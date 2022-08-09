 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Day 437 of WW3: the last time a Wagner was in the news this much, it was about some ring cycle and large women singing with big helmets, though "Should I Stay Or Should I Go" may the more relevant song here. It's your Saturday Ukraine discussion   (aljazeera.com) divider line
41
    More: News, Netherlands, Russia, World War II, Reinforcement, Zaporizhia Oblast, Weapon, Finland, Soldier  
•       •       •

41 Comments     (+0 »)
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, good, tank kills are back to normal. Do WW2 (or is it now WW1?) tanks still count as whole tanks?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harlee: Oh, good, tank kills are back to normal. Do WW2 (or is it now WW1?) tanks still count as whole tanks?


Not after they went 'boom'.
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good Morning ugly, giant bags of mostly water and any silicon-based life that has become sentient in the cloud!  It is gonna be a gorgeous day in my neighborhood and I'm just glad I'm not hungover from too many margaritas.  Here's the daily update from Artem, The Russian Dude, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hFh4RoJJmvk

And always make time for sunshine:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snoopys_Root_Beer_Dealer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gyorg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snoopys_Root_Beer_Dealer: [Fark user image image 684x396]


I was thinking more nosferatu.
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gyorg: Snoopys_Root_Beer_Dealer: [Fark user image image 684x396]

I was thinking more nosferatu.


I think Rudy Ghouliani already has that role buttoned down.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A preview of today's weekly write-up: About the only thing they [Mordor/Orcs, Russia/Vatniks] agree on is that where there's a whip, there's a way as the beatings will continue until morale improves among Vatniks.

Where there's a whip, there's a way!
Youtube YdXQJS3Yv0Y
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Morning all. I don't usually say very much (other than smartass comments) in these threads, but I would again like to thank everyone who is participating in a supportive and friendly way. Thanks especially to those curating information for us. These threads are doing a much better job of keeping track of what's going on than the entire news media put together.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

If you're actually in a position where you can travel to Ukraine to help out, see  (they also list some online PR / NAFO type stuff)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in displaced people, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Adopt a Sniper: https://euromaidanpress.com/lets-support-ukraine/

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Ripley's Heroes, vehicles, medical and protective supplies: https://ripleysheroes.org

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

Gifts for Putin: https://www.weaponstoukraine.com

Stop the War (Sweden): https://stopthewar.se/en/

A rehab/recovery center for soldiers: https://helpnow.in.ua/amp/

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Support for partisans: https://www.ipay.ua/en/bills/centr-nacional-nogo-soprotivleniya-pozhertvovat-online

Baby boxes (Scotland): https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/scotbabyboxappeal

Revive Soldiers Ukraine (US): https://www.rsukraine.org

Patron Fund (for injured de-miners): https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2owjL6dFRP

Ukrainian Congress Committee of America: https://ucca.org

Logistics for frontline supplies, I think?  (US): https://zeroline.org

Rebuild Ukraine (US/Minn): https://rebuild-ua.org

Safe Passage for Ukraine: https://sp4ukraine.org

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout


Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

US/Texas shipping container clinics: https://www.buildtamu.com

US/Idaho: https://toukrainewithlove.org

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Medical focused groups:
Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org
Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org
Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org
Medical supplies (CA/Ontario): https://www.herosocietycanada.ca
Solar power for hospitals: https://repowerua.org
Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers
SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org
Helping hospitals: https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Prosthetics groups (some serve more than just Ukraine)
 CA/Victoria: https://www.victoriahandproject.com/ukraine
 US/Colorado: https://limbsforliberty.com
 US/Pittsburg: https://brothersbrother.org/pittsburgh-unites-for-ukraine/
 US/Oklahoma: https://www.limbsforlife.org
 Latvia: https://www.designedtolivelatvia.com
 US/NYC (collects hand-me-down limbs): https://pentaprosthetics.org
 US/California: https://www.prosthetika.org
 US/Minnesota: https://protezfoundation.com
 US/California: https://right2walk.org
 UK: https://limbcare.org
 Ukraine: https://ffr.org.ua/en/
 Ukraine (but a US 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com


Land mine clearing: https://www.courageukraine.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Teenager filling backpacks for displaced kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for displaced peoplewith pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.orghttps://sites.google.com/view/vetcrew

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Fixing windows (UK): https://www.insulate-ukraine.org/donate
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org and https://landmineremoval.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Assistance for displaced Ukranians:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Если они уйдут, будут проблемы

Если останутся, то будет в два раза больше
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Snoopys_Root_Beer_Dealer: [Fark user image 684x396]


That's highly insulting towards Uncle Fester.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Если они уйдут, будут проблемы

Если останутся, то будет в два раза больше


HOW DARE YOU! My mother is a saint!
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Snoopys_Root_Beer_Dealer: [Fark user image 684x396]

That's highly insulting towards Uncle Fester.


Uncle Fester likes it. It's kind of his kink.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Если они уйдут, будут проблемы

Если останутся, то будет в два раза больше


Thank you Jessie, James, and/or Meowth.
 
Kalahari Kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Если они уйдут, будут проблемы

Если останутся, то будет в два раза больше


Well, its all Greek to me.......  :-)
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Spear and magic helmet?
 
Kalahari Kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Kalahari Kid: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Если они уйдут, будут проблемы

Если останутся, то будет в два раза больше

Well, its all Greek to me.......  :-)


And kindly translate, please?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Remember all the headlines the past few years about how Russian hypersonic missiles meant doom to America and our huge fleet of aircraft carriers?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Kalahari Kid: Kalahari Kid: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Если они уйдут, будут проблемы

Если останутся, то будет в два раза больше

Well, its all Greek to me.......  :-)

And kindly translate, please?


Badly transliterated Russian for "If they go there will be trouble.  If they stay it will be double"
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Harlee: Oh, good, tank kills are back to normal. Do WW2 (or is it now WW1?) tanks still count as whole tanks?

[Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x743]
[Fark user image image 775x1500]
[Fark user image image 850x260]


I'm really digging the heavy losses in artillery every day
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Kalahari Kid: Kalahari Kid: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Если они уйдут, будут проблемы

Если останутся, то будет в два раза больше

Well, its all Greek to me.......  :-)

And kindly translate, please?


If they leave, there will be problems If there are any left, it will be twice as much
Thank you Googles!
 
Kalahari Kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Kalahari Kid: Kalahari Kid: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Если они уйдут, будут проблемы

Если останутся, то будет в два раза больше

Well, its all Greek to me.......  :-)

And kindly translate, please?

Badly transliterated Russian for "If they go there will be trouble.  If they stay it will be double"


Much obliged, thank you!

\I/
 
Kalahari Kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: Kalahari Kid: Kalahari Kid: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Если они уйдут, будут проблемы

Если останутся, то будет в два раза больше

Well, its all Greek to me.......  :-)

And kindly translate, please?

If they leave, there will be problems If there are any left, it will be twice as much
Thank you Googles!


Tried, but Google wanted me to first dl app.  Does Google do it in "normal" Google in desktop browser too.
never tried using it before - did not need to. Maybe good time to start.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Kalahari Kid: tembaarmswide: Kalahari Kid: Kalahari Kid: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Если они уйдут, будут проблемы

Если останутся, то будет в два раза больше

Well, its all Greek to me.......  :-)

And kindly translate, please?

If they leave, there will be problems If there are any left, it will be twice as much
Thank you Googles!

Tried, but Google wanted me to first dl app.  Does Google do it in "normal" Google in desktop browser too.
never tried using it before - did not need to. Maybe good time to start.


Just type say "English to Russian" from your google search bar/page.  First result is Google translate for those two languages, unless it's something weird enough that even Google doesn't have it
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Kalahari Kid: Tried, but Google wanted me to first dl app.  Does Google do it in "normal" Google in desktop browser too.
never tried using it before - did not need to. Maybe good time to start.


Just search up google translate in google. You'll get an in-browser interface for running a translation. No downloading necessary.
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Kalahari Kid: tembaarmswide: Kalahari Kid: Kalahari Kid: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Если они уйдут, будут проблемы

Если останутся, то будет в два раза больше

Well, its all Greek to me.......  :-)

And kindly translate, please?

If they leave, there will be problems If there are any left, it will be twice as much
Thank you Googles!

Tried, but Google wanted me to first dl app.  Does Google do it in "normal" Google in desktop browser too.
never tried using it before - did not need to. Maybe good time to start.


just type the languages starting and what you want in the prompt then paste the text in the corresponding box.  I'm mad that i still can't read Cyrillic.  (even though I didn't know what it meant once I knew how to say it)
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Made me LoL

Ukraine War Memory
@ePowerLife2
panties ... #UkraineRussianWar #ЗСУ #War #Україна #Ukraine #SlavaUkraini #StandWithUkraine #Bakhmut
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

0:17
444 views

Ukraine War Memory
9:33 PM · May 5, 2023
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Unless it's something weird enough that even Google doesn't have it.


Quit shamin' my kink.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: Kalahari Kid: tembaarmswide: Kalahari Kid: Kalahari Kid: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Если они уйдут, будут проблемы

Если останутся, то будет в два раза больше

Well, its all Greek to me.......  :-)

And kindly translate, please?

If they leave, there will be problems If there are any left, it will be twice as much
Thank you Googles!

Tried, but Google wanted me to first dl app.  Does Google do it in "normal" Google in desktop browser too.
never tried using it before - did not need to. Maybe good time to start.

just type the languages starting and what you want in the prompt then paste the text in the corresponding box.  I'm mad that i still can't read Cyrillic.  (even though I didn't know what it meant once I knew how to say it)


I figured a bad transliteration was totally in line with the original song
 
sillydragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Ukraine aid links


Isn't NAFO the group that likes trolling russia with dog photoshops?
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Remember all the headlines the past few years about how Russian hypersonic missiles meant doom to America and our huge fleet of aircraft carriers?


So much fantastic battlefield testing of systems!

F*ck you russia
🖕
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Badly transliterated Russian for "If they go there will be trouble.  If they stay it will be double"

Much obliged, thank you!

\I/

Translate.google.com is your friend,kk

Если останутся, то будет в два раза больше

Well, its all Greek to me.......  :-)

And kindly translate, please?

Badly transliterated Russian for "If they go there will be trouble.  If they stay it will be double"

Much obliged, thank you!

\I/


Translate.google.com is your friend,kk
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: tembaarmswide: Kalahari Kid: tembaarmswide: Kalahari Kid: Kalahari Kid: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Если они уйдут, будут проблемы

Если останутся, то будет в два раза больше

Well, its all Greek to me.......  :-)

And kindly translate, please?

If they leave, there will be problems If there are any left, it will be twice as much
Thank you Googles!

Tried, but Google wanted me to first dl app.  Does Google do it in "normal" Google in desktop browser too.
never tried using it before - did not need to. Maybe good time to start.

just type the languages starting and what you want in the prompt then paste the text in the corresponding box.  I'm mad that i still can't read Cyrillic.  (even though I didn't know what it meant once I knew how to say it)

I figured a bad transliteration was totally in line with the original song


which i didn't even comprehend until i read your translation.  that's more a result of my state of alertness than your joke, I think.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Spear and magic helmet?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

Resources for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua (in Ukrainian, click 'EN' in top right for English)

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Free therapy for people affected by the war: https://www.therapyroute.com/free-therapy-for-ukraine

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

If you have photos or video that you want saved as documentation of the war: https://dattalion.com

And a warning about booby traps for anyone returning to formerly occupied areas: https://twitter.com/justartsndstuff/status/1650572017966653440?s=20


Other notes & ways to help:

Share the truth about what russia is doing in Ukraine: https://www.weareukraine.info

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you're in the EU, you can send seeds so people can plant victory gardens: https://seeds.kse.ua

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes: https://klopotenko.com/en ; https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor displaced people: https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (May 18 is embroidered shirt day):

"Kookum" scarves and shawls: https://indigenousfacemasks.ca/collections/
Bags from recycled materials: https://en.slowlyupcycling.com
Sleepwear: https://the-sleeper.com/en/
Posters & t-shirts: https://helpukraine.threadless.com
Coffee (US/Maine): https://kavkamaine.com
Cloud gaming: https://boosteroid.com
Stream a documentary: https://hotdocs.ca/whats-on/films/hrw-freedom-on-fire
Children's book: https://www.amazon.com//dp/1612546080/
Learn IT/statistics skills: https://sites.google.com/view/dariia-mykhailyshyna/main/r-workshops-for-ukraine
Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy

Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/ or a live cam of a watering hole in Namibia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fPd7Ys7FC0I and some tips for nightmares: https://m.youtube.com/watch/lv38dzpcxfA
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pueblonative
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nah, subs, more like

Tom Petty - Free Fallin'
Youtube 1lWJXDG2i0A
 
Kalahari Kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: Kalahari Kid: tembaarmswide: Kalahari Kid: Kalahari Kid: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Если они уйдут, будут проблемы

Если останутся, то будет в два раза больше

Well, its all Greek to me.......  :-)

And kindly translate, please?

If they leave, there will be problems If there are any left, it will be twice as much
Thank you Googles!

Tried, but Google wanted me to first dl app.  Does Google do it in "normal" Google in desktop browser too.
never tried using it before - did not need to. Maybe good time to start.

just type the languages starting and what you want in the prompt then paste the text in the corresponding box.  I'm mad that i still can't read Cyrillic.  (even though I didn't know what it meant once I knew how to say it)


Thank you to everybody responding. One is never too old to learn something new.....
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

andrewagill: Harlee: Oh, good, tank kills are back to normal. Do WW2 (or is it now WW1?) tanks still count as whole tanks?

[Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x743]
[Fark user image image 775x1500]
[Fark user image image 850x260]

I'm really digging the heavy losses in artillery every day


I think a lot of us expected to see just that prior to the counteroffensive. Looks like a pretty good sign it's coming soon.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

sillydragon: Oneiros: Ukraine aid links

Isn't NAFO the group that likes trolling russia with dog photoshops?


Yes

And damnit, it looks like a URL is missing.

/not caught up
//assisting in teaching this weekend so will be slow to respond to things
 
