South Africa has exactly one machine to print driver's licenses. In the entire country. And it's broken
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My anti-virus jumped into high gear on that site.  Yikes.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
also, the civil service (such as it is) is so overwhelmed that you can renew your passport at a bank.

I'm still culturally South African, but it would take a lot to get me to return.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They're just doing their best to make sure it blends in with the other DMVs of the world

Reaper S01E01 Pilot
Youtube Umzw2yrMgwQ


/filed paperwork online in February to get a duplicate/replacement drivers license
//the website made it sound easy... $20, wait a couple of weeks
///I got a letter in the mail, saying they had reason to believe I had a medical issue and to do more paperwork or they'd revoke my license
////might have been unrelated, as the license got mailed before I called them to ask WTF was up, but the letter was postmarked the day after I requested the replacement
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
1 machine for 60 million people seems pretty inefficient.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I think I read somewhere that SA's driver's exam is so incredibly difficult, most drivers don't bother. People just drive unlicensed there.

Can anyone confirm or deny?
 
Pert
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: I think I read somewhere that SA's driver's exam is so incredibly difficult, most drivers don't bother. People just drive unlicensed there.

Can anyone confirm or deny?


Well to be fair, it's harder to drive over there...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
[sloths_at_DMV.gif]
been there.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
R.L. Burnside - Everything Is Broken
Youtube cI4q5EiNKQU
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: I think I read somewhere that SA's driver's exam is so incredibly difficult, most drivers don't bother. People just drive unlicensed there.

Can anyone confirm or deny?


The chances of being caught are just slim. The driver's test is a toughie, but overall not the same  financial burden to get as in a lot of EU countries.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: 1 machine for 60 million people seems pretty inefficient.


The machine can handle it. The utterly useless bureaucracy that feeds it is most often the problem. The machine itself actually reduced the backlog, so imagine what the previous technology was like.
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They are just transitioning away from IDs altogether so that they won't have to card this guy and possibly arrest him if he shows up:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Tallman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"He says the cards in the new system will be safer, have all your information and cannot be counterfeited."

Sounds like an invitation to organized crime to try. Nothing "cannot be counterfeited," one can only make it more difficult or expensive to do so.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
tse1.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
Goimir
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Probably low on cyan
 
