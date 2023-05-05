 Skip to content
(Click2Houston)   Explosion and fire at Shell chemical plant injures 5   (click2houston.com) divider line
replacementcool
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Texas, so I'm absolutely positive safety regs were ignored/disregarded at some point.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Rub some dirt on it.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ehh, even following good regs a chemical plant is a step from disaster.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh deer
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How many school radii is the blast? I see a highschool is right across the highway.
 
jtown
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Shell's on fire, yo.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It wouldn't be Houston without a good chemical plant explosion once in a while..
 
GalFisk [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Are plant-based explosions CO2 neutral?
 
