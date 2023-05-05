 Skip to content
(Chattanooga Times Free Press)   Well knock me over with a feather. Another televangelist has been accused of misusing donation for private jet rides   (timesfreepress.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In Living Color - Jim Carrey & Damon Wayans - Televangelists On Trial
Youtube 0YsNaCQhH-Y
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Anyone who donates to a televangelist is willfully throwing their money away anyhow. Why would they complain about how it was being used. As if this: "The multimillion dollar, decades-running show has long solicited donations for foreign-language audio Bibles that it said would help win people in far-off places to Christ." is a legitimate use of millions of donated dollars in the first place.
 
migueldelascervezas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Amateur. This guy:
Fark user imageView Full Size
Has his own airport:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mathew 19:23-24 - Then Jesus said to His disciples, "Assuredly, I say to you that it is hard for a rich man to enter the kingdom of heaven. And again I say to you, it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God."

Well, according to your religious literature (that you make a fortune off of), you're screwed.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Genesis - Jesus He Knows Me (Official Music Video)
Youtube 2-rfCnW5VlE
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another f'n drag queen.

*wait, what was that, this has nothing to do with drag queens*

Oh, well, nvm.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
televangelist[ tel-i-van-juh-list ]

noun
1. an evangelist who regularly conducts religious services on television.

See also: artist, scam
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahem...

Televangelists: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube 7y1xJAVZxXg
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm shocked, SHOCKED, that the flock is being fleeced
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: Mathew 19:23-24 - Then Jesus said to His disciples, "Assuredly, I say to you that it is hard for a rich man to enter the kingdom of heaven. And again I say to you, it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God."

Well, according to your religious literature (that you make a fortune off of), you're screwed.


I've talked to missionaries who agree with my point that Joel Osteen saying God blessed him with a sports arena to move his church into is not a blessing, but a result of doing business.  A blessing is somebody in ill health, suddenly, and without any medical explanation, recovering.  A blessing is a couple who've struggled with having children suddenly finding out they're going to be parents, whether through natural or adoptive means.  A blessing is years of hard work and determination, and yes, praying, and finally getting that dream job or promotion.  A blessing is NOT getting a sports arena.  If that's a blessing, how come I don't have my own sports arena?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So, removes a few logos, then business as usual.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Small potatoes.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
As a "Christian" he probably had his dick inside of a child while doing it.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Misusing?  At least Creflo Dollar was up front about it and told his suckers what the money was for.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

migueldelascervezas: Amateur. This guy:
[Fark user image image 850x597]Has his own airport:
[Fark user image image 850x1199]


Kenneth needs to fire his plastic surgeon!
 
G. Tarrant [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There are literally exposes on these people showing their crew opening up the donation letters, taking out the money, and throwing away the "prayer requests", the documents they were asked to send, everything, right into the garbage. And yet that doesn't stop ANY of their donors from continuing to send kajillions of dollars to these scam artists. It's so sad.
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: Mathew 19:23-24 - Then Jesus said to His disciples, "Assuredly, I say to you that it is hard for a rich man to enter the kingdom of heaven. And again I say to you, it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God."

Well, according to your religious literature (that you make a fortune off of), you're screwed.


Like they believe in that shiat.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

pehvbot: Zero Point Scalar Field: Mathew 19:23-24 - Then Jesus said to His disciples, "Assuredly, I say to you that it is hard for a rich man to enter the kingdom of heaven. And again I say to you, it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God."

Well, according to your religious literature (that you make a fortune off of), you're screwed.

Like they believe in that shiat.


See music video above.

/I hear Ghost does a good version of that song
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: If that's a blessing, how come I don't have my own sports arena?


Obviously you didn't pray hard enough. Or give enough money to Joel Osteen.
 
assjuice
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's a whole new level of stupidity beyond just believing in a god. The donors deserve to be wiped out and the televangelists deserve to be disemboweled.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: bluorangefyre: If that's a blessing, how come I don't have my own sports arena?

Obviously you didn't pray hard enough. Or give enough money to Joel Osteen.


PFFT!  I wouldn't give a televangelist any of my money.  A small, local Methodist church, yes, I'd give $5 to, assuming I went to church.  Would I like to attend services?  Yes.  Do I have time to attend services?  No.  However, I do find the Mormon library app highly valuable and insightful.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
