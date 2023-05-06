 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Stuck in Manhattan traffic? That's gonna cost you extra   (nypost.com) divider line
12
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ask not for whom the toll bills; it bills for thee.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Another Government Employee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Only an idiot brings a car to Manhattan.
 
LindenFark
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
London only allows buses and taxis and it's generally worked out well for them.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

LindenFark: London only allows buses and taxis and it's generally worked out well for them.


I was gonna post this. I've not really heard any complaints about London's congestion pricing once they got the kinks worked out.

If I'm in NY, I mostly walk or ride the subway. But when I do want a car, I make a point of using cabs. Fark Uber.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LindenFark: London only allows buses and taxis and it's generally worked out well for them.


And suicidal bicyclists.
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This just allows the rich to move freely and hurts the poor, working, and middle classes. And people will now park in the neighborhoods directly north of 59th street, which already struggle with finding parking, even more so since the pandemic. This law is an example of having good intentions but bad results when it comes to policy.

Why yes, I do live in the upper west side, which will directly affect me and my neighborhood.

NYC chooses bad mayors, and Adams is no exception.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Only an idiot brings a car to Manhattan.


This Farker gets it.

Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Another Government Employee: Only an idiot brings a car to Manhattan.

This Farker gets it.

EasilyDistracted
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Has nothing to do with being stuck in traffic, rather it's about what it costs to enter NYC during peak traffic hours.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Sam's Club Sandwich: NYC chooses bad mayors, and Adams is no exception.


It's honestly pretty impressive. As many people as live in that city, and they keep electing some of the worst folks possible each time.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sam's Club Sandwich: This just allows the rich to move freely and hurts the poor, working, and middle classes. And people will now park in the neighborhoods directly north of 59th street, which already struggle with finding parking, even more so since the pandemic. This law is an example of having good intentions but bad results when it comes to policy.

Why yes, I do live in the upper west side, which will directly affect me and my neighborhood.

NYC chooses bad mayors, and Adams is no exception.


just have your own 36-story parking ramp business. boom. disruptiano!
 
