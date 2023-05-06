 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Reports that US Patriot defense systems work pretty good on hypersonic missiles may be premature   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Of course it does. It works against ballistic missiles too.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is bad news for the Hedgehog.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pretty well subby
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sorry, subby. The reports were right.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Sorry, subby. The reports were right.

[Fark user image 443x735]


Yeah, TFA is from yesterday. It's over 24 hours old. I know the weekend is slow around here, but when it comes to Ukraine stuff that's just dumb.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Sorry, subby. The reports were right.

[Fark user image 443x735]


Subby did not rewrite his headline.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

morgancreekgolf.comView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Sorry, subby. The reports were right.

[Fark user image image 443x735]


Tomorrow: Those who denied the earlier denial have been sacked.
 
cleek
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
it's pretty farked up that Russia is launching hypersonic missiles at another country and most of the world is like "meh, not my problem"
 
untoldforce
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cleek: it's pretty farked up that Russia is launching hypersonic missiles at another country and most of the world is like "meh, not my problem"


It's pretty farked up that Russia is using these weapons on civilian targets. They don't even bother to target military infrastructure most of the time. They just want to kill Ukrainians, and it doesn't matter if they're civilians.

Fark Russia.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cleek: it's pretty farked up that Russia is launching hypersonic missiles at another country and most of the world is like "meh, not my problem"


...which, of course, is why it was shot down with a U.S.-made anti-missile system, by Ukrainian soldiers trained either by the U.S. or NATO.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
During the night of May 4, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine.

In retaliation for the totally real drone attack on the kremlin.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cleek: it's pretty farked up that Russia is launching hypersonic missiles at another country and most of the world is like "meh, not my problem"


Hypersonic missiles are just really fast missles.  It's the launching missiles part that seems to be much more troubling, and the world does seem to be caring
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Are these missiles actually hypersonic? Or is this just a Raytheon ad?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
RIP Hyper Sonic

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cleek
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

maudibjr: cleek: it's pretty farked up that Russia is launching hypersonic missiles at another country and most of the world is like "meh, not my problem"

Hypersonic missiles are just really fast missles.  It's the launching missiles part that seems to be much more troubling, and the world does seem to be caring


that will be true as soon as Russia is unable to trade. but right now, all of Africa, all of Central and South America, all the ME, and all of Asia (except Japan and South Korea) refuse to even sanction Russia.

that's a pretty low level of "caring"
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Of course it does. It works against ballistic missiles too.


The shortness of the flight path probably has a bearing.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Air launched nuclear capable "hypersonic" missile. Targeting civilian infrastructure. If i needed evidence that Russia is losing the war, that would be it.   It is straight up terrorism now because their systems are so inaccurate they can only target fixed locations, and they STILL miss
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cleek: maudibjr: cleek: it's pretty farked up that Russia is launching hypersonic missiles at another country and most of the world is like "meh, not my problem"

Hypersonic missiles are just really fast missles.  It's the launching missiles part that seems to be much more troubling, and the world does seem to be caring

that will be true as soon as Russia is unable to trade. but right now, all of Africa, all of Central and South America, all the ME, and all of Asia (except Japan and South Korea) refuse to even sanction Russia.

that's a pretty low level of "caring"


I'd love to know what you've been doing to help change their mind?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cleek: maudibjr: cleek: it's pretty farked up that Russia is launching hypersonic missiles at another country and most of the world is like "meh, not my problem"

Hypersonic missiles are just really fast missles.  It's the launching missiles part that seems to be much more troubling, and the world does seem to be caring

that will be true as soon as Russia is unable to trade. but right now, all of Africa, all of Central and South America, all the ME, and all of Asia (except Japan and South Korea) refuse to even sanction Russia.

that's a pretty low level of "caring"


That's not true, though.  The UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to sanction Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 141 nations voted to support the resolution, 5 voted against it, 12 were absent, and 35 abstained. Some of the countries that voted to support it are in Africa, Central America, South America, Middle East, and Asia.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Shhhhh...

Of course Patriot missiles couldn't POSSIBLY have shot down a kinzal! They should send as many as possible!
/the more they lose, the less they have
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
*for sanctions against Russia - they weren't blessing Russia's invasion... :P
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: cleek: maudibjr: cleek: it's pretty farked up that Russia is launching hypersonic missiles at another country and most of the world is like "meh, not my problem"

Hypersonic missiles are just really fast missles.  It's the launching missiles part that seems to be much more troubling, and the world does seem to be caring

that will be true as soon as Russia is unable to trade. but right now, all of Africa, all of Central and South America, all the ME, and all of Asia (except Japan and South Korea) refuse to even sanction Russia.

that's a pretty low level of "caring"

That's not true, though.  The UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to sanction Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 141 nations voted to support the resolution, 5 voted against it, 12 were absent, and 35 abstained. Some of the countries that voted to support it are in Africa, Central America, South America, Middle East, and Asia.


NO ONE CARES!! NOW LEAVE ME ALONE IN MY SENSE OF DESOLATE SUPERIORITY!!1!one
 
Decorus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

maudibjr: cleek: it's pretty farked up that Russia is launching hypersonic missiles at another country and most of the world is like "meh, not my problem"

Hypersonic missiles are just really fast missles.  It's the launching missiles part that seems to be much more troubling, and the world does seem to be caring


I'm kinda confused on this part. All missiles typically travel at the speed of sound or multiple times the speed of sound. I'm not sure a mach 10 missile is a significant threat given its basically only going to go in a straight line and have a very limited range. Given how missiles detonate on proximity fuses you don't need to hit it to take it down just detonate within a certain distance of it. Honestly your better off designing stealth missiles that go at slower speeds and glide in and can turn and alter their course as needed.
 
RedComrade
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Are these missiles actually hypersonic? Or is this just a Raytheon ad?


Well yes and but also no.
They are originally ballistic missiles which are by their nature hypersonic in a ballistic trajectory. What the Russians have done is strap them to an airframe platform for launch instead of their original ground based launchers. The launching aircraft is generally moving at high speed allowing the launching missile to build off of that initial launching velocity to achieve hypersonic speeds. So yes its 'hypersonic' as long as the launching vehicles velocity is high enough for the missile's own velocity to make it so.

https://www.businessinsider.com/russia-fooling-the-world-by-calling-kinzhal-missile-hypersonic-2022-8
 
dsmith42
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Are these missiles actually hypersonic? Or is this just a Raytheon ad?


Actually hypersonic. Russian took their Iskander short range ballistic missile and mounted it on a Mig-31. So instead of the missile spending propellant on a ballistic trajectory, it uses all the impulse plus the jets velocity to add to its speed. Estimates are Mach 10+.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Considering the state of the Russian Military in general as evidenced in the last year going against Ukraine, I'm actually surprised and impressed that they not only developed hypersonic tech, but they beat us to it
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kkinnison: Air launched nuclear capable "hypersonic" missile. Targeting civilian infrastructure. If i needed evidence that Russia is losing the war, that would be it.   It is straight up terrorism now because their systems are so inaccurate they can only target fixed locations, and they STILL miss


Of course they miss. They're missiles, not hitiles.
 
