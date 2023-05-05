 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(PennLive)   Man exits building   (pennlive.com) divider line
30
    More: News, Privacy policy, Terms of service, Facebook, Privacy, House, Parent, portion of this site, incident late Thursday night  
•       •       •

2308 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2023 at 3:19 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Building...suspense
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is the least informative article I have read in some time, and I read a lot of uninformative articles.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hotel California problems.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ends With Man Exiting Building

Most journalists would say he surrendered to police, but you do you.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elvis?
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh thank God. I thought he would never leave!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird. No bullets were used at all?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Later, another man was heard yelling, "We love you, your family loves you, come on down."

rod roddy?

/don't follow that voice
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I first clicked the article, only the headline and the photo loaded. I thought it was some avant-garde take on useless reporting, but then I refreshed the page and the article loaded, and I realized it was just an example of useless reporting.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Man exits building" = not news.

"Building exits man" = news.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Facebook user live-streamed parts of the incident and showed a shirtless man leaving a white building on Fulton Street just before midnight.

While CRT officers then departed the scene, Harrisburg Bureau of Police presence remained there for at least another hour.

I get that you only have incomplete information and this is developing, but can you at least report on whether police arrested this guy or let him walk away? If someone yelled "come out with your hands up," that doesn't sound like the kind of thing where he's going to walk.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
omg what is happening to harrisberg under biden
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: While CRT officers then departed the scene


*Repub trigger*
 
moulderx1 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Palined Parenthood: omg what is happening to harrisberg under biden


I don't have an answer but apparently the vowel fairy switched out the city's U.
Reminds me of the time a thief made off with Pittsburgh's H.....
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: A Facebook user live-streamed parts of the incident and showed a shirtless man leaving a white building on Fulton Street just before midnight.

While CRT officers then departed the scene, Harrisburg Bureau of Police presence remained there for at least another hour.

I get that you only have incomplete information and this is developing, but can you at least report on whether police arrested this guy or let him walk away? If someone yelled "come out with your hands up," that doesn't sound like the kind of thing where he's going to walk.


Hey, at least he was still breathing
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: Weird. No bullets were used at all?


Betty White
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Placebo - Pure Morning (Official Music Video)
Youtube DHQngnnHE_0
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Super Chronic: While CRT officers then departed the scene

*Repub trigger*

Police presence focused around Fulton and Delaware streets, where a CRT armored car parked as officials shouted commands to a man inside the residence in the 1900 block of Fulton Street.


Said commands were "Acknowledge your culpability in the system!" and "Denounce textbook bans!". The man then exited shirtless, exposing his politics along with his pasty white skin. He shouted, "I'll never go woke!" Realizing they were powerless against him, the CRT police let the man go.
 
centaur5ball
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: "Man exits building" = not news.

"Building exits man" = news.


Dammit. Beat me to it.
*Shakes tiny hoof*
 
centaur5ball
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: fiddlehead: Super Chronic: While CRT officers then departed the scene

*Repub trigger*

Police presence focused around Fulton and Delaware streets, where a CRT armored car parked as officials shouted commands to a man inside the residence in the 1900 block of Fulton Street.

Said commands were "Acknowledge your culpability in the system!" and "Denounce textbook bans!". The man then exited shirtless, exposing his politics along with his pasty white skin. He shouted, "I'll never go woke!" Realizing they were powerless against him, the CRT police let the man go.


My emotional support freedom eagle cried a lone tear of relief when I read him this post.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: "Man exits building" = not news.

"Building exits man" = news.


Time Trumpet- Terrorist Buildings
Youtube 96sBxf5LXn8
 
el_morte
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"ChatGPT make me a news article about a man exiting a building"
 
jso2897
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

spongeboob: WhackingDay: Weird. No bullets were used at all?

Betty White


According to reports, he was shirtless.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Man.... Boring... was hoping for defenestration
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: "Man exits building" = not news.

"Building exits man" = news.


"The toddler had eaten the Lego block some hours earlier, the parents reported."
 
firefly212
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
As a man who has exited several buildings today, should I be worried, or angry?
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

firefly212: As a man who has exited several buildings today, should I be worried, or angry?


you should post it on all your socials.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The subject was HATLESS! Repeat HATLESS!
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.