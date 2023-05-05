 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Nazi gets 14 years   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
27
27 Comments     (+0 »)
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I hate it when my Schwartz gets twisted.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
He is a piece of shiat.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
For what he did, he did not deserve a 14 year sentence.

Fark user imageView Full Size


He deserved death. Once upon a time, we hanged Nazis upon conviction; that is one aspect of the olden days which needs to make a comeback post-haste.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Lol eat shiat, Nazi.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

King Something: For what he did, he did not deserve a 14 year sentence.

[Fark user image image 850x669]

He deserved death. Once upon a time, we hanged Nazis upon conviction; that is one aspect of the olden days which needs to make a comeback post-haste.


The Nazis who were sentenced to death were responsible for war crimes and genocide. Some Nazis were found innocent during the Nuremberg trials.

While this asshat deserves a long sentence for attacking cops on 1/6, a death sentence is inappropriate. That's what Nazis sentenced many to for simply protesting.

/Remember the White Rose movement.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's longer than the Reich lasted.

Good start. Now try consecutive sentences and centuries instead of years.
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's great and everything, but... wake me up when they start prosecuting the leaders of the insurrection.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also nice that an Indian-American is sentencing these racist sh*tbags to hard time.

Schwartz was on probation when he joined the Jan. 6 riot. His criminal record includes a "jaw-dropping" 38 prior convictions since 1991, "several of which involved assaulting or threatening officers or other authority figures," Bond wrote.

Sensing a pattern here.

The 10-year prison sentence that Mehta handed down in September to retired NYPD officer Thomas Webster had remained the longest until Friday.

*Tee-hee* He's gonna have fun in the graybar hotel.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
adding comment to knock the comment away from 8. see you in 79 posts.
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowjack: That's great and everything, but... wake me up when they start prosecuting the leaders of the insurrection.


Organized crime investigations take longer. Because of the nature of the law and investigation, you have to get witnesses to testify against the top echelon. So they have to start at a low level and "flip" witnesses.

Oh wait... what was in the news this week?
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/apr/27/mike-pence-testifies-donald-trump-january-6
https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/05/politics/georgia-trump-fake-electors-immunity/index.html

Tick-TOCK
 
karlandtanya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why was the cookie consent form in German?
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Basket of deplorables.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was only following orders.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

karlandtanya: Why was the cookie consent form in German?


Vielleicht gibt es Lebkuchenherzen?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like that the sentences are getting longer. The DOJ is asking for 25 years for Stewart Rhodes. And they recently had Mike Pence testify for 8 hours against his higher-up.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like to think this will be getting easier and the sentences longer now that the world knows that Fox News supported the insurrection for the grand and noble purpose of: ratings.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Loucifer: He was only following orders.


He was only following odors.
 
xerge
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

karlandtanya: Why was the cookie consent form in German?


Because they're on to you Karl.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mofa: I like that the sentences are getting longer. The DOJ is asking for 25 years for Stewart Rhodes. And they recently had Mike Pence testify for 8 hours against his higher-up.


All the sentences should be longer except maybe the ones I write on Fark.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Not long enough, what about the others,
why not the death penalty, blah blah blah...
 
Subtonic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The true leaders got off, Beatty White, not good enough, not soon enough, blah blah
 
Subtonic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
BLAH I SAY
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
All of these sentences are way too light.

If I went to my statehouse and obstructed their work, damaged the building, assaulted cops and etc....I would get probably 30 years in prison.

99% of these people are getting off with a slap on the wrist.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I thought the sentence for treason was death.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: King Something: For what he did, he did not deserve a 14 year sentence.

[Fark user image image 850x669]

He deserved death. Once upon a time, we hanged Nazis upon conviction; that is one aspect of the olden days which needs to make a comeback post-haste.

The Nazis who were sentenced to death were responsible for war crimes and genocide. Some Nazis were found innocent during the Nuremberg trials.

While this asshat deserves a long sentence for attacking cops on 1/6, a death sentence is inappropriate. That's what Nazis sentenced many to for simply protesting.

/Remember the White Rose movement.


.

And this is why Democracy will die in America soon.

Enough of you won't properly defend it.

A state needs a monopoly on violence.

The penalty for insurrection and sedition should be death.

It would've been appropriate to line them all up against a wall on January 6th.

Years later and half of them have walked.

While Democrats wring their hands about decorum, fascism consolidates its power and prepares for its next moves.

.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Rot in prison and know you got off light, shiatbag.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

