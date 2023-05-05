 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Let joy fill every Briton's heart. For now, your country's going to make it. At last, a king who looks the part. Your horrid little livestream starts at 5:25 AM ET   (youtube.com) divider line
    Coronation of the British monarch  
Unbridled Apathy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
All hail King Chucklehead the Thoid.
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

gopher321: All hail King Chucklehead the Thoid.


"I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God."
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
🤢
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
🤮
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I guess we're all supposed to care? Everyone is acting like we should, but I get the feeling that no one really does. Everyone knows the position carries no real power, and even if it did the UK is a has-been power. Militarily middle-of-the-road and economically hobbled due to their own incompetence.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

QuesoDelicioso: I guess we're all supposed to care? Everyone is acting like we should, but I get the feeling that no one really does. Everyone knows the position carries no real power, and even if it did the UK is a has-been power. Militarily middle-of-the-road and economically hobbled due to their own incompetence.


It's like anything else. We get all that Super Bowl hype or World Series hype, and a large percentage of the population doesn't give a rat's ass.
 
dhcmrlchtdj [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So who do you guys think will win the Royal Crown? My bet's on Charles, but I wouldn't put it past William to pull a surprise come-from-behind win. I consider Harry a bit of a wildcard - technically not eligible, but he doesn't seem like the kind of man who'd let that stop him. If his entrance music suddenly starts playing, you know it's going to be a royal rumble.
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So, is there a special celebratory Seis De Mayo dish?
 
Unbridled Apathy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Notabunny: So, is there a special celebratory Seis De Mayo dish?


Egg Sammich
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Unbridled Apathy: Notabunny: So, is there a special celebratory Seis De Mayo dish?

Egg Sammich


With extra cress, just like Mummy used to make!

/Hork
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Celtic Fans Chant "You Can Shove Your Coronation Up Your A** #royalfamily #coronation #football
Youtube IntHHGXTfEc
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A little music for the occasion.
Destiny: The Taken King - Long Live The King (extended)
Youtube Xohq-krWvrY
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Coronation of King Charles could be stopped if Mike Pence does the right thing.
 
Whatta Wombat
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Don't forget. King of Australia too.
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Whatta Wombat: Don't forget. King of Australia too.


Yeah...  I get that Australia and Canada are still technically part of the commonwealth.  But I get the feeling if the UK ever started ordering them around, they'd probably tell them to go fark themselves.
 
