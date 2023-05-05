 Skip to content
(Some Rotary)   The French turn their roundabouts into an art form   (blogaguytou.com) divider line
sinko swimo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Being able to see clear across the roundabout helps with traffic flow.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The US turns them into flying car demolition derbies.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This looks like a squareabout

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
TFA is really cute, even if you don't French...
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Go on...
 
tasteme
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oooo...pretty sanctuaries for the homeless
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Do they channel blood?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Joan of Arc, traffic circle, Portland, Oregon
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Heh heh, clever

blogaguytou.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: [Fark user image 288x176]


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yes - Roundabout (Original 1971)
Youtube QOrrNM4md8c
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yep, totally normal turnabout. I expected there to be a nearly invisible sniper in a ghillie suit
blogaguytou.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They also time traveled to make their website late 1990s chic.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
One mile over, we'll be there and we'll see you.
 
