 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   What happens on spring break STAYS on Spring Break. Unless it is, say a mob attacking a woman and her daughter on the beach and you not only participate but upload video to social media of the attack where you proudly claim your involvement in it   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
22
    More: Dumbass, Robbery, Assault, Television, Police, Battery (crime), Facebook, 22-year-old woman, College Park  
•       •       •

1054 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2023 at 8:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A story as old as time itself, childish behavior meeting adult consequences.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And robbing them, which makes it a bit more heinous.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I've never understood the whole bragging on social media about your crime thing. You're instantly arrested, and any jury is going to take 30 second to roll their eyes and 5 to find you guilty after that.

Then again, the kind of person with anything resembling self-control or judgment isn't beating random people on an island either, so I guess there's my answer.
 
BrianGriffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What the actual fark is wrong with people today? I mean, what do you think entitles you to treat other people in this way?

In a perfect world, we'd have time travel, and we'd drop people like her in the middle ages...see how that works for her. I'd give her...what, an hour?
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

kbronsito: [pbs.twimg.com image 480x360]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


they were drowning, i take it
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BrianGriffin: What the actual fark is wrong with people today? I mean, what do you think entitles you to treat other people in this way?

In a perfect world, we'd have time travel, and we'd drop people like her in the middle ages...see how that works for her. I'd give her...what, an hour?


I wouldn't be so sure, odds would probably be about as likely that you'd have just provided the middle ages with a brand new despot to rule them.
 
khatores
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

trerro: I've never understood the whole bragging on social media about your crime thing. You're instantly arrested, and any jury is going to take 30 second to roll their eyes and 5 to find you guilty after that.

Then again, the kind of person with anything resembling self-control or judgment isn't beating random people on an island either, so I guess there's my answer.


Typically people who engage in this kind of behavior to begin with have several things in common:

1) Poor parenting or no parenting, so they grow up acting like whatever randos or dogs they run into on the street.

2) Low intelligence.

3) Insecurity because of the above two and they know that they're unable to form meaningful relationships.

4) Consistently being a loser in life.

As a result they often take video of their crimes because they're seeking recognition within their peer group.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BrianGriffin: What the actual fark is wrong with people today? I mean, what do you think entitles you to treat other people in this way?

In a perfect world, we'd have time travel, and we'd drop people like her in the middle ages...see how that works for her. I'd give her...what, an hour?


Name uh... checks out.
 
hammettman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Needs FLORIDA-ADJACENT tag.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Anyone care to explain what an orange crush event is?
 
khatores
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BrianGriffin: What the actual fark is wrong with people today? I mean, what do you think entitles you to treat other people in this way?

In a perfect world, we'd have time travel, and we'd drop people like her in the middle ages...see how that works for her. I'd give her...what, an hour?


We could just send her to the Outback right now. The real one, not the restaurant. That would be hilarious!
 
Loucifer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Anyone care to explain what an orange crush event is?


I prefer Fanta events.
 
Bslim
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Russ1642: Anyone care to explain what an orange crush event is?

I prefer Fanta events.


Don't you wanna, wanna?
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Anyone care to explain what an orange crush event is?


Essentially black spring break.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TheJoe03: Russ1642: Anyone care to explain what an orange crush event is?

Essentially black spring break.


And it's been going on a long time. The Rednecks on the Island hate it because the typical attendees is as rude as any other college student with a slightly greater chance of fisticuffs.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is really the only upside of social media, people implicate themselves
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm mostly shocked to read she actually had a job.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hate crime.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When I was a lad and we went on a crime spree I had to bring my trusty Brownie camera, take a few shots while manually winding the film between each shot, then bring the roll of film down to the drug store and wait a week to get back some square black & white prints which I would clandestinely and discreetly show to my cohorts between classes.  I laughed, they laughed, but they also asked "why the fark would you take a picture of us committing vandalism, do you want to get caught?"
 
gonegirl
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Anyone care to explain what an orange crush event is?


I had to look it up. It's apparently a massive beach party that's traditionally a big event for primarily HBCU students on the island. It didn't take place there for a couple of years, and when it came back this year, they got more than twice the amount of people they were expecting (50,000 people with 40 cops to manage it).

The folks who live there are . . . displeased.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.