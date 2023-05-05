 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Man who saved baby in runaway carraige had been homeless for eight years, and was living with his sister when a job opportunity put him in the right place at the right time. Bonus: He got the job   (ktla.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SPIFFY!
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's the best news of the day.

/ Unfortunately, it probably is.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Was it Andy Garcia?
 
mongbiohazard [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
https://www.fark.com/comments/12845954/161180564#c161180564

Asked and answered, fellow Farker.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So I hadn't watched the video. That must have been a hell of a wind. The parking lot was sloped, but only a little.

Anyway good on this guy.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Jobs are over rated
 
hammettman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Not so sure that I agree 100% with that woman's parenting skills there, Lou.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's already been referenced but since I went through the trouble of finding the scene before clicking on the thread, I'll post it anyway

The Stairway Shootout - The Untouchables (8/10) Movie CLIP (1987) HD
Youtube QJpRSf4q-hI
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sometimes when you suffer from depression, as this man did, you wonder whether your life matters to anyone.

This guy will never have to wonder if he made a difference or if his life has mattered again. Well done.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ less than a minute ago  
RyansPrivates
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Shakes tiny fist!
 
