(Yahoo)   Nigerian politician convicted in British organ trafficking case   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darn, I was going to sell my kidneys to help his widow unlock his bank account.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
alamy.comView Full Size

What a British organ may look like.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZMugg: [alamy.com image 850x1359]
What a British organ may look like.


Another one's going to be crowned tomorrow.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
....please
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: ZMugg: [alamy.com image 850x1359]
What a British organ may look like.

Another one's going to be crowned tomorrow.


<dennisgreen.gif>
 
tasteme
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You want a kidney? I can get you a kidney. Hell, I could have you one by 3 o'clock this afternoon, with nail polish. Farking amateurs.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Organ traffick is bad so I think I'll just walk.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A Nigerian politician kidnapping someone to or from Britain reminds me of the Dikko Affair, which was super bizarre to me.

From my hazy memoties, there was a diplomatic plane scheduled to go back to Nigeria from the UK. Then Umaru Dikko goes missing & shortly after, a human-sized crate with Diplomatic Bag markings is placed onto the plane's manifest.

The UK said fark that & opened the crate to find Dikko & some other dude inside.
 
