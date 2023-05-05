 Skip to content
(Twitter)   State Farm refuses to pay their client's court ordered health insurance payments so they have their vans seized   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Can I get this in step by step legalese and not HA HA GO GATORS?
 
jmr61
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm sure this sucks and all but FARK twitter. I've never had it and I'm sure as shiat not going to give it a look now. Post a link from a legit site and get back to me.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Like a good neighbor......
 
austerity101
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Kidnap someone who works for the company. Make it actually hurt them.

/not serious, just annoyed that people who make these extremely illegal decisions don't personally feel pain from doing so
 
abbarach
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Can I get this in step by step legalese and not HA HA GO GATORS?


Guy sued State Farm over a denied/underpaid claim.  Court case happened, and judgement was that State Farm was liable and needed to pay.  State Farm decided to appeal, but pending appeal SF was supposed to pay the judgement amount into a bond.  They did not.  So the guy got a court order to seize SF property in the amount of the judgement, and was able to take their vans, with the help of Sheriff or other law enforcement.

Basically, SF refused to pay what they owed, so judge decided to let the guy take SF property up to the amount SF owed; just like if you don't pay your mortgage they can seize your house...
 
azwethnkweiz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jmr61: I'm sure this sucks and all but FARK twitter. I've never had it and I'm sure as shiat not going to give it a look now. Post a link from a legit site and get back to me.


Or you could fark off and Google it
 
phalamir
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Can I get this in step by step legalese and not HA HA GO GATORS?


SF lost case.  Was declared to owe this guy $bigbucks.  Appealed.  Normally, you post a bond for the judgment to the court when you appeal, basically to say you will have the funds to pay the guy the $bigbucks so he can just damned well wait until the appeal is over.  Without that, the guy is allowed to try and get his money straight away.  If they won't cut you a check, one route is to confiscate their stuff (in a certain way that makes it more than just glorified theft)  until you've made fair market value seizures up to what you're owed.  This SF broker either decided to chance it or just plain didn't think to post the bond.  So, now the guy is legally free to snag anything he wants within certain broad guidelines.  He's evidently chosen company vehicles
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

austerity101: Kidnap someone who works for the company. Make it actually hurt them.

/not serious, just annoyed that people who make these extremely illegal decisions don't personally feel pain from doing so


I suggest lighting all humans on fire by expanding the surface of the sun out to about mars, and just see how it goes.

I bet ALL problems will be solved in this one simple act.  State Farm agrees that everyone gets infinity dollars in this scenario.

No reason to delay.  Humans.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Curious whether this was the result of State Farm's attorneys being terrible or an adjuster who thought they were god. Or possibly both.
 
phalamir
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

abbarach: Rapmaster2000: Can I get this in step by step legalese and not HA HA GO GATORS?

Guy sued State Farm over a denied/underpaid claim.  Court case happened, and judgement was that State Farm was liable and needed to pay.  State Farm decided to appeal, but pending appeal SF was supposed to pay the judgement amount into a bond.  They did not.  So the guy got a court order to seize SF property in the amount of the judgement, and was able to take their vans, with the help of Sheriff or other law enforcement.

Basically, SF refused to pay what they owed, so judge decided to let the guy take SF property up to the amount SF owed; just like if you don't pay your mortgage they can seize your house...


What abbarach said
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

abbarach: Rapmaster2000: Can I get this in step by step legalese and not HA HA GO GATORS?

Guy sued State Farm over a denied/underpaid claim.  Court case happened, and judgement was that State Farm was liable and needed to pay.  State Farm decided to appeal, but pending appeal SF was supposed to pay the judgement amount into a bond.  They did not.  So the guy got a court order to seize SF property in the amount of the judgement, and was able to take their vans, with the help of Sheriff or other law enforcement.

Basically, SF refused to pay what they owed, so judge decided to let the guy take SF property up to the amount SF owed; just like if you don't pay your mortgage they can seize your house...


Thanks.  I was unclear on that.  He skipped the part where a judge ruled to seize the vans.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Jake is gonna be pissed.
 
olorin604
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jmr61: I'm sure this sucks and all but FARK twitter. I've never had it and I'm sure as shiat not going to give it a look now. Post a link from a legit site and get back to me.


Yah well, I don't even own a TV.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

phalamir: Rapmaster2000: Can I get this in step by step legalese and not HA HA GO GATORS?

SF lost case.  Was declared to owe this guy $bigbucks.  Appealed.  Normally, you post a bond for the judgment to the court when you appeal, basically to say you will have the funds to pay the guy the $bigbucks so he can just damned well wait until the appeal is over.  Without that, the guy is allowed to try and get his money straight away.  If they won't cut you a check, one route is to confiscate their stuff (in a certain way that makes it more than just glorified theft)  until you've made fair market value seizures up to what you're owed.  This SF broker either decided to chance it or just plain didn't think to post the bond.  So, now the guy is legally free to snag anything he wants within certain broad guidelines.  He's evidently chosen company vehicles


If he had a choice he should have seized computer hardware, networking equipment, coffee machines, scanners, desk chairs. Stuff that's a gigantic pain in the ass to replace.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What are you wearing?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Russ1642: phalamir: Rapmaster2000: Can I get this in step by step legalese and not HA HA GO GATORS?

SF lost case.  Was declared to owe this guy $bigbucks.  Appealed.  Normally, you post a bond for the judgment to the court when you appeal, basically to say you will have the funds to pay the guy the $bigbucks so he can just damned well wait until the appeal is over.  Without that, the guy is allowed to try and get his money straight away.  If they won't cut you a check, one route is to confiscate their stuff (in a certain way that makes it more than just glorified theft)  until you've made fair market value seizures up to what you're owed.  This SF broker either decided to chance it or just plain didn't think to post the bond.  So, now the guy is legally free to snag anything he wants within certain broad guidelines.  He's evidently chosen company vehicles

If he had a choice he should have seized computer hardware, networking equipment, coffee machines, scanners, desk chairs. Stuff that's a gigantic pain in the ass to replace.


Probably easier to get the vehicles.  You can't just kick down the guy's door and riffle his pockets.  Also, what exactly are you going to do with a 10yo computer?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's a rookie mistake. I suspect they'l be a few lawyer positions open there soon, if you enjoy legal skirmishes with people who are suffering.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

phalamir: Russ1642: phalamir: Rapmaster2000: Can I get this in step by step legalese and not HA HA GO GATORS?

SF lost case.  Was declared to owe this guy $bigbucks.  Appealed.  Normally, you post a bond for the judgment to the court when you appeal, basically to say you will have the funds to pay the guy the $bigbucks so he can just damned well wait until the appeal is over.  Without that, the guy is allowed to try and get his money straight away.  If they won't cut you a check, one route is to confiscate their stuff (in a certain way that makes it more than just glorified theft)  until you've made fair market value seizures up to what you're owed.  This SF broker either decided to chance it or just plain didn't think to post the bond.  So, now the guy is legally free to snag anything he wants within certain broad guidelines.  He's evidently chosen company vehicles

If he had a choice he should have seized computer hardware, networking equipment, coffee machines, scanners, desk chairs. Stuff that's a gigantic pain in the ass to replace.

Probably easier to get the vehicles.  You can't just kick down the guy's door and riffle his pockets.  Also, what exactly are you going to do with a 10yo computer?


You don't take it to sell it, you take it to disrupt their work. Taking a couple pieces of networking hardware would put the entire office out of work for days. Taking their trucks just means they have to rent some.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


He also got the Girl in 4E.
 
hammettman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

abbarach: Rapmaster2000: Can I get this in step by step legalese and not HA HA GO GATORS?

Guy sued State Farm over a denied/underpaid claim.  Court case happened, and judgement was that State Farm was liable and needed to pay.  State Farm decided to appeal, but pending appeal SF was supposed to pay the judgement amount into a bond.  They did not.  So the guy got a court order to seize SF property in the amount of the judgement, and was able to take their vans, with the help of Sheriff or other law enforcement.

Basically, SF refused to pay what they owed, so judge decided to let the guy take SF property up to the amount SF owed; just like if you don't pay your mortgage they can seize your house...


The above is standard practice for an insurer: take the money, tell people to fark off if they file a claim.

Hope the "take their shiat" becomes the standard response if they keep it up.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What's missing is how the appeal was even accepted if State Farm didn't follow the right process.  Wouldn't the appeals court just reject it on procedural grounds?

Or was State Farm banking on it getting rejected, and them having time to refile, as a way to delay justice?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Russ1642: phalamir: Russ1642: phalamir: Rapmaster2000: Can I get this in step by step legalese and not HA HA GO GATORS?

SF lost case.  Was declared to owe this guy $bigbucks.  Appealed.  Normally, you post a bond for the judgment to the court when you appeal, basically to say you will have the funds to pay the guy the $bigbucks so he can just damned well wait until the appeal is over.  Without that, the guy is allowed to try and get his money straight away.  If they won't cut you a check, one route is to confiscate their stuff (in a certain way that makes it more than just glorified theft)  until you've made fair market value seizures up to what you're owed.  This SF broker either decided to chance it or just plain didn't think to post the bond.  So, now the guy is legally free to snag anything he wants within certain broad guidelines.  He's evidently chosen company vehicles

If he had a choice he should have seized computer hardware, networking equipment, coffee machines, scanners, desk chairs. Stuff that's a gigantic pain in the ass to replace.

Probably easier to get the vehicles.  You can't just kick down the guy's door and riffle his pockets.  Also, what exactly are you going to do with a 10yo computer?

You don't take it to sell it, you take it to disrupt their work. Taking a couple pieces of networking hardware would put the entire office out of work for days. Taking their trucks just means they have to rent some.


No, you take it for the photo op. Having half a dozen vehicles with the State Farm logo parked in front of his house is going to look really good for him, and really bad for the company.
 
phalamir
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Russ1642: phalamir: Russ1642: phalamir: Rapmaster2000: Can I get this in step by step legalese and not HA HA GO GATORS?

SF lost case.  Was declared to owe this guy $bigbucks.  Appealed.  Normally, you post a bond for the judgment to the court when you appeal, basically to say you will have the funds to pay the guy the $bigbucks so he can just damned well wait until the appeal is over.  Without that, the guy is allowed to try and get his money straight away.  If they won't cut you a check, one route is to confiscate their stuff (in a certain way that makes it more than just glorified theft)  until you've made fair market value seizures up to what you're owed.  This SF broker either decided to chance it or just plain didn't think to post the bond.  So, now the guy is legally free to snag anything he wants within certain broad guidelines.  He's evidently chosen company vehicles

If he had a choice he should have seized computer hardware, networking equipment, coffee machines, scanners, desk chairs. Stuff that's a gigantic pain in the ass to replace.

Probably easier to get the vehicles.  You can't just kick down the guy's door and riffle his pockets.  Also, what exactly are you going to do with a 10yo computer?

You don't take it to sell it, you take it to disrupt their work. Taking a couple pieces of networking hardware would put the entire office out of work for days. Taking their trucks just means they have to rent some.


But you're trying to get your settlement money out of this.  The judge isn't going to just play Farkwit Freddy with him.  If you seize something, it counts against how much you will collect.  Five tons of asphalt has a price, so tearing up his parking lot to be a jackass just means you're stuck with all that asphalt and a smaller amount you will get at the end of the process.  You are trying to inflict wounds to make him pay the rest of the settlement in cash, but you need to make those wounds still provide you with good money.  If you can get a car that has blue book of $X that the judge agrees to, but you can sell it to a junkyard for $X+Y, that is a good deal.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

phalamir: Russ1642: phalamir: Russ1642: phalamir: Rapmaster2000: Can I get this in step by step legalese and not HA HA GO GATORS?

SF lost case.  Was declared to owe this guy $bigbucks.  Appealed.  Normally, you post a bond for the judgment to the court when you appeal, basically to say you will have the funds to pay the guy the $bigbucks so he can just damned well wait until the appeal is over.  Without that, the guy is allowed to try and get his money straight away.  If they won't cut you a check, one route is to confiscate their stuff (in a certain way that makes it more than just glorified theft)  until you've made fair market value seizures up to what you're owed.  This SF broker either decided to chance it or just plain didn't think to post the bond.  So, now the guy is legally free to snag anything he wants within certain broad guidelines.  He's evidently chosen company vehicles

If he had a choice he should have seized computer hardware, networking equipment, coffee machines, scanners, desk chairs. Stuff that's a gigantic pain in the ass to replace.

Probably easier to get the vehicles.  You can't just kick down the guy's door and riffle his pockets.  Also, what exactly are you going to do with a 10yo computer?

You don't take it to sell it, you take it to disrupt their work. Taking a couple pieces of networking hardware would put the entire office out of work for days. Taking their trucks just means they have to rent some.

But you're trying to get your settlement money out of this.  The judge isn't going to just play Farkwit Freddy with him.  If you seize something, it counts against how much you will collect.  Five tons of asphalt has a price, so tearing up his parking lot to be a jackass just means you're stuck with all that asphalt and a smaller amount you will get at the end of the process.  You are trying to inflict wounds to make him pay the rest of the settlement in cash, but you need to make those wounds still provide you with good money.  If you can get a c ...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kirkenhegelstein [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
csb:

Back when I was deciding what I wanted to do with my life (law? medicine? continue the grad school trajectory I was on in a pointless and arcane field, where you can only get a position if some ancient mf'er dies?), I worked for a lawyer in LA who specialized in landlord/tenant.  One client sued like 12 different insurance companies, 6 individuals, 1 service company and an HOA in a pear treeeee.  I think it was State Farm (or was it Farmers? I can't remember, but the name was rural) that claimed in open court that it wasn't an insurance company, it only printed manuals or something equally inane.  Despite issuing policies, and collecting premiums, and adjusting claims, and paying out claims, and holding a gigantic goddamn pot of money that had "FOR STATE FARM TO PAY OUT OF", these absolute muppets thought they deserved to be dismissed because they weren't an insurance company.  Judge's response was something like, "So your trying to convince me that if it walks like a duck, quacks like a duck, flys south for the winter, shiats like a duck BUT wears a name tag that says 'automobile,' it's not a duck?"

These jackasses settled for like low 6 figures.

/And yes, I continued in my bullshiat pointless academic field because school was safe and the real world was scary. Never got a job in it though.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jmr61: I'm sure this sucks and all but FARK twitter. I've never had it and I'm sure as shiat not going to give it a look now. Post a link from a legit site and get back to me.


It's a Twitter video of a tweet!  There is no article.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Walker: Jake is gonna be pissed.


Wouldn't you know this is the kind of thing state farm would do now that the changed Jake to be African-American...
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Rapmaster2000:

"Thanks.  I was unclear on that.  He skipped the part where a judge ruled to seize the vans."

I was rooting for him to have gathered together his Tuesday Night Trivia Team and had everyone go all Ninja on some State Farm office!

Then when confronted, he pulls out some 1870's Texas Court case about claiming horses for debts owed; and the Sheriff is all Okay then!

/paraphrase about being a Bounty Hunter and having a little piece of old newspaper article in your pocket!  Dnrtfa!
 
