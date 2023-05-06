 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Old and busted: grandma bakes you a cake. New hotness: grandma gets you and your friends baked on space cake   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Meanwhile, prosecutors in the States would have been chomping at the bit to convict her and label her as a drug dealer.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: Meanwhile, prosecutors in the States would have been chomping at the bit to convict her and label her as a drug dealer.


Treating her as a person that stupidly gave the kid the wrong butter isn't going to produce more value for the shareholders, Harley!
 
Snort
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
She found something that worked for her condition and now she's forced to give it up due to the negative attention.

Elder abuse.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: harleyquinnical: Meanwhile, prosecutors in the States would have been chomping at the bit to convict her and label her as a drug dealer.

Treating her as a person that stupidly gave the kid the wrong butter isn't going to produce more value for the shareholders, Harley!


Uh...I don't think this was a mistake.  She gave him butter as compensation for cleaning around her house. I doubt a stick of non-weed butter is customary payment for chores.  She just (apparently) didn't think he was going to be an idiot and immediately try to get his school high.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: harleyquinnical: Meanwhile, prosecutors in the States would have been chomping at the bit to convict her and label her as a drug dealer.

Treating her as a person that stupidly gave the kid the wrong butter isn't going to produce more value for the shareholders, Harley!


She gave the kid the THC butter in exchange for chores

She knew exactly what she was giving and the kid knew as well since he was selling it at school and what kid does chores for regular butter that you can get at home in the fridge or at the store?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
symptoms of cannabis use

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The grandson is a total snitch and is completely responsible for the baking process and distribution and she's taking all the legal heat. /#LeavePotGrandmaAlone
 
austerity101
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's it. We better ban pot just to be safe.
 
Bslim
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Bickerton told the police and the courts that she began using cannabis to help with a sleeping condition and did not remember where she originally bought it from"

Old lady has more loyalty and sense to keep her trap shut than her dipshiat grandson who sold her out immediately. She should have someone beat his ass as a lesson to STFU.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: Meanwhile, prosecutors in the States would have been chomping at the bit to convict her and label her as a drug dealer.


...except she's white.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I say give her a hand.
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Uh...I don't think this was a mistake.  She gave him butter as compensation for cleaning around her house. I doubt a stick of non-weed butter is customary payment for chores.  She just (apparently) didn't think he was going to be an idiot and immediately try to get his school high.


The Exit Stencilist: She gave the kid the THC butter in exchange for chores

She knew exactly what she was giving and the kid knew as well since he was selling it at school and what kid does chores for regular butter that you can get at home in the fridge or at the store?


It's too early to RTFA
 
