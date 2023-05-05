 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Huffington Post)   The catalytic converter thief bought a $550,000 McLaren with the vanity plate GD3 EA6 - which is the part code for converters from Toyota Prius hybrids   (huffpost.com) divider line
10
    More: Interesting, Law, Theft, Crime, Catalytic converter, Los Angeles, William Hyde Wollaston, Copper, Precious metal  
•       •       •

233 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2023 at 3:05 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tree hugger to McLaren driver: "That car is bad for the environment"
McLaren Driver: "You have no idea how right you are."

/I have no idea how many Prius cars need to be sacrificed to summon a McLaren, but it feels like a demonic deal the Necronomicon would call evil.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
FTFA: Since 1975, thanks to the 1970 Clean Air Act, every car in the U.S. has to have a catalytic converter.

This is malarkey.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This guy deserves exactly three things: A blindfold, one last cigarette and a bullet.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: FTFA: Since 1975, thanks to the 1970 Clean Air Act, every car in the U.S. has to have a catalytic converter.

This is malarkey.


RIP Tesla
 
raygundan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: FTFA: Since 1975, thanks to the 1970 Clean Air Act, every car in the U.S. has to have a catalytic converter.

This is malarkey.


Yeah- it's only the ones with internal combustion engines that need them.
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
neighbors got hit about a year ago.  i was dead asleep, and wife woke me up - "what's that sound?"  i heard this grinding sound and thought, "why the hell is the city doing street maintenance at godamn zero dark thirty?"  then we heard people shouting.  turns out my other neighbor was having a smoke (we learned the next day) at like, 2AM, and saw people drive up, get behind aforementioned neighbor's car, was like, "what the hell?"  saw them get under, heard the grinder, "hey!  what the hell are you doing?!!"  "fark you!"  "I'm calling the cops!"

said it was like, 90 seconds.  from "what the hell is this" to them peeling out in no time flat.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: FTFA: Since 1975, thanks to the 1970 Clean Air Act, every car in the U.S. has to have a catalytic converter.

This is malarkey.


Well, I would have added the word "new" before "car", but other than that, that statement is true.

https://pgmoftexas.com/news/history-of-the-catalytic-converter/
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 minute ago  

raygundan: toddalmighty: FTFA: Since 1975, thanks to the 1970 Clean Air Act, every car in the U.S. has to have a catalytic converter.

This is malarkey.

Yeah- it's only the ones with internal combustion engines that need them.


True, pure electric cars (or even hydrogen ones) don't need one.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This crap could easily be stopped - or at least seriously curtailed.

Only allow designated businesses to purchase used catalytic converts.
Require sellers to provide valid identification to complete the sale.
If anyone is selling "too many" of them, they get scrutinized.

"Too many" needs to be defined.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They can have mine, it doesn't convert my car to a Cadillac at all. GM has been completely unhelpful.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.