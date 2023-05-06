 Skip to content
(Edinburgh Live)   Scots airline flight turns into 'nightmare' as pilot threatens to divert over 'out of control stag' party   (edinburghlive.co.uk) divider line
    More: Scary, Drink, Edinburgh, Edinburgh Airport, Lothian, Lothian Buses, Dozen, Elaine Wilson Duncan, Male  
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
hlehmann
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh look, yet another tabloid that only reposts stories that never actually happened, submitted by vapid attention seekers.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

hlehmann: Oh look, yet another tabloid that only reposts stories that never actually happened, submitted by vapid attention seekers.


But but hooligans, YOBBERY!!!

/honestly I'd not be surprised if it went exactly as reported
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I thought that was one of the few amenities Ryanair provides.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Did Footie commence during the flight?
 
Queensowntalia [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Awww I really wanted this to be an article about male deer loose on a plane.
 
Salmon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A gaggle of single birds on a plane full of drunk young men?

I don't see the problem.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's a good way to get a bunch of people kilt.
 
Bslim
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"I complained afterwords but the staff told me that there was no section my complaint fit into so they could not process it. I will never fly with Ryanair again by choice."

I've actually noticed this is a recurring problem, mainly with online vendors, and it irks my inner Karen.  Online complaint forms with a fairly limited set of "complaints".

It's then compounded by the lack of support email.  It's now replaced by the just as limited chatbot and a call line only available from 9-5 M-F.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Letting them board the plane with their emotional support sheep was the first mistake.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That website started auto playing some Tampax commercial. I'm trying to listen to my music when some woman cuts in about "flow." (Confusing, since it was Fatboy Slim, and for a moment I thought it was part of the track.) All while reading about someone surprised that a Ryanair flight turned into a zoo.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Lol wow the opening line, tag or whatever:

The flight quickly turned into a "riot" as a dozen men on a stag do started to shout and swear while passing around a bottle of vodka and vaping in plain sight.

OMG pirates! They turned the plane into a pirate ship! If someone had a service monkey on that flight, someone could have speed run through Maslow's Pyramid and achieved Full Self Actualization. They would've turned into Buddha or a ball of Star Trek Energy or something.


Fark user imageView Full Size



/I've been in gangs of men that simply *took over*
//It's actually intoxicating
///No one could stop us. I get the appeal.
 
jso2897
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What demographic group engages in the most crime and antisocial behavior?
 
anuran
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: "I complained afterwords but the staff told me that there was no section my complaint fit into so they could not process it. I will never fly with Ryanair again by choice."

I've actually noticed this is a recurring problem, mainly with online vendors, and it irks my inner Karen.  Online complaint forms with a fairly limited set of "complaints".

It's then compounded by the lack of support email.  It's now replaced by the just as limited chatbot and a call line only available from 9-5 M-F.


If it's not on the form it doesn't need to be recorded or acted on
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Air Traffic Control - SNL
Youtube UGRcJQ9tMbY
 
anuran
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

whatsupchuck: Letting them board the plane with their emotional support sheep was the first mistake.


Are you canceling Scottish culture?!
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: That website started auto playing some Tampax commercial. I'm trying to listen to my music when some woman cuts in about "flow." (Confusing, since it was Fatboy Slim, and for a moment I thought it was part of the track.) All while reading about someone surprised that a Ryanair flight turned into a zoo.


Lol you're the guy at the 1:00 mark in this Xavier Revenging Angel clip.
 
