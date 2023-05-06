 Skip to content
Moderator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/155

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story.
 
ox45tallboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
King Chuck finally gets to do this thing that he's been waiting like 70 years to do, and people seem... grudgingly accepting of it rather than overly enthused. No one seems to be baking that weird quiche Lorraine with fava beans, they're all sticking with whatever variation on his mum's Coronation Chicken they've eaten all their lives. So as I'm keeping an eye out for anything fun relating to this, I came across this tweet:

Fark user image

Dear FSM, he's hiat the nail on the head.

Fark user imageView Full Size


This looks like he just got back from a mid-level dungeon crawl with a minor boss chest. "Sword of Spiritual Justice" seems like it does +10 damage against undead, St. Edward is the patron saint of difficult marriages (I'm not making that up) so I'm guessing using St. Edward's staff makes your opponent receive a call from their spouse reminding them it's their turn to pick up the kids after soccer and why aren't the dishes done and I'll be home really late, resulting in a -10 stamina drain and a 20 point loss in Will to Live. I'm thinking the Sword of Temporal Justice either hits so hard it knocks someone into next week or is just a really awesome sword that lets you get Medieval on someone's ass.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and what you find silly in the whole coronation thing.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to look up the Sovereign Orb thing.

rct.ukView Full Size


Here's what the Tower of London website had to say about it:

During the coronation the monarch is presented with objects representing their powers and responsibilities. This is called the investiture. Among the objects is the Sovereign's Orb, a golden globe surmounted by a cross. It reminds the monarch that their power is derived from God.

"Presented with objects". So like, Chuck is just supposed to look at it and nod in approval?

Wait a minute, why does that look familiar?

wired.comView Full Size


I knew it.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
make me some tea
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, 9 out of 11 correct. I think that's the highest I've ever scored on one of these.

Clearly I'm spending too much time on the internet.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well, I ranked, but for how long?
 
bughunter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So, the Coronation Spoon is used to stir your non-dairy creamer into your tea, or something?
 
thecactusman17
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
MAJOR CORRECTION FOR THE MODMINS:

Jann Mardenborough won the GT Academy, a joint competition hosted by Nissan and Sony for the Sony Playstation game Gran Turismo. Which is the name of the film.
 
