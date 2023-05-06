 Skip to content
(AP News)   Faux shows?   (apnews.com) divider line
    Awkward, France, Retirement, Olympic Games, Trade union, Protest, Government, Law, Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant  
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The anarchist tendencies of the French citizenry are not to be underestimated
 
Alebak
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Olympics are rarely popular/wanted concerning the locals of the hosting country in normal circumstances.

Macron's strategy of "Well, maybe they'll tire themselves out" doesn't work so well when there's new and interesting ways to show that you're pissed.

At least one guy is thinking "What if I jump the guy carrying the Olympic torch and kick his ass on live TV? Might be cool."
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
His intention is not to help out, but to gum up the Olympic machine by refusing to turn up for work.

I was protesting before it was cool.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

GoodCopBadCop: The anarchist tendencies of the French citizenry are not to be underestimated


SonOfSpam [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
SonOfSpam [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So they are resisting?
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
French President: *raises retirement age from 62 to 64'

French citizens: *get pissed*

U.S. citizens: "What's a 'retirement'?"
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Alebak: The Olympics are rarely popular/wanted concerning the locals of the hosting country in normal circumstances.

Macron's strategy of "Well, maybe they'll tire themselves out" doesn't work so well when there's new and interesting ways to show that you're pissed.

At least one guy is thinking "What if I jump the guy carrying the Olympic torch and kick his ass on live TV? Might be cool."


I'm betting the torch goes out at some point on its trek to Paris.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It warms my heart that the root cause of all this is a two year "standard retirement age" increase which is still less than the US standard.

Go get 'em French Anti-Capitalists!
 
MBooda
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
MBooda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GoodCopBadCop: The anarchist tendencies of the French citizenry are not to be underestimated


