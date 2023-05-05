 Skip to content
(Twitter)   IS racist as well as being #1 with racists   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Is this gun in yoga pants one?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Is this gun in yoga pants one?


Not cool dude. Until she announces it, it's kind of personal.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Is this gun in yoga pants one?


No, that's Caravan of Diseases.
 
harlock
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She's blonde and easily impressionable.  Perfect fox news host.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Isn't shiat like this what they supposedly fired Tucker Carlson for?

Or perhaps in the Fox News mindset, it's "why should Those People be upset over what she said? She meant it as a compliment".
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's funny because it trivializes a group of people protesting a killing, subby.
 
patrick767
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wow. Such unbiased. So news.
 
thornhill
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Isn't shiat like this what they supposedly fired Tucker Carlson for?


Obviously it wasn't.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The propaganda arm of the party of life everyone...


/If you watch Fox News you're racist.
//Own it.
//Also, go fark yourself.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

harlock: She's blonde and easily impressionable.  Perfect fox news host.


The Stepford Network.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

harlock: She's blonde and easily impressionable.  Perfect fox news host.


I think it's worse.  She's a shark.  Intelligent, or at least well-educated, and opportunistic.  The 'impressionable' vibe she gives off is most likely an act because it gets her ahead.  I seem to remember that she was quoted, years ago pre-Trump, as saying she wanted to be a media persona and has been doing what she needed to do to make that happen.

She could be a dangerous replacement for Tucker.  I just don't think enough of his audience would accept a woman as the 'lead' character in that charade.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: [Fark user image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


I can hear this gif.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It was Fox or answering phones at dad's roofing company.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 minute ago  
killing?  Dude was murdered.
 
