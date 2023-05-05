 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   "He remains staunchly committed to responsible gun ownership" says lawyer for Madison Cawthorn after he accidentally forgot and brought a loaded handgun to an airport... for the second time   (cnn.com) divider line
46
    More: Dumbass, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Addiction, North Carolina, Western North Carolina, Asheville Regional Airport, Weapon, Charlotte, North Carolina, Plea  
•       •       •

539 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2023 at 1:44 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He doesn't get to own guns any more.  Period.  He has proven by doing this twice that he is not a responsible adult, so he gets to lose that privilege indefinitely.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why the f*ck is he bringing a loaded gun to the airport? What the f*ck does he think is going to happen? Is he expecting some kind of wheelchair John Wick gun fight to break out?

/admittedly that could be pretty cool
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this like the third time? I thought the last time was his second time.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: Why the f*ck is he bringing a loaded gun to the airport? What the f*ck does he think is going to happen? Is he expecting some kind of wheelchair John Wick gun fight to break out?

/admittedly that could be pretty cool


he probably carries one everywhere he goes and just forgets he has it.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your agoraphobia is so bad that you can't leave the house without a loaded firearm, maybe consider therapy.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had been passively enjoying the fact that I hadn't seen this asshole's name anywhere for quite some time. Thanks, subby.
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Madison Cawthon isn't competent enough to be responsible for himself, much less his stuff.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Shostie: Why the f*ck is he bringing a loaded gun to the airport? What the f*ck does he think is going to happen? Is he expecting some kind of wheelchair John Wick gun fight to break out?

/admittedly that could be pretty cool

he probably carries one everywhere he goes and just forgets he has it.


Ah.

So responsible, this gun owner.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He probably gets away with this a lot.
"BEEP."
"Prob'ly the chair.  Why embarrass him?"
 
vevolis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gun confiscation for thee, wheelchair mountable bazooka for me...
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: Why the f*ck is he bringing a loaded gun to the airport? What the f*ck does he think is going to happen? Is he expecting some kind of wheelchair John Wick gun fight to break out?

/admittedly that could be pretty cool


Wannabe John's Wick doesn't work.  Hence his penile gun fetish.
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Journey From Congressman to Social Media Influencer - A Memoir by Madison Cawthorne
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Isn't this like the third time? I thought the last time was his second time.


Yeah, I thought so too.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: What the f*ck does he think is going to happen?


Nothing. And essentially, he was right. A $250 fine. You or I would be on the No Fly list (and I would be unemployed most likely), likely do a little jail time, have much larger fines, and be on probation, though.
 
dylanthomas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like if you ever see Madison Cawthorn anywhere, creep up real low behind him, because hey, free gun!
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't someone just push this guy down some stairs?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he felt the gun, but didn't worry about it thinking it was his cousin's cock
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: Why the f*ck is he bringing a loaded gun to the airport? What the f*ck does he think is going to happen? Is he expecting some kind of wheelchair John Wick gun fight to break out?

/admittedly that could be pretty cool


Well, yeah.
Except he's not John Wick. He'd be one of the dudes that dies by being shot in the by John Wick, then the wheelchair rolls backwards down an escalator toppling over and over until it hits the bottom which beaks his neck. Maybe 10 seconds of screen time, most of which is the wheelchair toppling down the escalator.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: Why the f*ck is he bringing a loaded gun to the airport? What the f*ck does he think is going to happen? Is he expecting some kind of wheelchair John Wick gun fight to break out?

/admittedly that could be pretty cool


I'm wondering why the fark he's allowed to fly.  He didn't just bring the gun to the airport, he tried to enter the secured portion of the airport with the gun as he was trying to travel.  He should be on the no-fly list, particularly in lieu of this happening twice now.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kmgenesis23: Can't someone just push this guy down some stairs?


We just need him to be made privy to the terrible secret of space.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petey4335: Shostie: Why the f*ck is he bringing a loaded gun to the airport? What the f*ck does he think is going to happen? Is he expecting some kind of wheelchair John Wick gun fight to break out?

/admittedly that could be pretty cool

Well, yeah.
Except he's not John Wick. He'd be one of the dudes that dies by being shot in the by John Wick, then the wheelchair rolls backwards down an escalator toppling over and over until it hits the bottom which beaks his neck. Maybe 10 seconds of screen time, most of which is the wheelchair toppling down the escalator.


I've seen the first couple of John Wick movies.  I bet we could make that scene work in literally one second of screen time, two at the most.  And that would still be more public attention than he deserves.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless this is a repeat article, (I wouldn't know cause I don't care enough about a private citizen who likes to rape his cousin to click on it), this is his 3rd offense.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He takes a load gun everywhere in case he has to back the wheel chair up. Just squeeze a couple of rounds off and presto the recoil pushes him backwards.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kmgenesis23: Can't someone just push this guy down some stairs?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I had been passively enjoying the fact that I hadn't seen this asshole's name anywhere for quite some time. Thanks, subby.


might as well enjoy it

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vilesithknight: Unless this is a repeat article, (I wouldn't know cause I don't care enough about a private citizen who likes to rape his cousin to click on it), this is his 3rd offense.


It's a plea deal from the 2nd one.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, one never knows when a tree may need attacking.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He keeps thinking he's at Pittsburgh International Airport. I don't think this senile 27 year old has the mental capacity to own guns or hold office.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too stupid to remember you can't take a gun to the airport and is in favor of responsible gun ownership.
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How could he not feel a heavy thing like that in his pocket?

Oh, yeah...
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He probably forgot about it being up his ass when he put in the buttplug soooo....
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dylanthomas: Sounds like if you ever see Madison Cawthorn anywhere, creep up real low behind him, because hey, free gun!


To be fair, most firearms owners in open carry areas are just loot boxes waiting to be opened.

Just think of how many firearms are brought to airports and left in the locked (hopefully) vehicles because someone remembered and didn't want to go home and store the weapon correctly.
 
spacechecker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Cognitive dissonance is a requirement for voting repug. For example:

Statement 1: Responsible gun owners don't accidentally bring loaded handguns to the airport.
Scenario 1: A white, republican male accidentally brought a loaded handgun to an airport.
Statement 2: That doesn't mean he isn't a responsible gun owner.

To the ignorant left, that might not make sense. To the righteous right, it doesn't have to.
 
dylanthomas
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ifky: He takes a load gun everywhere in case he has to back the wheel chair up. Just squeeze a couple of rounds off and presto the recoil pushes him backwards.


Old n busted: ROLL COAL
new hotness: ROLL RUGER
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And yet the "there can't be ANY gun restrictions" crowd generally goes along with the ban at airports.

So clearly some restrictions are OK with you. Good, welcome to sanity. Now keep your gun fetish at home.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Shostie: Why the f*ck is he bringing a loaded gun to the airport? What the f*ck does he think is going to happen? Is he expecting some kind of wheelchair John Wick gun fight to break out?

/admittedly that could be pretty cool

Well, yeah.
Except he's not John Wick. He'd be one of the dudes that dies by being shot in the by John Wick, then the wheelchair rolls backwards down an escalator toppling over and over until it hits the bottom which beaks his neck. Maybe 10 seconds of screen time, most of which is the wheelchair toppling down the escalator.


He's the "Me" of "Mac and Me".
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
that guy either thinks laws don't apply to him, or doesn't think at all.

It's both, isn't it.
 
FarknGroovn
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He probably keeps the gun in an ankle holster.  That way its like he cant even feel it.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Shostie: Ambivalence: Shostie: Why the f*ck is he bringing a loaded gun to the airport? What the f*ck does he think is going to happen? Is he expecting some kind of wheelchair John Wick gun fight to break out?

/admittedly that could be pretty cool

he probably carries one everywhere he goes and just forgets he has it.

Ah.

So responsible, this gun owner.


The definition of responsible gun owner that they're using is 'armed and ready to use it all the time', so yes.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Isn't this like the third time? I thought the last time was his second time.


You're thinking of next month.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You know who else staunchly supports the Second Amendment?

Baby Jesus; and you wouldn't want to make Baby Jesus cry by taking his guns away would you?
 
kindms
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
how does someone who needs both hands to propel himself and help getting dressed not know he has a loaded weapon
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm all for people owning guns, but with that comes more rules. I'm with the people that say no more guns for you. If you have to stop and think, can I bring my gun in my carry on, yes I can! You really don't deserve to own a gun. Full stop.

/Makes me wonder how many times he got through security.
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Lady J: that guy either thinks laws don't apply to him, or doesn't think at all.

It's both, isn't it.


Or like most rich folks, thinks that fines are basically the cost of living so they may continue doing whatever they want.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Says the only dude creepy enough to need a gun at an orgy*
*Reportedly
 
groppet
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RaceDTruck: He doesn't get to own guns any more.  Period.  He has proven by doing this twice that he is not a responsible adult, so he gets to lose that privilege indefinitely.


No shiat he is a very irresponsible gun owner, people have gotten into more trouble with the TSA over less than that and this moron brings a loaded gun with him twice.
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.