(KRQE News)   Rule #199: Never underestimate someone's bondage skills, especially on the first date   (krqe.com) divider line
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Psycho hose beast!
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I like that he had a box cutter for "these such occasions." Must have been a boy scout
 
DiDGr8 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If she didn't rob him, it was consensual.

/If she did rob him, it was prostitution.
//He's embarrassed either way.
///And likely very happy either way.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: I like that he had a box cutter for "these such occasions." Must have been a boy scout


Usually when people make top 5 lists for getting freaky in the bedroom, right after consent, and communicating, is something like scissors.

So what is the hunter doing in his spare time that this fits "these such occasions"? Bear farker, do you need assistance?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does George get all these great women to go out with him?   What's the deal with that?
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You shouldn't be engaging in that kind of stuff with people you don't know well and trust.
Meeting up with some internet rando is a recipe for disaster.
 
bughunter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In a statement Friday, police said the man appeared to have been tied up by a woman he met online. After she had done so, the woman received a phone call and fled the woods suddenly, leaving the man behind in a helpless state.

OMG, she's such a tease!
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Most times I figure articles locked for the EU is probably shiat anyway, but thankfully I have a VPN for special occasions.

/Fark ought to mark such articles, if nothing else as a warning for a site being extra sleazy.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Red Flags (ft. Montaigne) OFFICIAL VIDEO
Youtube GFokXnCCMf8
 
