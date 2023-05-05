 Skip to content
(Daily Express) Weeners The Royal Coronation is already a cock-up (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
    More: Weeners, 18th century, Royal Crescent, Poaceae, Phallus, Penis, large phallus, Residents of the posh Royal Crescent, Bath, Somerset  
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Celtic Fans Chant "You Can Shove Your Coronation Up Your A** #royalfamily #coronation #football
Youtube IntHHGXTfEc
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Again???
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Walker: Again???


Nobody remembers pre-news cycle stories or history. It is a spoiler for real life.

My favouite coronations include Charlemagne, Napolion ! and Donald Trump, all of whom had the (C)hutzpah to crown themselves God Emperor.
 
peterquince
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is this, what, the third green on this?
 
TWX
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

peterquince: Is this, what, the third green on this?


wouldn't it being green the third time means that it's now antibiotic-resistant?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/IntHHGXTfEc]


Boy, the Celts really hate Chelsea, like the Greens hated the Blues in the Eastern Empire. The Royal Family is just a baubee to cover the dead eyes of your class enemies.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TWX: peterquince: Is this, what, the third green on this?

wouldn't it being green the third time means that it's now antibiotic-resistant?


Your use of the word "green" is entirely unrelated to my use of the word. Well, possibly.
 
pueblonative
‘’ less than a minute ago  

iron de havilland: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/IntHHGXTfEc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Why would they be calling out Prince William?
 
