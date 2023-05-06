 Skip to content
(WMUR New Hampshire)   Live Free or Multiply
110
    More: Interesting, Education, Skill, New Hampshire, Teacher, The New School, Student, Multiplication, fundamental skills  
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I don't remember when I learned cursive.  But my daughter was taught it in second grade at her private school.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Gotta focus on the real issues.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Next up: reintroduction of fountain pens, buggy whips.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Cursive, I can see dropping as a mandatory thing. If you want to learn it, great, but it's unnecessary for general life now.

Multiplication?  Why was that one the chopping block. That's basic math.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Man doesn't want you writing in cursive so your written signature is so inconsistent your vote can be thrown out if it's for the wrong candidate.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Teach your youngsters cursive and quality penmanship. Sending a prospective date a well crafted personized note will improve their dating prospects immensely. It's also a good way to filter out losers who can't read cursive.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: Cursive, I can see dropping as a mandatory thing. If you want to learn it, great, but it's unnecessary for general life now.

Multiplication?  Why was that one the chopping block. That's basic math.


I did some googling because that sounded weird to me too.

It looks like the rote memorization thing might not be happening but the concept is being taught. My guess is that they're trying to force the rote memorization method to be used again. Pretty sure it's yet another "adults freak out about 'new math'" thing.

Which honestly amazes me a bit. There are SO MANY adults that are almost proud of the fact that they're "bad at math". (which IMO is largely down to how it was taught). But any suggestion of teaching it differently so that fewer people will be "bad at math" is met with massive push-back from those same people.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

BizarreMan: I don't remember when I learned cursive.  But my daughter was taught it in second grade at her private school.


had this conversation recently on fark.
we don't get taught how to write.  kids either start doing joined up writing, or they don't.  it's not a thing.

and can kids really not read cursive until they've been taught it?  (that may be outdated).  they're not that different, are they?
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

wademh: Teach your youngsters cursive and quality penmanship. Sending a prospective date a well crafted personized note will improve their dating prospects immensely. It's also a good way to filter out losers who can't read cursive.


If they are trying to date an eighty year old, otherwise it comes across as weird.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BizarreMan: I don't remember when I learned cursive.  But my daughter was taught it in second grade at her private school.


Neither of my kids (15 & 18) were taught cursive.  I think my 18 year old was the first cohort not to be taught cursive.  The only downside is their signatures which are just block letters.  Dumb to teach cursive today but maybe help children (not necessarily the teachers) develop signatures of some kind.

Even signatures will be irrelevant at some point.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: Cursive, I can see dropping as a mandatory thing. If you want to learn it, great, but it's unnecessary for general life now.

Multiplication?  Why was that one the chopping block. That's basic math.


Probably an issue of proficiency.  All kids are taught multiplication and how to perform it but are probably not evaluated on their proficiency to multiply large numbers together.

Consider titration in chemistry.  Important that you teach children the concept and let them go to through the process but you aren't going to fail them if aren't proficient at it.  If they take chemistry in university, the standards would be more stringent.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

wademh: Teach your youngsters cursive and quality penmanship. Sending a prospective date a well crafted personized note will improve their dating prospects immensely. It's also a good way to filter out losers who can't read cursive.


Unless you want your children dating people 20 years older than them, that seems kind of pointless.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Side note: they don't teach spelling either really.  I was always shocked that my kids marks on tests/assignment were always quite high even though they were packed solid with spelling mistakes.

I would ask the teachers about that and they would explain to me that spelling was not the focus of the particular test/assignments and they did not want to detract from the core lesson.  They said that kids automatically pick-up on correctly spelling over time.

Sure enough, my kids have no issues spelling today.  Spelling used to be hammered into us when we were kids and I'm sure it was a net negative for kids who struggled with it and it no doubt detracted on the things they were being taught.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Both my sisters were taught short hand.  It was mandatory for girls and boys got to pick other electives.

here is an example:
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Outdated today but still very cool.  You could take notes incredibly fast, much faster than a court stenographer. Bonus: shorthand would evolve based on the writer over time to the point it almost became a point of encryption.

I'm not saying it should be taught but in a situation with no technology it was a Bene Gesserit level super power.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

mrshowrules: BizarreMan: I don't remember when I learned cursive.  But my daughter was taught it in second grade at her private school.

Neither of my kids (15 & 18) were taught cursive.  I think my 18 year old was the first cohort not to be taught cursive.  The only downside is their signatures which are just block letters.  Dumb to teach cursive today but maybe help children (not necessarily the teachers) develop signatures of some kind.

Even signatures will be irrelevant at some point.


For my daughter it was in the 2000/2001 school year.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

mrshowrules: Both my sisters were taught short hand.  It was mandatory for girls and boys got to pick other electives.

here is an example:
[upload.wikimedia.org image 800x456]
Outdated today but still very cool.  You could take notes incredibly fast, much faster than a court stenographer. Bonus: shorthand would evolve based on the writer over time to the point it almost became a point of encryption.

I'm not saying it should be taught but in a situation with no technology it was a Bene Gesserit level super power.


when i got my first proper job, about 20 years ago, there were PAs and Dr's secretaries etc who still used shorthand.
but these days any 'dictation' of clinic notes & pt letters etc is all electronic.  and formal meetings are recorded in teams.

I used shortcuts when I had take a lot of notes at uni, as I'm sure everyone does... ~ for approx... [triangle of three dots] for therefore...  etc.
still use em.  my notes are unreadable, not infrequently to me as well
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cursive? Really.

Also, when did schools stop teaching multiplication?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: Cursive? Really.

Also, when did schools stop teaching multiplication?


You were taught several things in school for which you did not have to demonstrate proficiency on.  For instance, you may have been taught music theory while not being expected to be able to read or write music.

I imagine it is something like that.  Kids may be taught how to manually multiply numbers and even tested on it but are not expected to pass an exam of multiplication and long division proficiency.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: BizarreMan: I don't remember when I learned cursive.  But my daughter was taught it in second grade at her private school.

Neither of my kids (15 & 18) were taught cursive.  I think my 18 year old was the first cohort not to be taught cursive.  The only downside is their signatures which are just block letters.  Dumb to teach cursive today but maybe help children (not necessarily the teachers) develop signatures of some kind.

Even signatures will be irrelevant at some point.


Signatures are irrelevant now, the world at large has simply not realized this.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dad made sure I knew cursive well before school - not just hell and damn, but also shiat, piss, ass, and especially fark.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Cursive? Really.


Back in my day, we got in trouble for cursive in school.

Or was that cursing? It was a very long time ago.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which form of cursive are they teaching? Secretary hand? Spencerian? Palmer Hand?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

olorin604: mrshowrules: BizarreMan: I don't remember when I learned cursive.  But my daughter was taught it in second grade at her private school.

Neither of my kids (15 & 18) were taught cursive.  I think my 18 year old was the first cohort not to be taught cursive.  The only downside is their signatures which are just block letters.  Dumb to teach cursive today but maybe help children (not necessarily the teachers) develop signatures of some kind.

Even signatures will be irrelevant at some point.

Signatures are irrelevant now, the world at large has simply not realized this.


I know cursive and I have probably at least three distinct signatures:
Legible
Looks nicer, but barely legible
Some squiggles for unimportant stuff
 
Velvis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: Next up: reintroduction of fountain pens, buggy whips.


then butter churn repair
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It used to be enough to just know of them.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the law provide the necessary resources for teachers to become compliant with the new requirements?
 
doomjesse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: Next up: reintroduction of fountain pens, buggy whips.


You forgot the slavery.  Can't have whips without slavery.
 
shpritz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: Next up: reintroduction of fountain pens, buggy whips.


I was taught cursive in middle school. They really did make us use fountain pens for that course.
 
shpritz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shpritz: HugeMistake: Next up: reintroduction of fountain pens, buggy whips.

I was taught cursive in middle school. They really did make us use fountain pens for that course.


Scratch that, I misremembered. It was caligraphy (aka pretty cursive).
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: Next up: reintroduction of fountain pens, buggy whips.


If they're doing cursive they better be reintroducing fountain pens. Joined up writing with a biro is farking excruciating.
 
Mr. carrot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a world almost entirely digital at this point, teaching cursive is pointless. I haven't used cursive since school, and rarely if ever have I run into a document written in cursive. This is basically just one more instance of "back in my day" bullshiat.

The math thing is confusing to me. Are we not teaching basic math anymore? Is this a thing that needed legislating? Basic math is different from cursive in that it doesn't matter how often you use it, or how much is done for you by a computer, understanding it is fundamental to functioning independently.
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Cursive, I can see dropping as a mandatory thing. If you want to learn it, great, but it's unnecessary for general life now.

Multiplication?  Why was that one the chopping block. That's basic math.


As far as I am aware nobody is seriously suggesting not teaching multiplication.

My best guess is that they tacked this on so that a bill mandating cursive looks less stupid.

Or they are mandating rote memorization of times tables rather than teaching how it works (around ten years ago that was a big talking point in the anti-common core crap).
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shpritz: HugeMistake: Next up: reintroduction of fountain pens, buggy whips.

I was taught cursive in middle school. They really did make us use fountain pens for that course.


Uh, good.

Per my previous comment, I never realized why people did cursive & said it was faster until I used a fountain pen. It really is faster (with a fountain pen).
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Billy Madison (3/9) Movie CLIP - Billy Has a Cursive Problem (1995) HD
Youtube o7WSgC9oGic
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is anyone going to teach them to read an analog clock?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being a Republican, of course, Civics will not be required.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Cursive, I can see dropping as a mandatory thing. If you want to learn it, great, but it's unnecessary for general life now.

Multiplication?  Why was that one the chopping block. That's basic math.


Wait, are you saying that this was all for show from a governor who is going to pursue higher office?!?
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

andrewagill: Which form of cursive are they teaching? Secretary hand? Spencerian? Palmer Hand?


Usually expletive, but sometimes blasphemous.
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: BizarreMan: I don't remember when I learned cursive.  But my daughter was taught it in second grade at her private school.

Neither of my kids (15 & 18) were taught cursive.  I think my 18 year old was the first cohort not to be taught cursive.  The only downside is their signatures which are just block letters.  Dumb to teach cursive today but maybe help children (not necessarily the teachers) develop signatures of some kind.

Even signatures will be irrelevant at some point.


1) Signatures for identity verification etc should be irrelevant anyway.

2) Most signatures are barely cursive to begin with.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: I don't remember when I learned cursive.  But my daughter was taught it in second grade at her private school.


Nice little humblebrag there, M8
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grew up in NH and went to public schools. They are generally really good. Given the choice between having football at my school or better academics, the townspeople choose better academics.

But now the town has a republican majority, so of course they diverted funds from academics to create a football program.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a throw away to big D'Nealian. The governor probably has cursive stocks.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Multiplication" is a sex thing, right?
 
jackshaft77
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Cursive, I can see dropping as a mandatory thing. If you want to learn it, great, but it's unnecessary for general life now.

Multiplication?  Why was that one the chopping block. That's basic math.


They tied them together so the cursive requirement would seem on a level with fundamental math. Because most reasonable people won't vote against multiplication. Cursive is up for debate.
 
sum bum on a park bench
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shpritz: HugeMistake: Next up: reintroduction of fountain pens, buggy whips.

I was taught cursive in middle school. They really did make us use fountain pens for that course.


As a lefty, fountain pens are a curse in themselves
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Multiplication?  Why was that one the chopping block.


Because it's racist.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The point of cursive was literally to promote fine muscle movement for precision machining, as well as ensuring a standard of penmanship among the secretarial class.

That is and has always been the point of 20th century public education: worked just competent enough to man the factory.

So, no real surprise here that freedom loving boomer dipshiats living in 1948 are big mad that kids aren't learning it.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should mandate 4 years of a secondary language. I would have done more latin.

/parva femina vacca
//also... root of all romantic languages
///which english isn't but steals heavily from
 
Gunboat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: mrshowrules: Both my sisters were taught short hand.  It was mandatory for girls and boys got to pick other electives.

here is an example:
[upload.wikimedia.org image 800x456]
Outdated today but still very cool.  You could take notes incredibly fast, much faster than a court stenographer. Bonus: shorthand would evolve based on the writer over time to the point it almost became a point of encryption.

I'm not saying it should be taught but in a situation with no technology it was a Bene Gesserit level super power.

when i got my first proper job, about 20 years ago, there were PAs and Dr's secretaries etc who still used shorthand.
but these days any 'dictation' of clinic notes & pt letters etc is all electronic.  and formal meetings are recorded in teams.

I used shortcuts when I had take a lot of notes at uni, as I'm sure everyone does... ~ for approx... [triangle of three dots] for therefore...  etc.
still use em.  my notes are unreadable, not infrequently to me as well


Back in the day, I sometimes used a court reporter who transcribed in short hand and typed it up later.
 
Decorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: I don't remember when I learned cursive.  But my daughter was taught it in second grade at her private school.


I never learned first school taught it in 3rd Grade other taught it in 2nd before I went there. Also learned my multiplication tables in second grade and again in third.
 
