 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KABC)   Sunshine: Woman homeless six years ago, hits Lottery for millions. Gray cloud: Hopes to get an associates degree   (kabc.com) divider line
26
    More: Spiffy, California woman, Lottery, Marriage, California Lottery, associate degree, lottery ticket, Pittsburgh, woman  
•       •       •

349 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2023 at 8:38 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
6nome
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
five-million-dollars

That's 10 dudes at the same time.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If I won the lottery when I was younger, I might want to go back to college, just to get a degree to learn how to create and manage a pinball business... and live out the dorm experience that you could of experienced when classes and board was more affordable back in my parents years of the early 1970s.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

6nome: five-million-dollars

That's 10 dudes at the same time.


Let's see... seven holes... two hands... and feet?
 
6nome
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Summoner101: 6nome: five-million-dollars

That's 10 dudes at the same time.

Let's see... seven holes... two hands... and feet?


One of her ears could be a wildcard.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

6nome: five-million-dollars

That's 10 dudes at the same time.


The exchange rate doesn't work that way. The vast majority of women could be watertight in an hour for free if they were into that sort of thing.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
$5 million?

5 Million Dollars is Nothing - Succession
Youtube pQTgLXl1qXI
 
6nome
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Richard Freckle: 6nome: five-million-dollars

That's 10 dudes at the same time.

The exchange rate doesn't work that way. The vast majority of women could be watertight in an hour for free if they were into that sort of thing.


There has to be some monetary value attached to that. Let's just say 200 dudes at the same time.
 
aoktrouble
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hate to say it, but you know there's gonna be some grifter who's going to steal all her money from her in very short order
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

aoktrouble: Hate to say it, but you know there's gonna be some grifter who's going to steal all her money from her in very short order


Yeah, probably the dude she "plans to marry". Sounds like a Dateline ep in the making.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Because I feel like being a pendent, whoever wrote that story  got the name of the city wrong.  Pittsburgh California is not spelled with a h.  It's Pittsburg.

Only Pittsburgh pa uses the h.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Good for her. I'm glad that she didn't let it go to her head.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

aoktrouble: Hate to say it, but you know there's gonna be some grifter who's going to steal all her money from her in very short order


Because all poor people are stupid, right?
 
TWX
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
No snark, I hope that she has figured out what in her own particular circumstances led to her homelessness in the first place, and can plan her financial future where that money is a benefit to her rather than a curse as it often is for so many lottery winners.  I also hope that she's managed to find trustworthy people to be in her life, who won't exploit her for her windfall.  That includes both personal and professional relationships like anyone helping to manage her money.
 
TWX
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

maudibjr: Because I feel like being a pendent, whoever wrote that story  got the name of the city wrong.  Pittsburgh California is not spelled with a h.  It's Pittsburg.

Only Pittsburgh pa uses the h.


I wouldn't be surprised if the writer's own autocorrect software got it even if the writer knew better.
 
SiberWolf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well, honestly, with the taxes she has to pay on it, and the current cost of education, she's probably right to only 'hope' to get an associates degree. May still need to take out some loans for that to happen...
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Step 1: Assume a new identity
2: Disavow everyone you have ever known
3. Dance at Six Flags like a hyperactive old man
 
buravirgil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mistahtom
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She's rich now so that means she should donate it to the Trump campaign.
 
TWX
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Someone who starts out with a million dollars can probably live quite comfortably on that money for around fifteen years, enjoying an upper middle class life in the process.  Can probably stretch it out to 25 years if one is extremely judicious about one's spending, buying things that offer disproportionately better, longer returns for their costs.

https://moneywise.com/managing-money/budgeting/boots-theory-of-socioeconomic-unfairness

the TL/DR; is that it ultimately costs more to buy incredibly cheap things, because the rate of replacement of those cheap things is much worse than it is for expensive things.  But most people with little money can only afford at any given time to buy the cheap things, while the rich have the money for the expensive things when they go to buy, and those expensive things last and last and last.

Hopefully she recognizes the nature of this and will be able to find good value for her money, even spending more money up front.
 
SiberWolf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
On a separate note, can we talk about the original article's headline for a moment: "Homeless woman literally hits the jackpot."

Do they not have security there to keep the homeless and/or violent persons out? What was she expecting to accomplish by hitting it? Has she been charged with battery yet?
 
raygundan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

maudibjr: Because I feel like being a pendent


Bravo?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

maudibjr: Because I feel like being a pendent, whoever wrote that story  got the name of the city wrong.  Pittsburgh California is not spelled with a h.  It's Pittsburg.

Only Pittsburgh pa uses the h.


Hoisted by his own penterd.
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well at least she's not homeless in Pittsburgh anymore. Kinda the armpit of the bay....
 
Subtonic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

6nome: five-million-dollars

That's 10 dudes at the same time.


...math checks out.
 
TWX
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SiberWolf: On a separate note, can we talk about the original article's headline for a moment: "Homeless woman literally hits the jackpot."

Do they not have security there to keep the homeless and/or violent persons out? What was she expecting to accomplish by hitting it? Has she been charged with battery yet?


If I understand the etymology of the term jackpot, it referred to an accumulation of money in Poker that was won with Jacks.  But I am not a Poker player by any stretch of the imagination, so hopefully someone with more knowledge can weigh-in.  But since Poker is played by people of all socioeconomic levels, I could see a poor or homeless person who can display the funds to be welcomed to the table being able to hit the jackpot, irrespective of their economic status.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There's a basic reason to get a degree- office job with regular benefits. $5mill, $2.5 after taxes, spread out over some time, might be a nest egg but it's not going to keep you going unless you have a day life. If you're a decent entrepreneur or learn some skills, you might grow it, but keeping as a reserve will be smoother.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.