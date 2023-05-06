 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Magic Mountain's five-decade history of awesomeness. Subby's CSB involves taking a Playstation support call from Fabio, the romance novel cover king, needing help getting his console to connect while recovering from a rollercoaster goose to the face   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/w00t w00t, 100 greens
//Thanks for the TF, NSM
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Six Flags Magic Mountain in Venice, California

Thanks, Daily Fail. If I hadn't visited many times as a teen, I'd have good reason to doubt its existence.
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: If I hadn't visited many times as a teen,


Did they have the room that spun so fast you stuck to the walls while the floor dropped? That was sick

/literally
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had Dr Ruth call me for help with her ScanJet.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Five decades? More like ten, subby.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Subby, according to Fabio there was a camera on the ride. The goose hit the camera and a piece of metal broke off and put a 3 stitch cut in his nose.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Lived in SoCal on and off for 20 years and went several times a year. Loved it.
Now way out in the boonies, avoiding things and people and noise.

common sense is an oxymoron: Six Flags Magic Mountain in Venice, California

Thanks, Daily Fail. If I hadn't visited many times as a teen, I'd have good reason to doubt its existence.


Dang it! If I'd have known it's in Venice, I would have saved myself a ton of miles and gas.
Where was the DF in the 90s?
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I rode Colossus both forward and backward back in the day when they were doing that.

I'm pleasantly surprised to see they still have the the Viper rollercoaster even though it's over 30 years old now.

The tight batwing loop can cause a bit of a grey out. It's a fiendishly clever design. There's bigger and faster (I think) but that sucker worked you over.
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: Lived in SoCal on and off for 20 years and went several times a year. Loved it.
Now way out in the boonies, avoiding things and people and noise.

common sense is an oxymoron: Six Flags Magic Mountain in Venice, California

Thanks, Daily Fail. If I hadn't visited many times as a teen, I'd have good reason to doubt its existence.

Dang it! If I'd have known it's in Venice, I would have saved myself a ton of miles and gas.
Where was the DF in the 90s?


Heh, just noticed they said Venice. What was that bit of nowhere called? Valencia?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I had Dr Ruth call me for help with her ScanJet.


Did you tell her to turn it off, then turn it back on, then turn it on some more?
 
Picklehead
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Cool story, Subby! I called Harvey Keitel about his AT&T service back in the '90s. He told me to never, ever, ever call his number again. He sounded threatening. I also called the White House and they wanted to know where I got the number. All numbers I called came up on my screen by the software the company used.

My manager got mad about the White House call. She was listening in and felt as taxpayers we had the right to call.
 
Mock26
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Rollercoaster (1977) - Official Trailer (HD)
Youtube ioMMQawXq4g
 
BlackCloudofDespair
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Cedar Point is better.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mock26: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/ioMMQawXq4g?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Underrated movie. Nothing great, but a perfectly cromulent "cat and mouse" thriller between a domestic terrorist and a safety inspector. With a very young Helen Hunt.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
billy corgan rides a rollercoaster
Youtube azhgpelu0vY


/why is it always so funny?
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And of course let's not forget this use of Magic Mountain.

National Lampoon's Vacation 1983 Walley World
Youtube hTPTFrSA15s
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm still impressed that Song of the South made it so far into the modern era.
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Second date with my wife, some 26 years ago. I had been there a bunch growing up in SoCal, but hadn't been there as an adult, so didn't know that most of the rides weren't built for someone taller than average. I had to cross my feet on a couple of the rides or else my knees wouldn't fit in the area provided, and I ended up straining my leg so bad that I couldn't walk her to her front door. So I blame Magic Mountain for not getting a kiss that night, because she told me that she would have had I been able to walk.

/CSB
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Kiss Meets the Phantom of the Park Trailer
Youtube sGts6U0X4DQ
 
