(Twitter) Whoops: Someone at a movie theater accidently made the trailers for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and The Little Mermaid run at the same time. Fark: It looks EVEN MORE AWESOME
45
    More: Cool, shot  
•       •       •

Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yea, that looked better than both movies separately.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was hilarious
 
Torchsong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would watch the HELL out of that! Just to hear Arcee sing "Part of Your World!"
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look transformers just wanted to be accepted by humans. How hard is that to understand? Part of that world...
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I now require all trailers to be made this way.

/so let it be written
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: I saw A Bug's Life during a projector's union strike. I was a teenager so I didn't understand that I really shouldn't cross a picket line even though it was just one guy with a cardboard sign. At the climax of the movie, when the grasshoppers show up for the final battle suddenly there's a loud bang and the picture turned 90°. They gave us our money back and sent us on our way.
 
soporific
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was amazing. So now someone just needs to do this for real and combine both versions, because that's what the internet needs today.
 
Mcavity
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Transformers : Rise of the little Mermaid..
 
havocmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i'm baffled at how this is even technically possible.

also, the hype/manufactured outrage over little mermaid has been going on so long that i thought it was already released in theaters and put on disney plus like, 18 months ago.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, two sequels at the same time. Hollywood is really out of ideas.
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

havocmike: i'm baffled at how this is even technically possible.

also, the hype/manufactured outrage over little mermaid has been going on so long that i thought it was already released in theaters and put on disney plus like, 18 months ago.


Two projectors, one screen?

/rule 34
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Under the sea!

....Of Blood
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Accidentally"

Someone made an observation and wanted to see what would happen, or wanted to make a point.

/ Approves.
 
rhondajeremy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moments like this are why home viewing will never truly replace the movie-going experience
 
Mcavity
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Immigrant Song" (Live) - The Cybertronic Spree
Youtube UcjiYn3xXMg

why not..
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the 0:34 second mark, hit play on Dark Side of the Moon.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

havocmike: i'm baffled at how this is even technically possible.

also, the hype/manufactured outrage over little mermaid has been going on so long that i thought it was already released in theaters and put on disney plus like, 18 months ago.


I'm guessing that movie theaters aren't set up for entirely automatic playlists, partly because of the DRM that different movie distributors have chosen.  That plus a desire to ensure that a projector-failure doesn't result in an auditorium being out of commission may mean that they have two or more projectors set up, and for things like rapidly switching between previews they would normally switch between projectors.  And in this case, somehow both projectors were on and someone cued both playbacks at the same time rather than one following the other.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

roofmonkey: havocmike: i'm baffled at how this is even technically possible.

also, the hype/manufactured outrage over little mermaid has been going on so long that i thought it was already released in theaters and put on disney plus like, 18 months ago.

Two projectors, one screen?

/rule 34


filmlifestyle.comView Full Size
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THIS JUST IN: movie trailers are cut to precisely hit certain emotional beats at certain times and fit in a precise time frame.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weed
 
soporific
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: THIS JUST IN: movie trailers are cut to precisely hit certain emotional beats at certain times and fit in a precise time frame.


How To Make A Blockbuster Movie Trailer
Youtube KAOdjqyG37A
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably the only way to watch a Transformers movie.

Also, hopefully the OP is using a nom de plume because using a phone to record a movie screen, even if it's just trailers, even if it illustrates an improvement of their "product," is well, they kinda frown on it and can get legal real quick.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

soporific: TofuTheAlmighty: THIS JUST IN: movie trailers are cut to precisely hit certain emotional beats at certain times and fit in a precise time frame.

[YouTube video: How To Make A Blockbuster Movie Trailer]


That cover just made me think of a remixed version of Meatspin.

Goddamn the internet has ruined me.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not how multiplying by 0 works, subby.
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

covfefe: Wow, two sequels at the same time. Hollywood is really out of ideas.


One isn't even a sequel.  Even sequels became too hard so they literally just remade the same movie.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
static.wixstatic.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sponge Bob Fight Club
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

havocmike: i'm baffled at how this is even technically possible.

also, the hype/manufactured outrage over little mermaid has been going on so long that i thought it was already released in theaters and put on disney plus like, 18 months ago.


I can not vouche for that specific theatre, or if "film" is even made any more.

But assuming, like most businesses, it has 1 or 2 decade old legacy equipment still lying around because there is no reason to junk it, most projector booths have 2 cameras. As film canisters got to be ginormous and 2 were needed for splicing.

This may or may not be the case in "standard" theatres these days with digital films, but if the threatre never threw away the second projector, I assume that's how.

That's a bit too blended to not be natural light projection instead of computer farkery. It almost has to be 2 projections at once.
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The All-Powerful Atheismo: covfefe: Wow, two sequels at the same time. Hollywood is really out of ideas.

One isn't even a sequel.  Even sequels became too hard so they literally just remade the same movie.


Why do you think writers are striking? Studios just want to wave their hands and have content created for them. Writers want residuals. That costs studios money.
If you want to know where AI will take over human jobs first, it will probably be writing scripts.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TWX: roofmonkey: havocmike: i'm baffled at how this is even technically possible.

also, the hype/manufactured outrage over little mermaid has been going on so long that i thought it was already released in theaters and put on disney plus like, 18 months ago.

Two projectors, one screen?

/rule 34

[filmlifestyle.com image 471x512]


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
But does it work with Dark Side of the Moon?
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Under the sea!

....Of Blood


Metalocalypse | Blood Ocean: The Movie | Adult Swim UK 🇬🇧
Youtube 2-VP3RfNoFs
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: THIS JUST IN: movie trailers are cut to precisely hit certain emotional beats at certain times and fit in a precise time frame.


but the back-and-forth between which trailer appeared in the "foreground" was classic
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

soporific: TofuTheAlmighty: THIS JUST IN: movie trailers are cut to precisely hit certain emotional beats at certain times and fit in a precise time frame.

[YouTube video: How To Make A Blockbuster Movie Trailer]


not really useful for a comedy
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mcavity: Transformers : Rise of the little Mermaid..


Little Mermaid: Rise of the Beats
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

greatgodyoshi: Mcavity: Transformers : Rise of the little Mermaid..

Little Mermaid: Rise of the Beats


*Beasts*
 
Vurcease
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
At this point of Hollywood, yeah let's just go for it. Mix everything, ignore sensibility. Show me Bilbo drifting in Bumblebee racing Vin Diesel. Ant Man riding a sand worm throwing turtle shells at Mario. All of it. We're ready.
 
Vurcease
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

greatgodyoshi: greatgodyoshi: Mcavity: Transformers : Rise of the little Mermaid..

Little Mermaid: Rise of the Beats

*Beasts*


Wait wait - no, this could be another 8 Mile. I think you're on to something with the beats.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Yea, that looked better than both movies separately.


No shiat. I want to see Optimus Prime cry like a biatch after getting slapped around with a fish
 
havocmike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: havocmike: i'm baffled at how this is even technically possible.

also, the hype/manufactured outrage over little mermaid has been going on so long that i thought it was already released in theaters and put on disney plus like, 18 months ago.

I can not vouche for that specific theatre, or if "film" is even made any more.

But assuming, like most businesses, it has 1 or 2 decade old legacy equipment still lying around because there is no reason to junk it, most projector booths have 2 cameras. As film canisters got to be ginormous and 2 were needed for splicing.

This may or may not be the case in "standard" theatres these days with digital films, but if the threatre never threw away the second projector, I assume that's how.

That's a bit too blended to not be natural light projection instead of computer farkery. It almost has to be 2 projections at once.


rhondajeremy: Moments like this are why home viewing will never truly replace the movie-going experience


I want someone to cut nicole kidman in here.
 
Mulchpuppy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: havocmike: i'm baffled at how this is even technically possible.

also, the hype/manufactured outrage over little mermaid has been going on so long that i thought it was already released in theaters and put on disney plus like, 18 months ago.

I can not vouche for that specific theatre, or if "film" is even made any more.

But assuming, like most businesses, it has 1 or 2 decade old legacy equipment still lying around because there is no reason to junk it, most projector booths have 2 cameras. As film canisters got to be ginormous and 2 were needed for splicing.

This may or may not be the case in "standard" theatres these days with digital films, but if the threatre never threw away the second projector, I assume that's how.

That's a bit too blended to not be natural light projection instead of computer farkery. It almost has to be 2 projections at once.


That would have to be legacy upon legacy equipment.  The two-projector setup for switching reels started getting phased out in the mid 70s.  After that, films were built onto large platters and ran without interruption.  There was no longer a need for a second projector.  This system meant that buildup and breakdown took a bit longer, but there was no longer a need to rewind a reel, so a film could be rethreaded and ready to run again in about two minutes.

In a normal, 2D projection scenario there would be no need for a second digital projector so I have no clue how the hell this happened.  I left theaters before that conversion, but I've been in booths since and it's always been 1 unit per screen.  Maybe someone will be along who can give us a newer take.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Vurcease: greatgodyoshi: greatgodyoshi: Mcavity: Transformers : Rise of the little Mermaid..

Little Mermaid: Rise of the Beats

*Beasts*

Wait wait - no, this could be another 8 Mile. I think you're on to something with the beats.


DJ Clamtits - Dropping the beats 8 leagues down.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: No shiat. I want to see Optimus Prime cry like a biatch after getting slapped around with a fish


Optimus Brine.  This sh*t is writing itself.
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

