 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   With our kinfolk, all we have to worry about is Thanksgiving   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
25
    More: Followup, Westminster Abbey, Sun, Elizabeth II, Princess Eugenie of York, De facto, Monarch, Humiliation, Prince Andrew, Duke of York  
•       •       •

771 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 May 2023 at 8:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Of course Harry left. He wanted to be with his son Archie on Archie's birthday.
Harry's primary duty is to his immediate family, not to his father or brother.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


wait... what are we talking about?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Be with the Saxe-Coburg-Gotha royal family, surrounded by centuries of purloined wealth and a queen/whore who stole his father from his mother, or return home to his real family to celebrate his son's birthday? Tough decision.

// I talked with my septuagenarian aunt shortly after the inauguration, who gave me the "queen/whore" appellation. She still has strong opinions about Diana.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He's committed the unpardonable sin, the worst thing possible, in the eyes of the royals.

He should have become a run of the mill sex abuser and he'd be forgiven already,
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: He's committed the unpardonable sin, the worst thing possible, in the eyes of the royals.

He should have become a run of the mill sex abuser and he'd be forgiven already,


Yep. Married one of "those people."
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'll be home soon son. Daddy has to do this thing."
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
KodosZardoz:

Not of Nobel origin.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should count his blessings that he wasn't thrown into the Tower of London.  He can go home and cry into his bank statement.  Break out the tiny violins.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: KodosZardoz:

Not of Nobel origin.


No. An actress. ;)
 
EnglishMajor
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: KodosZardoz:

Not of Nobel origin.


If either of them were of Nobel origin, I guess they could get a prize.  Noble origin, however, doesn't mean you get a world-respected prize.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Lady J: [Fark user image image 425x318]

wait... what are we talking about?


When Arsenic is heated, such as in a cooked dish, it gives off a strong bitter almond smell.

What?

Why're you all looking at me like that?
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

runwiz: He should count his blessings that he wasn't thrown into the Tower of London.  He can go home and cry into his bank statement.  Break out the tiny violins.


Harry is the only white trash I have any sympathy for in this shiatshow called a monarchy.
 
Bslim
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Lady J: [Fark user image image 425x318]

wait... what are we talking about?

When Arsenic is heated, such as in a cooked dish, it gives off a strong bitter almond smell.

What?

Why're you all looking at me like that?


ik.imagekit.ioView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: [Fark user image image 479x359]


Well, it'd be called a caravan park over in Dr. Whoville...
 
Loucifer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

EnglishMajor: AuralArgument: KodosZardoz:

Not of Nobel origin.

If either of them were of Nobel origin, I guess they could get a prize.  Noble origin, however, doesn't mean you get a world-respected prize.


I am non reactive to your Nobel gassings.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Lady J: [Fark user image image 425x318]

wait... what are we talking about?

When Arsenic is heated, such as in a cooked dish, it gives off a strong bitter almond smell.

What?

Why're you all looking at me like that?


Arsenic doesn't have a smell.  The bitter almond smell comes hydrogen cyanide.
Incidentally and not related to anything else, I am serving almond cakes and amaretto in the parlor.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: [Fark user image 479x359]


Oh, and for any confused/offended limey's in the thread, you'd call that a "caravan park."

And while I'd love to rub your noses in the fact we saved your ass in WWII, the real saving grace was your Nazi king abdicating.   Which is all the sweeter considering your racist press goons are obsessed with the 'coloreds' introduced into your state sponsored interbreeding program.
 
sum bum on a park bench
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Kalyco Jack: Lady J: [Fark user image image 425x318]

wait... what are we talking about?

When Arsenic is heated, such as in a cooked dish, it gives off a strong bitter almond smell.

What?

Why're you all looking at me like that?

Arsenic doesn't have a smell.  The bitter almond smell comes hydrogen cyanide.
Incidentally and not related to anything else, I am serving almond cakes and amaretto in the parlor.


Pass, thank very much
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Prince Harry Jets Off After Being Royally Frozen Out of Coronation

When I first glanced over that headline my brain didn't properly read the word 'jets'.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: Harry is the only white trash I have any sympathy for in this shiatshow called a monarchy.


Meh.....

bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bslim: Kalyco Jack: Lady J: [Fark user image image 425x318]

wait... what are we talking about?

When Arsenic is heated, such as in a cooked dish, it gives off a strong bitter almond smell.

What?

Why're you all looking at me like that?

[ik.imagekit.io image 800x350]


omg I her

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IlGreven
‘’ 1 minute ago  

runwiz: He should count his blessings that he wasn't thrown into the Tower of London.  He can go home and cry into his bank statement.  Break out the tiny violins.


Congratulations! You've made Rupert Murdoch even richer by believing his lies...
 
IlGreven
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Kalyco Jack: Lady J: [Fark user image image 425x318]

wait... what are we talking about?

When Arsenic is heated, such as in a cooked dish, it gives off a strong bitter almond smell.

What?

Why're you all looking at me like that?


No, that's cyanide.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.