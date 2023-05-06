 Skip to content
(WSOCTV)   As Capt. Sully likes to point out, any landing you can swim away from is a good 'un   (wsoctv.com) divider line
4
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That looks more like "wade away from."
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roy Halladay surrenders
 
wxboy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Greg McElroy told Channel 9′s Tina Terry that he was inside his home in Sun City when the plane landed in the nearby river.
"I saw you guys' chopper flying around, and I said, 'I wonder what's going on up there,' and I've been working out here but I didn't hear anything," McElroy said.

Excellent witness you guys found, Channel 9.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the plane was rented. The company that owns the plane sent a representative to the scene.

Someone lost their deposit.
 
