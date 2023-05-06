 Skip to content
(WKRG Mobile)   52 local congregations in Alabama and NW Florida leaving the United Methodist Church ...because of the ghey   (wkrg.com) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ok, so it's because they affirmed their stance against gay stuff in which they left open a "backdoor" (heh) for liberal churches to leave... It's actually the more conservative ones that are leaving?

LOL! What?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
While the move was designed to allow more liberal churches to disaffiliate, the opposite has happened in the South, with the vast majority of breakaway congregations being more conservative. They fear the UMC will ultimately endorse gay rights within the church.

And that right there speaks to the mindset.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Really took that whole Love Thy Neighbor business to heart, didn't they?

And as a personal insult, it would seem.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: It's actually the more conservative ones that are leaving?


That confused me too.

A friend of mine who is a Methodist pastor says it's disillusionment from the conservative side who thought the ruling would end all debate and the liberal side would either accept it or leave... and neither of those things have happened.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bloobeary: Really took that whole Love Thy Neighbor business to heart, didn't they?

And as a personal insult, it would seem.


Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never get people who ignore their own church and it's teachings because they think they know more about the faith. They are unfaithful. Same story for eleventy thousand Christian dominations now.
 
Bslim
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's the "christian love" I keep hearing about.
Between guns and religion the country is toast.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
OH.

I KNOW.

THEY SHOULD WRITE UP THEIR COMPLAINTS.

AND NAIL THEM TO THE DOOR.

LIKE A PROTESTANT!

BunchaRubes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
what a UMC minister that marries teh gheys might look like
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wonder what kind of social impact this will have at a local level.  I'm not super familiar with the social dynamics of jesusland, but I've been under the impression that one's church membership was kind of a point of casual conversation (kinda like asking 'so what do you do, where do you work?' etc.).  Is it now going to be like "yeah, we're part of First Church of [less-bigoted stuff]" and all the sudden you're a community pariah because you live in Sh*tholeville, MAGAstan and uttered a sentence that might as well be "we *heart emoji* the gays"
 
goodluckwiththat [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FARK them And Fark N FL, especially JAX
 
shinji3i
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: While the move was designed to allow more liberal churches to disaffiliate, the opposite has happened in the South, with the vast majority of breakaway congregations being more conservative. They fear the UMC will ultimately endorse gay rights within the church.

And that right there speaks to the mindset.


It's not an unreasonable fear on their part.  Well scratch that, obviously it's unreasonable to worry about who someone else is farking as long as it's all consensual in the legal sense and such - but from their bullshiat POV what they're worried about is going to happen.  Just a matter of how long.  They've got a LOT of churches saying "Fark this anti-gay etc. nonsense."  Damn preachers paying attention to what that Jesus hippie was going on about - ruined the whole church!1BBQetc.
 
donotdoit
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No one says it better than Emo:

https://youtu.be/ANNX_XiuA78
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
maudibjr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This has been occuring for some time, and is more a worldwide issue, not just the south, within the church.

With several splinter factions, insert life of Brian reference, forming.  The debate is especially strong in Africa
 
inelegy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Because of too much of the ghey or too little of the ghey?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The Methodist Church had a split back in 1844 due to... you know what issue.

That's right, state's rights.
 
Crabs_Can_Polevault
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Wonder what kind of social impact this will have at a local level.  I'm not super familiar with the social dynamics of jesusland, but I've been under the impression that one's church membership was kind of a point of casual conversation (kinda like asking 'so what do you do, where do you work?' etc.).  Is it now going to be like "yeah, we're part of First Church of [less-bigoted stuff]" and all the sudden you're a community pariah because you live in Sh*tholeville, MAGAstan and uttered a sentence that might as well be "we *heart emoji* the gays"


The fracture between the U- and GMC is widening as communities go to one side or the other, and each is now going to look at the other with some suspicion. Individual communities will tend to stick together, though, as pastors might host services at multiple nearby churches and the choir director may do youth choir at one and handbells at another, etc. So a town with three different charges will almost guaranteed break similarly. The next town over might go the other way, but within a single given township, the attitude will be more or less uniform.

And the town that hosts the schism in full, with churches going both ways, well, that should provide some quality entertainment. Or schadenfreude. Six of one...

Also, from the sound of it, the GMC isn't going to be so reliant on "performative" worship, like music. If you're the choir director at one of those churches, and you're okay with the change, and they talk about selling the organ to "recoup costs," then congratulations. That pinching sensation behind one ear is the leopard, and it's your turn on the face buffet.
 
morg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
150 years from now: it was about states' rights and nothing else. No matter what the coloreds might be saying.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Is it a business decision like buying back stock?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

morg: 150 years from now: it was about states' rights and nothing else. No matter what the coloreds might be saying.


It WAS about states rights. The states rights to own slaves.

Now it's still about states rights. The states rights to discriminate against everyone who  refuses to be a wealthy white Christian male who loves guns.
 
