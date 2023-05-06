 Skip to content
(CNN)   On the plus side, finding a dead body under your hotel room's bed is pretty much all the justification you need to be excused from tipping your housekeeper   (cnn.com) divider line
26
26 Comments     (+0 »)
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Something similar happened once in Salt Lake City when I was in town for a conference. I don't think Salt Lake City gets many murders per year because the cops were all over town for a few days.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still better than bedbugs.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TIL I'm supposed to tip my housekeeper.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Still better than bedbugs.


And we're done.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Four Rooms - dead whore under the matrass
Youtube Rk9iZyp3qP0

I happens
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only if you leave the body the way you found it, subby.

dnrtfa
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The tourist - identified only as Mr Zhang - had checked into the hotel, said to be popular among internet influencers, in Lhasa on April 20, according to reports in China's state-affiliated media.

<headdesk.gif> People are saying that. Many people.
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Rk9iZyp3qP0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]
I happens


"Were they good?"
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvaDewer: The tourist - identified only as Mr Zhang - had checked into the hotel, said to be popular among internet influencers, in Lhasa on April 20, according to reports in China's state-affiliated media.

<headdesk.gif> People are saying that. Many people.


It's a stretch to say internet influencers are people, but they'll say whatever you pay them to say.  They're even cheaper than a politician!
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't even try to make me pay the resort fee for that extra guest in my room, that's for sure.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Penthouse...
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: TIL I'm supposed to tip my housekeeper.


$2-$10/cleaning, depending on the hotel quality, if you asked for things, and how messy you leave it. Unless it's really swanky, I don't know what rich people tip.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen that movie.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Four Rooms
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: Don't even try to make me pay the resort fee for that extra guest in my room, that's for sure.


F*cking resort fees.

/Another reason why I don't go to Las Vegas as often as I used to.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CNN's reporting Chick Tracts as breaking news?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: CNN's reporting Chick Tracts as breaking news?


This just in, you can bribe your way to salvation with this one weird trick!
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oooh, I think thats gonna knock a star off their rating.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many, many years ago now, I was living in an apartment, & noticed something smelled funky. Really funky. Like, dead, rotting, burned fish funky. It just kept getting worse over the span of a week or so, & then the medical examiner showed up, & shortly after that, Stanley Steemer parked right outside the window of the apartment below & the dead burnt fish smell went away & was replaced by angry blueberry muffins.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: BumpInTheNight: Don't even try to make me pay the resort fee for that extra guest in my room, that's for sure.

F*cking resort fees.

/Another reason why I don't go to Las Vegas as often as I used to.


Yep, I'd never go to vegas if I had to pay for it.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stiff the housekeeper?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The traveler spent half a day in the room wondering where the smell was coming from and initially suspected either the bakery downstairs or perhaps his own feet.

Now that is funny.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: Only if you leave the body the way you found it, subby.

dnrtfa


I'm always worried that I'll get charged if I fiddle with it too much.
 
bobbifleckman [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Man, I got pissy over a used condom. Is my face red, right now!
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bobbifleckman: Man, I got pissy over a used condom. Is my face red, right now!


I'd rather find a corpse.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bobbifleckman: Man, I got pissy over a used condom. Is my face red, right now!


Did you try to use it as a shower cap?
 
bobbifleckman [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SBinRR: bobbifleckman: Man, I got pissy over a used condom. Is my face red, right now!

Did you try to use it as a shower cap?


LOL!

Definitely not. Ended up going through 3 rooms before I got to sleep. One had a portion of carpet missing and dirty underwear, another the condom. Had I not been utterly wiped out, I would have left.
 
