(Vancouver Sun)   We're not sending our best, sorry   (vancouversun.com)
14
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A misdemeanor for putting a single fish on a front porch? What kind of nancy State is Oregon?
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like this kid, he's going places.  With a name like Jericho Wolf Labonte, he's going to need an agent.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: A misdemeanor for putting a single fish on a front porch? What kind of nancy State is Oregon?


Behold the Metatron
Youtube LAn5Hwb7Y94
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Goonies house, a dead fish, a stolen yacht, and a Coast Guard helicopter. This guy may not be living his best life, but he is certainly living a life less ordinary
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wow. Sounds like a Crime Wave.
 
Mock26
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is there some meaning for putting a fish on the porch of the Goonie house? I mean, I can understand putting a Baby Ruth or an octopus on the porch, but a dead fish? Am I missing something?
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That boy just ain't right
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The yacht had been stolen, and police in Astoria recognized Labonte as the man from the fish video.

God, I farking hate when that happens. It's been days since the fish video, you're just minding your business, sinking some stolen yacht and...blammo.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mock26: Is there some meaning for putting a fish on the porch of the Goonie house?


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
video posted online showed a man as he put the fish on the porch, covered the security cameras with stickers, then danced around the property

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's okay, Canucks. We never do.

/soorey not soorey
//soorey
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Lsherm: A misdemeanor for putting a single fish on a front porch? What kind of nancy State is Oregon?


It's a state that won't tolerate crimes of this scale.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

433: I like this kid, he's going places.  With a name like Jericho Wolf Labonte, he's going to need an agent.


Inside his name is one wolve.
 
jmsvrsn
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

I've seen this guy somewhere before. Either they dug him out of a glacier in the alps or he played for the Johnstown Chiefs. Not sure which.
 
