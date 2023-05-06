 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Seems like the cops eggaggerated this arrest   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Every nubile woman there was carrying eggs.  Seems a bit broad.

/dames hate when you call them that
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Anarchy in the UK!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pileofbutts
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not hiding them very well, it would seem.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Omelet you finish, but Liz was the greatest monarch of all time.
 
kbronsito
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He must really hate the king. Eggs are not cheap. But I guess there was also a tomato shortage in the UK. Options were limited.
 
