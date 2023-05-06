 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Toes, toes, sucking toes. The creepiest thing I've read all week   (nypost.com) divider line
22
    More: Sick, Hotel, David Neal, evening manager of a Tennessee hotel, Toe, Aggravation (law), Male, Foot, man's room  
•       •       •

517 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 May 2023 at 10:26 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Motel 6: You might want to leave the light on
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
nypost.comView Full Size


austinchronicle.comView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

johnny_vegas: [i.makeagif.com image 320x180]


I can't say I'd be averse to that. Although one has to wonder how clean that stage is.
 
jso2897
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't "get" the foot people, but their kink seems pretty harmless to me.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mugato: johnny_vegas: [i.makeagif.com image 320x180]

I can't say I'd be averse to that. Although one has to wonder how clean that stage is.


Knowing what I know now about Quintin Tarantino, I'm sure that creep had a raging chubby and setup that scene just to get his rocks off. FTG
 
austerity101
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I swear some foot fetishists go out of their way to be as creepy as possible. I think more than a few of them specifically get off on weirding people out.

It's certainly not all of them, as I've known a bunch of foot fetishists who were just fine, but among all the fetishists I've met in my life, foot fetishists are definitely overrepresented in the "creepy f*cking weirdos" department.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is why I make sure to have extremely infected toe nail fungus on all 10 digits as a preventative measure before checking in to La Quinta. No one wants that
 
buntz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"...charged with aggravated burglary and assault"

Shouldn't it be sexual assault?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [nypost.com image 850x566]

[austinchronicle.com image 800x415]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
jerryskid
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Some feet are just too sexy and should be outlawed. I wonder what the sleeping dude was wearing?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I was wondering what Rex Ryan was up to these days.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Good way to get a case of athlete's tongue.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jso2897: I don't "get" the foot people, but their kink seems pretty harmless to me.


Well, it did
 
austerity101
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

berylman: This is why I make sure to have extremely infected toe nail fungus on all 10 digits as a preventative measure before checking in to La Quinta. No one wants that


I've read posts by people talking about how much getting STDs turns them on. The sores, the pus, everything.

Someone's into that.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
First, let me clarify that there is a difference between toe-suckers and toe-eaters. Toe-eaters will suck on the toe before biting it off and consuming it, but the toe-sucker is usually simply trying to 'milk' the toe for its toe juices and so hopefully with this clarification, that will now indeed be the creepiest thing you'll hear all this week and for the rest of the month.
 
clovercat [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That was creepy. Now here's Biden and Trump eating spaghetti generated by AI.

Joe Biden and Trump Eating Spaghetti, but it's an AI generated nightmare
Youtube WgREV-fPXE0
.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Remove foot from creepo's mouth, then propel foot forward at high velocity.  Repeat as necessary
 
brilett
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
At least his face is well situated for some instant karma.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The manager didn't toe the line of hotel policy, but now he has been brought to heel and will have to foot the bill for this guest's hotel stay.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 minute ago  
assets3.cbsnewsstatic.comView Full Size


Would like to meet this guy
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.