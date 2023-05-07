 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Who's the crash champion now?
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well, duh, bust a deal and face the wheel. He had it coming to him.

/no clue what any of this is about...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Way to channel your inner Crash Bandicoot, my dude.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
does sideshow mean something new these days?

/sideshow
/sideshow sideshow
/tres sideshow
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny queso: does sideshow mean something new these days?

/sideshow
/sideshow sideshow
/tres sideshow


This is actually something of an old definition applied to the use of a motor-vehicle spectacle, in the form of an unlicensed, non-permitted event featuring illegal activity.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TWX: johnny queso: does sideshow mean something new these days?

/sideshow
/sideshow sideshow
/tres sideshow

This is actually something of an old definition applied to the use of a motor-vehicle spectacle, in the form of an unlicensed, non-permitted event featuring illegal activity.


im old
 
johnny queso
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

johnny queso: TWX: johnny queso: does sideshow mean something new these days?

/sideshow
/sideshow sideshow
/tres sideshow

This is actually something of an old definition applied to the use of a motor-vehicle spectacle, in the form of an unlicensed, non-permitted event featuring illegal activity.

im old


according to the internet it's east bay nomenclature.

/hella
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Forget it man, it's Oakland.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
GTA IRL, LOL.. YMMV
 
Mock26
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I would love to see people show up at sideshows and throw caltrops in the street. That would be hilarious!
 
anotherluser
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

johnny queso: TWX: johnny queso: does sideshow mean something new these days?

/sideshow
/sideshow sideshow
/tres sideshow

This is actually something of an old definition applied to the use of a motor-vehicle spectacle, in the form of an unlicensed, non-permitted event featuring illegal activity.

im old


So am I, but the term as used here is still familiar. I guess my expression of oldness is hearing, or hearing about one of these events, and wondering why one of our suicidal, AR toting, nutbag mass shooters couldn't do something useful on their way out.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
nohomers.netView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Something tells me this is a cover-up by the media, using another 'sideshow' story to hide an obvious and serious incident with an enemy of Optimus Prime. 'Subaru", right..when's the last a time a Subaru engaged in a vengeful, violent attack on another machine and then walked away?
 
