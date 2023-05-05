 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   The Cannabis Cup is in dire need of judges and Doritos sponsorship, here's how to apply   (ktla.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So is it like Beerfest, but with marijuana? Will the Jamaican team dominate?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They heard the call and arrived in style as usual...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Cup? Really. Does a square like me really have to say it? Shouldn't it be bowl?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I have little experience with quality pot. I suspect everything I had when young was stepped on with stuff that wasn't. One rip on July 4th and I was zonked for hours. Watching black and white movies in color kinda things. Passenger to fireworks displays, incoherent memories of the evening.
 
bughunter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
To be part of the judging process, fans must purchase a judging kit, which includes 8 to 28 samples (depending on chosen category) from cannabis companies across the state. Prices range from $99 to $250

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
