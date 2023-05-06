 Skip to content
(Axios)   Let's go, Brandon, indeed   (axios.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Awesome!  Much needed.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meanwhile, republicans are slashing veterans benefits like a TV's price tag on Black Friday.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mugato: Meanwhile, republicans are slashing veterans benefits like a TV's price tag on Black Friday.


An example
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typical lib cancel culture, more like it.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too late for a FB associate of mine (the body was found yesterday).
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great job, Biden
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suicide rates among the U.S. military increased by 41.4% from 2015 to 2020

Who cut VA spending during this time?
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joe Brandon't want to steel your children's intestines for alien microbe real estate popcorn bro.
 
JimmyTheHutt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Meanwhile, republicans are slashing veterans benefits like a TV's price tag on Black Friday.


And the military loves them for it, because they would rather hurt than allow the libs a victory.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Suicide rates among the U.S. military increased by 41.4% from 2015 to 2020

Who cut VA spending during this time?


I think that figure was focused on active duty but your point is not lost
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the one that the dude it's named for it having issues getting help under?

Or is that another thing?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course, Right Wingers(the worst of all American humanity) would just prefer they burn out and kill themselves. They think Putin has a strong army and want to emulate how badass they perceive those raping looting child murderers to be.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: Too late for a FB associate of mine (the body was found yesterday).


Yeah, went to one last weekend.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
atomic-age
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
From the initial call to the VA, veterans are asked if they need to "talk to someone." They are showering my veteran with love. Props to the VA centers in Denver and Northern Colorado.

Colorado Springs can fark all the way off.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

atomic-age: They are showering my veteran with love.


People pay extra for that
 
cmb53208
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Too late for a FB associate of mine (the body was found yesterday).


I'm so sorry, I wish there were something more I could say
 
chitownmike
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: atomic-age: They are showering my veteran with love.

People pay extra for that


That's not love...
 
Mr. Breeze [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It is way too hard to get decent psych care. I was able to get pills quick enough, but months go by and I haven't been able to get into therapy. It sure as hell shouldn't be so hard.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, there's no easy or quick solution to the shortage of mental health specialists in the country.  Telemedicine has been a boon for areas with access issues (e.g. rural areas), but the military is competing for the same staff the civilian sector is.  The civilian sector can offer more competitive benefits unless Congress gets their heads out of their asses.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Another Government Employee: Too late for a FB associate of mine (the body was found yesterday).

Yeah, went to one last weekend.

[Fark user image 346x750]


That is heartbreaking.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There is such a stigma to overcome, too. I can't tell you how many vets I work with think they will lose clearance for getting any mental health support. (Barring a few positions, this isn't accurate) If you need help, get it.

I am sorry for anyone who has lost someone to suicide. It is... gut-wrenching. If you are going through it, and need a fellow survivor to talk to, drop an email.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Too late for a FB associate of mine (the body was found yesterday).


I'm really sorry.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I know this is a crazy thought, but maybe we shouldn't be so eager to send people off to commit pointless atrocities in the name of corporate profits and empty nationalism.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What if we still let the maga ones do their own thing? Would that be wrong?
 
Dave2042
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

UndeadPoetsSociety: I know this is a crazy thought, but maybe we shouldn't be so eager to send people off to commit pointless atrocities in the name of corporate profits and empty nationalism.


HERESY
BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bobug: There is such a stigma to overcome, too. I can't tell you how many vets I work with think they will lose clearance for getting any mental health support. (Barring a few positions, this isn't accurate) If you need help, get it.


ATP have it hard. The FAA doctors see "therapy" and will yank a pilots medical in a heartbeat.
 
Blaarrg
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So now you can have some health care if you were in the military.

But otherwise, get bent fat!
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Nice.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I don't want to get into a political fight about this topic.

Please correct me if I'm wrong, but I think this was initiated by Seth Moulton (D-MA) in the House Mark Kelly (D-AZ) in the Senate.

They put it into the bill that funds all the defense spending. I'm glad the President signed it, but unless I'm wrong it's those two lawmakers that deserve the credit.

As long as I'm being a little biatchy, this bill was from December 2021. It was the bill that authorized the defense budget for 2022.

Could someone please ask the Pentagon why the motherfarkin' hell they waited 17 months to implement the policy they were directed by people's representatives, through law to follow?

Last time I looked the best guestimate was 16.8 veterans suicides a day, roughly double the total population's rate.

It took them 17 months to implement this?

Drag the top people up to Congress and let them explain to the lawmakers, the President, the American people, and especially to those that have served why there was such a lack of urgency to implement what is really a fairly simple policy.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Everyone should get routine mental health checkups.

It's called therapy.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Everyone should get routine mental health checkups.

It's called therapy.


People should.

Not many people can afford it.

Some people can't risk it
 
mistahtom
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Some VAs are really good, or at least they used to be.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

yahyahyah: It took them 17 months to implement this?


Yes, sadly, it takes that long to drag through committees and preliminary votes. And this one went reasonably quick. You can always look up a bills legislative history online and see where it got stalled, and this one didn't.

https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/7368/all-actions

It just takes this long because of the backlog in front of them. And because they have so many more important things to do, like argue about whether to subpoena Hunter Biden's Laptop again.
 
austerity101
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Imagine if we were a truly civilized country and everyone just had access to healthcare at no cost.
 
austerity101
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: [Fark user image image 850x288]


Facts About Suicide


Who the everloving f*ck Funnied this post??
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jclaggett: bobug: There is such a stigma to overcome, too. I can't tell you how many vets I work with think they will lose clearance for getting any mental health support. (Barring a few positions, this isn't accurate) If you need help, get it.

ATP have it hard. The FAA doctors see "therapy" and will yank a pilots medical in a heartbeat.


Yeah. I can see that. Pilots are under a great deal of scrutiny. At work, we actually had a meeting, debunking some of the reportable and non-reportable events around mental health. The thought that getting help would mean losing livelihood is baffling.
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: yahyahyah: It took them 17 months to implement this?

Yes, sadly, it takes that long to drag through committees and preliminary votes. And this one went reasonably quick. You can always look up a bills legislative history online and see where it got stalled, and this one didn't.

https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/7368/all-actions

It just takes this long because of the backlog in front of them. And because they have so many more important things to do, like argue about whether to subpoena Hunter Biden's Laptop again.


I may have stated it oddly, I apologize.

I'm not complaining about how long it took to pass it, although it's a valid thing to address.

Congress passed it and the President signed it in December of 2021.

Friday the Dept of Defense announced they're going to implement it.

THAT delay is what bothers me.
 
Blaarrg
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Everyone should get routine mental health checkups.

It's called therapy.


austerity101: Imagine if we were a truly civilized country and everyone just had access to healthcare at no cost.


Tough shiat, fat! You won't get it!
 
aRegularJoe_aRegularJob
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bobug: jclaggett: bobug: There is such a stigma to overcome, too. I can't tell you how many vets I work with think they will lose clearance for getting any mental health support. (Barring a few positions, this isn't accurate) If you need help, get it.

ATP have it hard. The FAA doctors see "therapy" and will yank a pilots medical in a heartbeat.

Yeah. I can see that. Pilots are under a great deal of scrutiny. At work, we actually had a meeting, debunking some of the reportable and non-reportable events around mental health. The thought that getting help would mean losing livelihood is baffling.


There are more hurdles than just that, though.  A few years back, I heard a presentation from a retired Col who had attempted suicide twice.  He walked us through what he'd been through, and some of the thoughts that led up to that point.  As he shared his story, I realized I'd been having a lot of those same thoughts, pretty much right up to that line he crossed.

I went to the mil doc and asked for help.  They told me I needed to see a behavioral health contractor before I could get an appointment.  The contractor had me fill out a survey thing, told me I wasn't depressed enough, and gave me a self help book instead.

Maybe he was right, because I'm still here.  But having that kind of gatekeeping to care when someone asks for it doesn't seem right.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

aRegularJoe_aRegularJob: bobug: jclaggett: bobug: There is such a stigma to overcome, too. I can't tell you how many vets I work with think they will lose clearance for getting any mental health support. (Barring a few positions, this isn't accurate) If you need help, get it.

ATP have it hard. The FAA doctors see "therapy" and will yank a pilots medical in a heartbeat.

Yeah. I can see that. Pilots are under a great deal of scrutiny. At work, we actually had a meeting, debunking some of the reportable and non-reportable events around mental health. The thought that getting help would mean losing livelihood is baffling.

There are more hurdles than just that, though.  A few years back, I heard a presentation from a retired Col who had attempted suicide twice.  He walked us through what he'd been through, and some of the thoughts that led up to that point.  As he shared his story, I realized I'd been having a lot of those same thoughts, pretty much right up to that line he crossed.

I went to the mil doc and asked for help.  They told me I needed to see a behavioral health contractor before I could get an appointment.  The contractor had me fill out a survey thing, told me I wasn't depressed enough, and gave me a self help book instead.

Maybe he was right, because I'm still here.  But having that kind of gatekeeping to care when someone asks for it doesn't seem right.


That is ridiculous. *insert my canned rant about health care needing to be a right, and not a privilege "for profit"*

If you ever need to talk, reach out. I may be a stranger, but I have been on the other side several times. I care, even not knowing you.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

austerity101: Imagine if we were a truly civilized country and everyone just had access to healthcare at no cost.


The military does and it is not helping their suicide numbers
 
