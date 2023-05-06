 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Active shooter at Dallas area outlet mall. Subby's neighbor has a kid working there, they called and said they know of at least four dead, suspect still rampaging, firing indiscriminately into stores and crowds   (cbsnews.com) divider line
Gaythiest Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What a shiathole country. The dead kids from Sandy Hook would tell you, if they could.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Allen PD Twitter feed has a post claiming one shooter is down, possibly a second still on the loose, driving a green Dodge Charger.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user image


So much for that second part..
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sorry you're going through this, Dallas area farkers. Stay safe.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Another "responsible gun owner" for the NRA to make excuses for.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's not the guns.
If it were the guns they'd have said so on the old piece of paper.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I was gonna head there this afternoon to get some new outerwear for an upcoming Alaska trip.

Thankfully my wife's car's fuel pump replacement took WAY too much time.

It's the one time I'm thankful that German engineers designed such impossible crap to work on.
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
🖕🇺🇸
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
media.wfaa.com


THERE'S A SALE AT THE USED AMBULANCE OUTLET STORE!!!1
 
yellowjester
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
another sad day for Ammunition....So spent.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If only there were more guns, this wouldn't have happened.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Must. Not. Become. Numb. To. This.

Dammit.
 
calufrax
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's okay, everyone stand down, the shooter is not, I repeat - not - a Drag Queen.

Just a well regulated militia.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Buy a gun, get a bomb collar.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wahoo! Texass!! Blam blam blam! *yomsemitesam.jpeg

/s....but not surprising
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Private_Citizen:

I think the date in the bottom right says it all here.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Where were the good guys with guns to stop it?? Come on Texas..You bunch of gun lovin' shatheels
that love to talk about shootin' it out with the bad guys...Here was your damn chance to be a hero.
And where were you?  Were you hiding behind the underwear display in Victoria's Secret?
You're big chance to play Billy Badass was right there.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Goddammit.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Dallas shooting?
Fark user image

Sorry... I'm too numb to care.  I think that was the NRA's plan all along.

/Still care, but for fark's sake...
 
magneticmushroom [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: [media.wfaa.com image 850x478]

THERE'S A SALE AT THE USED AMBULANCE OUTLET STORE!!!1


I mean LMAO but
Fark user image
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Gun rights advocates have assured us the answer is more guns.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
But it's Texas, surely there must be a good guy with a gun who can stop this.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 850x1246]


Look at the copyright date on that.

NOTHING HAS CHANGED IN THIRTY FARKING YEARS!
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
False flag alarm.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Don't listen to the liberal media.  He's a very polite and responsible gunman.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Allen PD Twitter feed has a post claiming one shooter is down, possibly a second still on the loose, driving a green Dodge Charger.


That's weird; these shooters usually roll up in black and white chargers.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Where were the good guys with guns to stop it?? Come on Texas..You bunch of gun lovin' shatheels
that love to talk about shootin' it out with the bad guys...Here was your damn chance to be a hero.
And where were you?  Were you hiding behind the underwear display in Victoria's Secret?
You're big chance to play Billy Badass was right there.


This but unironically.

Are the good guys with guns all just pussies or something?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A man inside the outlet mall told CBS News Texas that shoppers inside the Famous Footwear store are in destress and crying.

Try sizing up?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: What a shiathole country. The dead kids from Sandy Hook would tell you, if they could.


All based on subby's version of what his neighbor told him his kid said.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: markie_farkie: Allen PD Twitter feed has a post claiming one shooter is down, possibly a second still on the loose, driving a green Dodge Charger.

That's weird; these shooters usually roll up in black and white chargers.


Driving a Charger is like owning a pitbull. Its usually all you need to know about a person.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
https://www.cbsnews.com/texas/

Chopper feed supposedly just showed multiple bodies covered with sheets..
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Maybe one day we'll give enough of a f*ck to do something.

I doubt that day is today.
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
At least for farks sake allow background and psychological checks for all owners of semiautomatic rifles.

Do something!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
2nd suspect seems to have just removed tactical gear and is by something called Lazy Dog.

50 Radio app
 
Wessoman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: But it's Texas, surely there must be a good guy with a gun who can stop this.


There is, but it's Texas, so they are too cowardly to actually go in there and stop the shooter.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Active gunman", "mass shooting"... all too negative.  The FARK headline from 2 or 3 of these ago nailed it.  We should start calling these things, "2nd Amendment Celebrations".

See?  It's much happier now!!  It's a celebration!!  \o/

/such politeness
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fjnorton: At least for farks sake allow background and psychological checks for all owners of semiautomatic rifles.

Do something!


Simpsons We've Tried Nothing And We're All Out Of Ideas
Youtube lOTyUfOHgas
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 850x1246]

Look at the copyright date on that.

NOTHING HAS CHANGED IN THIRTY FARKING YEARS!


It's gotten worse, and continues to do so.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The gun is functioning as intended.  The shooter is using the gun as it is intended to be used.  The shooter owns the gun as the manufacturers & distributors, their lobby and paid for politicians have intended.  The terror that submitter and their neighbor's child has felt today was the intent of the gun culture of the United States of America.  The number of dead people in this incident is the intended outcome of the gun culture of the United States of America.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Governor Abbott is right now checking if any of the dead are "illegal immigrants".
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fjnorton: At least for farks sake allow background and psychological checks for all owners of semiautomatic rifles.

Do something!


There is a background check done for the purchase of every new firearm in the US.

Some states allow person-to-person sales without background checks.
 
ITIL Prince [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

replacementcool: Mr. Shabooboo: Where were the good guys with guns to stop it?? Come on Texas..You bunch of gun lovin' shatheels
that love to talk about shootin' it out with the bad guys...Here was your damn chance to be a hero.
And where were you?  Were you hiding behind the underwear display in Victoria's Secret?
You're big chance to play Billy Badass was right there.

This but unironically.

Are the good guys with guns all just pussies or something?


Have you MET them? YES!!!!!
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What the hell is going on in the suburbs? I'm glad I grew up someplace safe like DC.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
These things are pretty sad to see each and every day but in case you missed the news England has a king again.  How do you expect me to keep him out of my face without a gun?
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Guys, I heard the shooter was [insert one of the things associated with those people] so it's totally not the gun's fault, and the most important thing is that we continue to do absolutely nothing.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Smells like freedom, and teen spirits.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: "Active gunman", "mass shooting"... all too negative.  The FARK headline from 2 or 3 of these ago nailed it.  We should start calling these things, "2nd Amendment Celebrations".

See?  It's much happier now!!  It's a celebration!!  \o/

/such politeness


Mass freedoming
 
walrusonion
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
west side of mall is cleared
 
stevecore
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
At least it's Texas and people with guns will stop this.  Or so I've been told
 
