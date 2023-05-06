 Skip to content
(NBC News)   She wore a pink Hitler beret. We know her name from a fabric store. Vargus wore a pink beret, and her boyfriend said she liked to read Mein Kampf. Pink Hitler beret, she sold the bag on ebay   (nbcnews.com) divider line
90
•       •       •

169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
867-5309
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's Janet Snakehole
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dimed out by her Ex, too.  Bet that was a satisfying call to the FBI...
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are we sure she wasn't just trying to draw awareness to breast cancer?
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: Are we sure she wasn't just trying to draw awareness to breast cancer?


Yeah, but only for white tiddies.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
🎶Burn all in fire
My one desire
Wearing my beret
Found it on eBay🎶
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kubo: Zero Point Scalar Field: Are we sure she wasn't just trying to draw awareness to breast cancer?

Yeah, but only for white tiddies.


I'm pretty sure they are orange.
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"i'll wear my orange coveralls
paint my face green
and my uzi pink"

Restless, Irritable & Discontent
Youtube YQ65Gwz64yg
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus Christ, journalist person. The ex did not want to be named out of wanting to not be harassed or murdered by other riggt-wing psychos. You just published that they are a clothing designer who dated this psycho. Like she's not going to figure out who tipped them off and get the ex's info to the public? F__kin' jackass.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read the article. Now my head hurts.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gitmo the Nazi maga whore.  Make all her guards Jewish or Black persxns.  Make it so she never sees another white again.  Stream her torment on YouTube in 8k 120hz HDR.

Problem solved.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait.........he didn't know she was a Nazi from the begining of the relationship?  I call bullsh*t!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She just wanted to live like common people, to live like common people do.

/first thing that came to mind
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The amazing thing about the riot is how relatively easy it would have been to participate and not be easily caught.

We were in a pandemic.  Wear a farking mask, avoid wearing identifiable items (like the idiot who wore his work clothes and ID), and leave your farking cell at home.

If you must be identifiable, wear clerical vestments.  It looks outstanding art when the cops beat the shiat out of you.

It's really not hard.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That biatch never returned my iPod.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moroning: Wait.........he didn't know she was a Nazi from the begining of the relationship?  I call bullsh*t!


The power of pussy blinds some jizz slingers.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moroning: Wait.........he didn't know she was a Nazi from the begining of the relationship?  I call bullsh*t!


They can surprise you

mediaproxy.salon.comView Full Size
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prince was an amazing artist, but that is the single shiattiest song ever.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hang the traitors.  And their families.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

North_Central_Positronics: Dimed out by her Ex, too.  Bet that was a satisfying call to the FBI...


plus the probable reward money
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anyone else think that the Dolce Gabbana bag is right back on ebay with a price mark up and an added description that lists is as authentic Pink Beret's bag from Jan 6?
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moroning: Wait.........he didn't know she was a Nazi from the begining of the relationship?  I call bullsh*t!


And the important thing is to attack the person who helped the FBI get this Nazi psycho off the street for maybe being a little embarrassed by the fact he dated a crazy for the sex while still being young and stupid.
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: Hang the traitors.  And their families.


Yeah, Because corruption of blood is SUCH an American ideal.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They caught The Marvelous Miss Malice?

/rot in jail, seditionist
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Moroning: Wait.........he didn't know she was a Nazi from the begining of the relationship?  I call bullsh*t!

And the important thing is to attack the person who helped the FBI get this Nazi psycho off the street for maybe being a little embarrassed by the fact he dated a crazy for the sex while still being young and stupid.


user name checks out
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: That's Janet Snakehole


She's actually helping Burt Macklin take down the seditionists.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpocksEars: Prince was an amazing artist, but that is the single shiattiest song ever.


It's better when you sing it as Elmer Fudd.
/heheheheheheheh
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Name_Omitted: Doctor Funkenstein: Hang the traitors.  And their families.

Yeah, Because corruption of blood is SUCH an American ideal.


I think that ship has sailed, appropriately named Farker.  Republicans have made it clear that no rules apply at the moment.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moroning: Don't Troll Me Bro!: Moroning: Wait.........he didn't know she was a Nazi from the begining of the relationship?  I call bullsh*t!

And the important thing is to attack the person who helped the FBI get this Nazi psycho off the street for maybe being a little embarrassed by the fact he dated a crazy for the sex while still being young and stupid.

user name checks out


User name checks out.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She wore a pink NAZI beret
You can't buy at a second hand store
She wore a pink NAZI beret
It was cold and she wore much more...
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Name_Omitted: The amazing thing about the riot is how relatively easy it would have been to participate and not be easily caught.

We were in a pandemic.  Wear a farking mask, avoid wearing identifiable items (like the idiot who wore his work clothes and ID), and leave your farking cell at home.

If you must be identifiable, wear clerical vestments.  It looks outstanding art when the cops beat the shiat out of you.

It's really not hard.


They're wearing masks now while they threaten LGBT people and drag queens. It's hilarious how cowardly these people are.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Moroning: Don't Troll Me Bro!: Moroning: Wait.........he didn't know she was a Nazi from the begining of the relationship?  I call bullsh*t!

And the important thing is to attack the person who helped the FBI get this Nazi psycho off the street for maybe being a little embarrassed by the fact he dated a crazy for the sex while still being young and stupid.

user name checks out

User name checks out.


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This woman has nothing on my ex wife.
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Moroning: Wait.........he didn't know she was a Nazi from the begining of the relationship?  I call bullsh*t!

The power of pussy blinds some jizz slingers.


for sure, but i can certainly see how politics could be a very low priority to discuss in a purely hooking up relationship.
 
henryhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpocksEars: Prince was an amazing artist, but that is the single shiattiest song ever.


Wonderwall is worse.

WAY worse.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jennifer Inzuza Vargas

*Kapo*
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: This woman has nothing on my ex wife.


Holy crap. Glad you got away.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: SpocksEars: Prince was an amazing artist, but that is the single shiattiest song ever.

Wonderwall is worse.

WAY worse.


Thank god for you sir or madam.
I always thought that so g was shiat, but in the 90's everyone was praising Oasis like they were gods
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Moroning: Wait.........he didn't know she was a Nazi from the begining of the relationship?  I call bullsh*t!

They can surprise you

[mediaproxy.salon.com image 850x573]


She played her part so well that even this image of her pisses me off.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: mistahtom: This woman has nothing on my ex wife.

Holy crap. Glad you got away.


Yeah she forced me to watch streaming services and buy processed food from Wal-Mart.
 
dsmith42
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Kira West, an attorney for Jan. 6 defendant Darrell Neely, has questioned the government about Pink Beret, who is seen on video holding hands with Neely inside the Capitol. West wrote in a memo this year that it was "hard to believe the government doesn't know who she is and even harder to understand why they haven't charged her with crimes like everyone else."

Why don't you ask your farking client who she is since he knew her well enough to hold hands with her while trying to overthrow the government.
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: scottydoesntknow: That's Janet Snakehole

She's actually helping Burt Macklin take down the seditionists.

[Fark user image 425x298]


Fark user imageView Full Size



Right. the woman looks like April, so Andy turned her in.
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
As others have noted, there's some real head-scratching bits in the story.

1. He decides he can't hang with her because her nazi fascination became too much. He also makes claims like, he's just not into politics. Hmmm. Why would she reveal the nazi stuff to him unless she thought he would be sympathetic? But then again, he DID contact the FBI, so if he was a right winger and/or racist, he wasn'tthat much of one I guess. Also, he stayed in contact with her. So not sure Hitler was a deal-breaker with him.

2. A MAGA rioter's attorney, Kira West, has typically-MAGA defense she's working on for her client; and that's a theory Pink Beret was working for the govt. to entrap her client. She's saying things like, "The government won't answer my questions when I ask if Pink Beret was working for them. They won't tell me who she is!" Novel defense, but Lady, it's because they hadm't caught her yet. Trying to pin the blame on other insurrectionists is just the whole Ray Epps thing all over again.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I don't think so.
 
dryknife
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Name_Omitted: Doctor Funkenstein: Hang the traitors.  And their families.

Yeah, Because corruption of blood is SUCH an American ideal.


I don't know, the US had a one drop rule.  Corruption of the blood is popular with the whites.  Most still adhere to the one drop rule.  I say we apply their rules to them.  Fight fire with fire.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: As others have noted, there's some real head-scratching bits in the story.

1. He decides he can't hang with her because her nazi fascination became too much. He also makes claims like, he's just not into politics. Hmmm. Why would she reveal the nazi stuff to him unless she thought he would be sympathetic? But then again, he DID contact the FBI, so if he was a right winger and/or racist, he wasn'tthat much of one I guess. Also, he stayed in contact with her. So not sure Hitler was a deal-breaker with him.

2. A MAGA rioter's attorney, Kira West, has typically-MAGA defense she's working on for her client; and that's a theory Pink Beret was working for the govt. to entrap her client. She's saying things like, "The government won't answer my questions when I ask if Pink Beret was working for them. They won't tell me who she is!" Novel defense, but Lady, it's because they hadm't caught her yet. Trying to pin the blame on other insurrectionists is just the whole Ray Epps thing all over again.


Watch out, Sir Trolls Alot will call you a meany for number 1
 
Begoggle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Another Republican traitor getting locked up.
Also, that article was written like shiat.
 
