(UPI)   Elementary schoolchildren manage to make world's largest friendship bracelet between all the shootings   (upi.com) divider line
7
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The is a friendship string. Nobody has wrists that fat, not even your mom.
 
Murflette [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to make those as a kid. It was a fun hobby and learned pattern making. I thought this wouldve looked really cool but then...

What the f*ck is this?
cdnph.upi.comView Full Size

What 'Friendship bracelets' look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
or 
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size



But that godawful tangled rope is by no means a 'friendship bracelet'

Also it took four months? American kids are soft.

I bet some tiny malaysian garment factory kid could whip that out in four hours with his non-mangled hand tied behind his back.
 
AllerJeez
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So no schoolkids are going to get shot now?
Great.
 
jso2897
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is it bulletproof?
Can they wrap it around themselves as a shield?
 
austerity101
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Kids in Texas still learn? I figured they all just sat around performing the Pledge of Allegiance, burning textbooks, and learning how to dress bullet wounds.
 
austerity101
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
OK so I guess they are learning something in there.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Does subby mean the bracelet was constructed during breaks between school shootings, or that it is long enough to physically connect all the sites of school shootings?
 
