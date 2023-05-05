 Skip to content
(AOL)   Subway strangler lawyers up after passengers say victim was not behaving in a threatening manner towards anyone   (aol.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As he should, because he killed a man while on surveillance cameras and in front of witnesses.

Sure, the guy was acting bizarre. But he wasn't harming anyone.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there is a silver lining to this horrible story, it's that Kyle Rittenhouse will be kicked to the curb when the GQP makes this guy their new hero.

/no, that's not really a silver lining at all
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunga galunga: If there is a silver lining to this horrible story, it's that Kyle Rittenhouse will be kicked to the curb when the GQP makes this guy their new hero.

/no, that's not really a silver lining at all


Nah, he didn't use a gun.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hiring the guy who ran against the DA is a choice.

Maybe he's a qualified and capable defense attorney.
 
dracos31
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: gunga galunga: If there is a silver lining to this horrible story, it's that Kyle Rittenhouse will be kicked to the curb when the GQP makes this guy their new hero.

/no, that's not really a silver lining at all

Nah, he didn't use a gun.


Are you kidding? He killed a minority with his bare hands. Every redcap who sees it has an orgasm.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dracos31: Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: gunga galunga: If there is a silver lining to this horrible story, it's that Kyle Rittenhouse will be kicked to the curb when the GQP makes this guy their new hero.

/no, that's not really a silver lining at all

Nah, he didn't use a gun.

Are you kidding? He killed a minority with his bare hands. Every redcap who sees it has an orgasm.


Well, did he at least shiat his pants first?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: gunga galunga: If there is a silver lining to this horrible story, it's that Kyle Rittenhouse will be kicked to the curb when the GQP makes this guy their new hero.

/no, that's not really a silver lining at all

Nah, he didn't use a gun.


He should have choked him with an AR-15

What a loser.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: gunga galunga: If there is a silver lining to this horrible story, it's that Kyle Rittenhouse will be kicked to the curb when the GQP makes this guy their new hero.

/no, that's not really a silver lining at all

Nah, he didn't use a gun.


Missing the 2A factor, true. But you think they're gonna let that stand in their way when there are libs to be owned?
 
Felgraf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh wow weird I remember a whole bunch of people stating, as a fact, that the man was acting threateningly, in the last thread.

how strange.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's nice to know Fox News personalities think fare evasion deserves death.
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: As he should, because he killed a man while on surveillance cameras and in front of witnesses.

Sure, the guy was acting bizarre. But he wasn't harming anyone.


It must have been the former marine's first time on the subway. Because that's one long, bizarre canister.
 
GBmanNC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article sums up what he said instead of what he actually said: The article states:
"He starts to make a speech. He started screaming in an aggressive manner," Mr Vazquez said.
"He said he had no food, he had no drink, that he was tired and doesn't care if he goes to jail. He started screaming all these things, took off his jacket, a black jacket that he had, and threw it on the ground."

The exact quote is: "I don't mind going to jail and getting life in prison. I'm ready to die"
That is absolutely a threat. One can certainly argue not enough of a threat to warrant force, but a threat non the less.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If everyone on the street was strangled for acting bizarre in my town, the streets would be completely empty.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I missing something in TFA where passengers say he wasn't acting in a threatening manner?

I've been all over these threads on Neely's side. I just don't see that in TFA.
 
PreMortem
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm going to have to have more information in order to have an informed opinion, especially what led up to it. If the marine warned him to stfu and sit down with the threat of violence and he did not, well I got to hand it to the marine for following through on his word. Not too many people today have the courage of their convictions.

And he will get off anyway. Despite the passengers perception of a threat, what really matters is that marines' perception of a threat (of a third party).
 
Dafatone
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

GBmanNC: The article sums up what he said instead of what he actually said: The article states:
"He starts to make a speech. He started screaming in an aggressive manner," Mr Vazquez said.
"He said he had no food, he had no drink, that he was tired and doesn't care if he goes to jail. He started screaming all these things, took off his jacket, a black jacket that he had, and threw it on the ground."

The exact quote is: "I don't mind going to jail and getting life in prison. I'm ready to die"
That is absolutely a threat. One can certainly argue not enough of a threat to warrant force, but a threat non the less.


I guess it's a question of how you define threat. It's a scary thing to hear someone say, but it's very vague as to what he's threatening to do or who he's going to do it to.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

GBmanNC: The article sums up what he said instead of what he actually said: The article states:
"He starts to make a speech. He started screaming in an aggressive manner," Mr Vazquez said.
"He said he had no food, he had no drink, that he was tired and doesn't care if he goes to jail. He started screaming all these things, took off his jacket, a black jacket that he had, and threw it on the ground."

The exact quote is: "I don't mind going to jail and getting life in prison. I'm ready to die"
That is absolutely a threat. One can certainly argue not enough of a threat to warrant force, but a threat non the less.


You farkin coward. If that's a threat to you, move away from everyone.
 
jmr61
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

nitropissering: If everyone on the street was strangled for acting bizarre in my town, the streets would be completely empty.


That would be good, right?
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is Sharpton going to relive the glory days of Subway vigilantism?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm seeing conflicting stories on how he was acting.  I hope there was a working surveillance camera that recorded the incident, otherwise this case is going to get extremely messy.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sorry. You don't get to murder strangers on the subway because they are yelling.
 
GBmanNC
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Dafatone: GBmanNC: The article sums up what he said instead of what he actually said: The article states:
"He starts to make a speech. He started screaming in an aggressive manner," Mr Vazquez said.
"He said he had no food, he had no drink, that he was tired and doesn't care if he goes to jail. He started screaming all these things, took off his jacket, a black jacket that he had, and threw it on the ground."

The exact quote is: "I don't mind going to jail and getting life in prison. I'm ready to die"
That is absolutely a threat. One can certainly argue not enough of a threat to warrant force, but a threat non the less.

I guess it's a question of how you define threat. It's a scary thing to hear someone say, but it's very vague as to what he's threatening to do or who he's going to do it to.


How many things can one get life in prison for? There is certainly some inference to be made, but what he is saying is "I am ready to kill someone"
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
On the bright side, "Subway Strangler" now covers both his name and occupation.
 
Squids and Scrubs
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Felgraf: oh wow weird I remember a whole bunch of people stating, as a fact, that the man was acting threateningly, in the last thread.

how strange.


This Fark headline literally made something up that isn't stated by anyone - anywhere.

Where are the pax who said he wasn't acting threateningly? Certainly not in that linked article.
 
Ttouchdown
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Dafatone: GBmanNC: The article sums up what he said instead of what he actually said: The article states:
"He starts to make a speech. He started screaming in an aggressive manner," Mr Vazquez said.
"He said he had no food, he had no drink, that he was tired and doesn't care if he goes to jail. He started screaming all these things, took off his jacket, a black jacket that he had, and threw it on the ground."

The exact quote is: "I don't mind going to jail and getting life in prison. I'm ready to die"
That is absolutely a threat. One can certainly argue not enough of a threat to warrant force, but a threat non the less.

I guess it's a question of how you define threat. It's a scary thing to hear someone say, but it's very vague as to what he's threatening to do or who he's going to do it to.


If the courts are willing to define that as a threat justifying lethal force, then anyone waving a swastika around is fair game to any minority.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Just gonna keep repeating myself. Number one rule of NYC subways is that if you don't like the scene in a subway car, exit and try a new car or wait for the next train.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ttouchdown: Dafatone: GBmanNC: The article sums up what he said instead of what he actually said: The article states:
"He starts to make a speech. He started screaming in an aggressive manner," Mr Vazquez said.
"He said he had no food, he had no drink, that he was tired and doesn't care if he goes to jail. He started screaming all these things, took off his jacket, a black jacket that he had, and threw it on the ground."

The exact quote is: "I don't mind going to jail and getting life in prison. I'm ready to die"
That is absolutely a threat. One can certainly argue not enough of a threat to warrant force, but a threat non the less.

I guess it's a question of how you define threat. It's a scary thing to hear someone say, but it's very vague as to what he's threatening to do or who he's going to do it to.

If the courts are willing to define that as a threat justifying lethal force, then anyone waving a swastika around is fair game to any minority.


All the tough guy "if you're too close to my truck I'll shoot you" bumper stickers = justifiable lethal force, I guess.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

GBmanNC: The article sums up what he said instead of what he actually said: The article states:
"He starts to make a speech. He started screaming in an aggressive manner," Mr Vazquez said.
"He said he had no food, he had no drink, that he was tired and doesn't care if he goes to jail. He started screaming all these things, took off his jacket, a black jacket that he had, and threw it on the ground."

The exact quote is: "I don't mind going to jail and getting life in prison. I'm ready to die"
That is absolutely a threat. One can certainly argue not enough of a threat to warrant force, but a threat non the less.


Perhaps you shouldn't leave the house so often if something like that scares you.
 
austerity101
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Dafatone: GBmanNC: The article sums up what he said instead of what he actually said: The article states:
"He starts to make a speech. He started screaming in an aggressive manner," Mr Vazquez said.
"He said he had no food, he had no drink, that he was tired and doesn't care if he goes to jail. He started screaming all these things, took off his jacket, a black jacket that he had, and threw it on the ground."

The exact quote is: "I don't mind going to jail and getting life in prison. I'm ready to die"
That is absolutely a threat. One can certainly argue not enough of a threat to warrant force, but a threat non the less.

I guess it's a question of how you define threat. It's a scary thing to hear someone say, but it's very vague as to what he's threatening to do or who he's going to do it to.


Threats generally have to be pretty specific.
 
austerity101
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

GBmanNC: The article sums up what he said instead of what he actually said: The article states:
"He starts to make a speech. He started screaming in an aggressive manner," Mr Vazquez said.
"He said he had no food, he had no drink, that he was tired and doesn't care if he goes to jail. He started screaming all these things, took off his jacket, a black jacket that he had, and threw it on the ground."

The exact quote is: "I don't mind going to jail and getting life in prison. I'm ready to die"
That is absolutely a threat. One can certainly argue not enough of a threat to warrant force, but a threat non the less.


This sounds like the words of a dude who'd shoot at a child who rang their doorbell.

You scaredy-cat piss-babies.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

nitropissering: If everyone on the street was strangled for acting bizarre in my town, the streets would be completely empty.


sounds like a safe place to live (eventually)
 
Squids and Scrubs
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dafatone: GBmanNC: The article sums up what he said instead of what he actually said: The article states:
"He starts to make a speech. He started screaming in an aggressive manner," Mr Vazquez said.
"He said he had no food, he had no drink, that he was tired and doesn't care if he goes to jail. He started screaming all these things, took off his jacket, a black jacket that he had, and threw it on the ground."

The exact quote is: "I don't mind going to jail and getting life in prison. I'm ready to die"
That is absolutely a threat. One can certainly argue not enough of a threat to warrant force, but a threat non the less.

I guess it's a question of how you define threat. It's a scary thing to hear someone say, but it's very vague as to what he's threatening to do or who he's going to do it to.


The guy who was shot point blank on the Q train last year also said that guy was acting "bizarre" before he pulled out a gun and blew some random guy away on a Sunday morning.

People acting strange on the subways are - absolutely - a lethal threat and should be considered dangerous.

"Witnesses on Sunday saw a man pacing the last car of a northbound Q line train heading from Brooklyn to Manhattan, muttering to himself, Essig said. The only words witnesses could make out: "No phones." They said he then opened fire "without provocation" as the train passed over the bridge around 11:45 a.m. "

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ohhhh, another thread where I know I'm gunna have to block some boot lickers !
 
RickTheVote
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Poor guy.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

austerity101: Dafatone: GBmanNC: The article sums up what he said instead of what he actually said: The article states:
"He starts to make a speech. He started screaming in an aggressive manner," Mr Vazquez said.
"He said he had no food, he had no drink, that he was tired and doesn't care if he goes to jail. He started screaming all these things, took off his jacket, a black jacket that he had, and threw it on the ground."

The exact quote is: "I don't mind going to jail and getting life in prison. I'm ready to die"
That is absolutely a threat. One can certainly argue not enough of a threat to warrant force, but a threat non the less.

I guess it's a question of how you define threat. It's a scary thing to hear someone say, but it's very vague as to what he's threatening to do or who he's going to do it to.

Threats generally have to be pretty specific.


Yup. Although "was it a threat" isn't the question here. The question is whether the assailant had a reasonable belief that he was at risk of harm to justify force, and whether that risk of harm was sufficient to justify lethal force. Whether threats were made is something to consider, but not the entire question.

/answers to those questions, to me, are "eh, unlikely" and "no," but we will get more facts as they come.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Squids and Scrubs: Dafatone: GBmanNC: The article sums up what he said instead of what he actually said: The article states:
"He starts to make a speech. He started screaming in an aggressive manner," Mr Vazquez said.
"He said he had no food, he had no drink, that he was tired and doesn't care if he goes to jail. He started screaming all these things, took off his jacket, a black jacket that he had, and threw it on the ground."

The exact quote is: "I don't mind going to jail and getting life in prison. I'm ready to die"
That is absolutely a threat. One can certainly argue not enough of a threat to warrant force, but a threat non the less.

I guess it's a question of how you define threat. It's a scary thing to hear someone say, but it's very vague as to what he's threatening to do or who he's going to do it to.

The guy who was shot point blank on the Q train last year also said that guy was acting "bizarre" before he pulled out a gun and blew some random guy away on a Sunday morning.

People acting strange on the subways are - absolutely - a lethal threat and should be considered dangerous.

"Witnesses on Sunday saw a man pacing the last car of a northbound Q line train heading from Brooklyn to Manhattan, muttering to himself, Essig said. The only words witnesses could make out: "No phones." They said he then opened fire "without provocation" as the train passed over the bridge around 11:45 a.m. "

[pbs.twimg.com image 354x404]


That's horrible, but in a city of about 8 million people, you're gonna have a tough time if every person acting erratically is a lethal threat.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

neapoi: GBmanNC: The article sums up what he said instead of what he actually said: The article states:
"He starts to make a speech. He started screaming in an aggressive manner," Mr Vazquez said.
"He said he had no food, he had no drink, that he was tired and doesn't care if he goes to jail. He started screaming all these things, took off his jacket, a black jacket that he had, and threw it on the ground."

The exact quote is: "I don't mind going to jail and getting life in prison. I'm ready to die"
That is absolutely a threat. One can certainly argue not enough of a threat to warrant force, but a threat non the less.

You farkin coward. If that's a threat to you, move away from everyone.


You should absolutely start saying that to women you're walking behind on the street and see what response you get.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dafatone: /answers to those questions, to me, are "eh, unlikely" and "no," but we will get more facts as they come.


From what I've read, subduing him may have been justified, but lethal force was not.  But, as you said, more facts will come out.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: GBmanNC: The article sums up what he said instead of what he actually said: The article states:
"He starts to make a speech. He started screaming in an aggressive manner," Mr Vazquez said.
"He said he had no food, he had no drink, that he was tired and doesn't care if he goes to jail. He started screaming all these things, took off his jacket, a black jacket that he had, and threw it on the ground."

The exact quote is: "I don't mind going to jail and getting life in prison. I'm ready to die"
That is absolutely a threat. One can certainly argue not enough of a threat to warrant force, but a threat non the less.

Perhaps you shouldn't leave the house so often if something like that scares you.


what are your experiences with mentally unstable people in enclosed spaces?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
People with mental health issues are all over the subway, and if you deal with it on a daily basis, you tend to develop a decent eye for situations.  A guy rambling a screaming on the train could escalate but most times, won't.  I'm not going to start strangling everyone who I think may become violent because they're obviously having mental health issues.

At the next stop, get off of you think so and alert the police.
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

GBmanNC: The article sums up what he said instead of what he actually said: The article states:
"He starts to make a speech. He started screaming in an aggressive manner," Mr Vazquez said.
"He said he had no food, he had no drink, that he was tired and doesn't care if he goes to jail. He started screaming all these things, took off his jacket, a black jacket that he had, and threw it on the ground."

The exact quote is: "I don't mind going to jail and getting life in prison. I'm ready to die"
That is absolutely a threat. One can certainly argue not enough of a threat to warrant force, but a threat non the less.


You don't kill except as a last resort. Even if someone's a threat. Suppose a guy points a gun and is threatening to shoot; and you have a gun as well, under legal carry parameters. Are you lawfully allowed to shoot him? Yes. Say you wound him, he doubles over, dropping the gunand clutching his side. You kick the gun away. Are you lawfully allowed to clap him at that point? Absofarkinglutely not.

Restraining the guy? Ya. Choking him out.... ehhhh. Choking him out FOR FIFTEEN MINUTES? Murder. He was already incapacitated after a couple minutes, but "we are way past the point of no return!!!" thought the white savior.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: People with mental health issues are all over the subway, and if you deal with it on a daily basis, you tend to develop a decent eye for situations.  A guy rambling a screaming on the train could escalate but most times, won't.  I'm not going to start strangling everyone who I think may become violent because they're obviously having mental health issues.

At the next stop, get off of you think so and alert the police.


"not my problem, good luck next people on the train"
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I have a bible thumper sister who is terribly afraid of all sorts of scenarios in her mind that never happen. she needs professional help for so many reasons. the paranoia is overwhelming.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

asciibaron: IRestoreFurniture: GBmanNC: The article sums up what he said instead of what he actually said: The article states:
"He starts to make a speech. He started screaming in an aggressive manner," Mr Vazquez said.
"He said he had no food, he had no drink, that he was tired and doesn't care if he goes to jail. He started screaming all these things, took off his jacket, a black jacket that he had, and threw it on the ground."

The exact quote is: "I don't mind going to jail and getting life in prison. I'm ready to die"
That is absolutely a threat. One can certainly argue not enough of a threat to warrant force, but a threat non the less.

Perhaps you shouldn't leave the house so often if something like that scares you.

what are your experiences with mentally unstable people in enclosed spaces?


I qualified my post, scroll down.

But basically if a rando is screaming on the train (about a weekly occurrence for people who ride daily) my first instinct inst to strangle the guy.

I'd monitor the person's actions and defend if necessary.

if you're really concerned, exit the train and alert the authorities, or use the call button to ask the conductor to alert police at the next stop.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

asciibaron: IRestoreFurniture: People with mental health issues are all over the subway, and if you deal with it on a daily basis, you tend to develop a decent eye for situations.  A guy rambling a screaming on the train could escalate but most times, won't.  I'm not going to start strangling everyone who I think may become violent because they're obviously having mental health issues.

At the next stop, get off of you think so and alert the police.

"not my problem, good luck next people on the train"


Why, are those people incapable of leaving?  I've seen a homeless person clear a train car before.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm just thrilled AOL is on the case
 
billygeek [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He probably thought Clint Eastwood would make a movie about him.
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

GBmanNC: The article sums up what he said instead of what he actually said: The article states:
"He starts to make a speech. He started screaming in an aggressive manner," Mr Vazquez said.
"He said he had no food, he had no drink, that he was tired and doesn't care if he goes to jail. He started screaming all these things, took off his jacket, a black jacket that he had, and threw it on the ground."

The exact quote is: "I don't mind going to jail and getting life in prison. I'm ready to die"
That is absolutely a threat. One can certainly argue not enough of a threat to warrant force, but a threat non the less.


you sound pathetically insecure.  arent there some bud light cans that you should be shooting right now?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dafatone: Just gonna keep repeating myself. Number one rule of NYC subways is that if you don't like the scene in a subway car, exit and try a new car or wait for the next train.


Can you change cars when the train is moving?

/was on a light rail train in Denver last weekend, and a super drunk homeless guy got on and was stumbling around. The feeling of being stuck in the car with him was not great, and there was no way to get out of it until the next stop.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Dafatone: Just gonna keep repeating myself. Number one rule of NYC subways is that if you don't like the scene in a subway car, exit and try a new car or wait for the next train.

Can you change cars when the train is moving?

/was on a light rail train in Denver last weekend, and a super drunk homeless guy got on and was stumbling around. The feeling of being stuck in the car with him was not great, and there was no way to get out of it until the next stop.


No, but the stops are pretty frequent. Unless it's an express, in which case they're still pretty frequent but less so.
 
