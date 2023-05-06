 Skip to content
(UPI)   Near-sighted Emu looking for love, disc golf   (upi.com) divider line
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
She told the Star Tribune newspaper the net resembles a female emu "if you squint your eyes."

Probably true of most things.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rod Hull And Emu - How To Groom An Emu
Youtube 3De6sBNyoq8

/Obligatory
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That'd be a bit twitchy - they often big as people are, and are capable of farking you up if they really want to

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What a near-sighted emo might look like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Dumbmitter spelt
BEER GOLF
rong
 
Summoner101
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: That'd be a bit twitchy - they often big as people are, and are capable of farking you up if they really want to

[Fark user image image 308x231]


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
One Blind Emo is the name of my gig worker powered mobile hair salon business.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: What a near-sighted emo might look like

[Fark user image image 500x667]


Where the fark did you find my high school year book?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
UHF (5/12) Movie CLIP - Saw Demonstration (1989) HD
Youtube GYYuyvyr2HY


R.I.P. Emu Philips.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
