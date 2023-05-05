 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Why are more women freezing their eggs? Turns out that they cannot find any men who they think are good enough for them   (theguardian.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're not wrong.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: They're not wrong.


Indeed they are not. The social media era has really shown women that at LEAST 30% of men are just not worth it. Why put up with misogyny, weaponized incompetence, a refusal to participate in the lives of your kids when you could just... not, and go be happy instead.

Surveys show women are something like twice as likely to report being happier after divorce with many women (including newly single mothers) finding they have more less stress and less work to do after ditching their worthless man.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: They're not wrong.


Yeah... lots of men really are just the worst. Proudly so
 
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Things aren't much better over here ladies
 
Anastacya [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, be a fascist shiatstain, and you know, it tends to turn one off. Or, at least it should. Anyone who simps for fascists...
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OilfieldDrunk: [Fark user image 422x750]

Things aren't much better over here ladies


Saw a video about women wanting men who reach a certain height and make six figures minimum.  Podcast host actually looks up how many men actually reach those standards, revealed something like 1 in 150,000,000 men worldwide reached those lofty standards.

Yeah, social media played a huge role in women (especially women who don't even rate as "internet hot") thinking they a) deserve a man with those standards and b) want those men to fawn on them.
 
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rwa2play: OilfieldDrunk: [Fark user image 422x750]

Things aren't much better over here ladies

Saw a video about women wanting men who reach a certain height and make six figures minimum.  Podcast host actually looks up how many men actually reach those standards, revealed something like 1 in 150,000,000 men worldwide reached those lofty standards.

Yeah, social media played a huge role in women (especially women who don't even rate as "internet hot") thinking they a) deserve a man with those standards and b) want those men to fawn on them.


Don't forget college is now 60% women

¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OilfieldDrunk: Don't forget college is now 60% women


CSB. When I went to Boston University at the turn of the century, BU was already 60% women (perhaps a little more).

My female friends had a term they used about some of the guys they dated: "He is BU-cute."
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: OilfieldDrunk: [Fark user image 422x750]

Things aren't much better over here ladies

Saw a video about women wanting men who reach a certain height and make six figures minimum.  Podcast host actually looks up how many men actually reach those standards, revealed something like 1 in 150,000,000 men worldwide reached those lofty standards.

Yeah, social media played a huge role in women (especially women who don't even rate as "internet hot") thinking they a) deserve a man with those standards and b) want those men to fawn on them.


I just want one that has a good job, good hygiene, has no hang ups about cleaning the house, can cook food and enjoys leashes collars and leather play with estim ejaculation control.
 
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

alice_600: Rwa2play: OilfieldDrunk: [Fark user image 422x750]

Things aren't much better over here ladies

Saw a video about women wanting men who reach a certain height and make six figures minimum.  Podcast host actually looks up how many men actually reach those standards, revealed something like 1 in 150,000,000 men worldwide reached those lofty standards.

Yeah, social media played a huge role in women (especially women who don't even rate as "internet hot") thinking they a) deserve a man with those standards and b) want those men to fawn on them.

I just want one that has a good job, good hygiene, has no hang ups about cleaning the house, can cook food and enjoys leashes collars and leather play with estim ejaculation control.


I knew shaving once a month would be my downfall
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

OilfieldDrunk: alice_600: Rwa2play: OilfieldDrunk: [Fark user image 422x750]

Things aren't much better over here ladies

Saw a video about women wanting men who reach a certain height and make six figures minimum.  Podcast host actually looks up how many men actually reach those standards, revealed something like 1 in 150,000,000 men worldwide reached those lofty standards.

Yeah, social media played a huge role in women (especially women who don't even rate as "internet hot") thinking they a) deserve a man with those standards and b) want those men to fawn on them.

I just want one that has a good job, good hygiene, has no hang ups about cleaning the house, can cook food and enjoys leashes collars and leather play with estim ejaculation control.

I knew shaving once a month would be my downfall


I want it all off NOW!
 
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

alice_600: OilfieldDrunk: alice_600: Rwa2play: OilfieldDrunk: [Fark user image 422x750]

Things aren't much better over here ladies

Saw a video about women wanting men who reach a certain height and make six figures minimum.  Podcast host actually looks up how many men actually reach those standards, revealed something like 1 in 150,000,000 men worldwide reached those lofty standards.

Yeah, social media played a huge role in women (especially women who don't even rate as "internet hot") thinking they a) deserve a man with those standards and b) want those men to fawn on them.

I just want one that has a good job, good hygiene, has no hang ups about cleaning the house, can cook food and enjoys leashes collars and leather play with estim ejaculation control.

I knew shaving once a month would be my downfall

I want it all off NOW!


Cojamos Mami
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: They're not wrong.


As a man, I unfortunately have to agree. A lot to us are kind of garbage people.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They might be right.  This is from a British publication.  These are the sophisticated men of Britain.  We haven't even gotten to the unsophisticated.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OilfieldDrunk: Cojamos Mami


let's take mommy is not I want to hear from you worm! I'm Mistress Alice! You will call me that! Now get cleaned up!I want to make you filty all over again. DO YOU UNDER STAND?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Have the women pay the most desirable men for their seed.

Also, womxn make up more than half the population.  Just unionize and vote for a government that will provide the services a woman needs for free.  Put the undesirable men in work camps to do the undesirable jobs so that the the top 10% can service their harems.

Thirdly, this will all be made easier when we get the tech to not have birthing persxns be the only means of making new workerchud units.  We must operation warp speed maturation chambers to free birthing persxns from brood slavery.

Problem farking solved.

The ideal world.  The chuds work, and the chads have harems.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Here's a fun graph with like three or four confounding factors (including age, race, local cost of living, and access to reproductive healthcare) that make it incredibly unwise to draw specific conclusions from, but which you will be tempted to draw conclusions from nonetheless:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Quemapueblo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: dionysusaur: They're not wrong.

As a man, I unfortunately have to agree. A lot to us are kind of garbage people.


Insert birthing persxns of Walmart beating each other with 11 dollar waffle makers during a black Friday sale .jpg here.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

OilfieldDrunk: [Fark user image image 422x750]

Things aren't much better over here ladies


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Quemapueblo: [media-amazon.com image 850x458]


*shakes tiny fist*
 
trialpha
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
All you need to do is look towards Japan to see what happens to a society when men and women figure out that they don't want to - and don't have to - put up with the other sex's shiat.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
2D > 3D when it comes to women.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Bo Burnham's Lower Your Expectations Song | Netflix Is A Joke
Youtube llGvsgN17CQ
 
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

alice_600: OilfieldDrunk: Cojamos Mami

let's take mommy is not I want to hear from you worm! I'm Mistress Alice! You will call me that! Now get cleaned up!I want to make you filty all over again. DO YOU UNDER STAND?


That's not what it means
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

alice_600: OilfieldDrunk: Cojamos Mami

let's take mommy is not I want to hear from you worm! I'm Mistress Alice! You will call me that! Now get cleaned up!I want to make you filty all over again. DO YOU UNDER STAND?


And here I was told that fark isn't my personal erotica site.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Women, I can state with confidence that I'm good enough for your eggs.
However, I admit that I may not be good enough for your bacon.
 
jso2897
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: They might be right.  This is from a British publication.  These are the sophisticated men of Britain.  We haven't even gotten to the unsophisticated.
[Fark user image 850x478]


Well, at least the one gentleman has the presence of mind to hang on to his bottle.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: dionysusaur: They're not wrong.

Yeah... lots of men really are just the worst. Proudly so


you have no idea
 
buster_v
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Don't sleep with idiots!

If s guy is an asshole, don't sleep with him.

They'll either get the message or not.  In either case, you're not saddled with a douchebag.
 
netweavr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Here's a fun graph with like three or four confounding factors (including age, race, local cost of living, and access to reproductive healthcare) that make it incredibly unwise to draw specific conclusions from, but which you will be tempted to draw conclusions from nonetheless:

[Fark user image 850x615]


Clearly this shows pie charts are superior
 
noitsnot
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Freezing your eggs seems like a difficult and unappetizing breakfast.  Why would they do that?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: They're not wrong.


My generation has turned itself into weird misanthropes obsessed with video games, Star Wars, and Marvel. I can't imagine wanting to spend any time with them, much less bang them or raise a child.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

buster_v: Don't sleep with idiots!

If s guy is an asshole, don't sleep with him.

They'll either get the message or not.  In either case, you're not saddled with a douchebag.


But bad boy makes my panties a swamp!

Good boy tax chud makes me dry.

Can't I have bad boy rail me while good boy pays me?

That's the ideal situation.  We need three gender roles.  Womxn, man, and cuck.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Woah hold up ladies. You mean your average guy whose Mom doted on him endlessly, plays video games 30 hours a week, owns nothing dressier than jeans, can't cook, watches tons of porn and doesn't read isn't enough for you?   You have nerve.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I've never heard of freezing eggs. I knew you could hard-boil, poach and scramble them, but freezing them? Wouldn't they explode?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Freezing your eggs seems like a difficult and unappetizing breakfast.  Why would they do that?


Well sure, they're no good like that, but once you warm them up and add some sperm...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GBmanNC
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Due to various social factors, but primarily dating apps, there was an upswing in the power women had in relationships because of the amount of guys even an average looking woman could get. Except guys will absolutely fark down but they won't date down, so you have a significant amount of the female population with an overinflated sense of what they deserve in a relationship and bitterness that guys just use them, because the guys they were picking were out of their league and had no interest in a relationship with them to begin with.

What we have here is that power dynamic slowly swinging back as men can be happy as pigs in shiat alone; women, less so.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

OilfieldDrunk: [Fark user image image 422x750]

Things aren't much better over here ladies


More red flags than a Chinese new year celebration.
 
Bslim
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hmmmm, let's see what American women have to choose from (keep in mind that the harder they "BRO!"/lift their Rams the less they're into women)
bestlifeonline.comView Full Size


*20% just want to rape you
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Can't find a suitable man to breed with, but don't worry, I'm sure the guy making a deposit at the spank bank is an absolute specimen. Great plan!
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

trialpha: All you need to do is look towards Japan to see what happens to a society when men and women figure out that they don't want to - and don't have to - put up with the other sex's shiat.


part of that problem is lack of childcare and women not wanting to stop working just because they have a kid. Tradionally, women worked till they got engaged or were pregnant and became house wives.

In Agressaku she was in such work hell as an accountant that she was looking to get married as an escape. I know a lot of western women who got pregnant in order to have an excuse for not using or finishing their degrees in STEM because of the panic of getting that job in a male dominant field. My Boss has a BA in molecular Biology and is alterating dresses. I find that a waste.
 
Thingster
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
By the time most women are considering freezing their eggs, all of the "good men" are already locked down and having a family/kids.

After 25, the dating pool for marriage/kids starts shrinking, and after about 28 - hold onto your butts.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
From tfa: "Sometimes men would joke or insult them about their jobs or say 'you're smarter than I am, I can't go out with you'. I mean, just really blatant kinds of misogyny and discrimination."

I never understood this way of thinking. If I was getting to know a woman and came to realize that I was the brains of the outfit, it was just about over.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If advances in longevity progress without equal efforts to extend human egg production, that may be a necessity for our species. OTOH, At that point we'll probably be in designer embryo territory with the ability to wipe away any negative traits.

See also: Gattaca.
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: dionysusaur: They're not wrong.

My generation has turned itself into weird misanthropes obsessed with video games, Star Wars, and Marvel. I can't imagine wanting to spend any time with them, much less bang them or raise a child.


Its not like we've been not throwing out hints at what we want.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Her - When his height starts with 5'
(applause, laughter)

Him - When your weight starts with 200
(scorn,outrage, ridicule)

C'mon, it's the oldest meme in the world.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: buster_v: Don't sleep with idiots!

If s guy is an asshole, don't sleep with him.

They'll either get the message or not.  In either case, you're not saddled with a douchebag.

But bad boy makes my panties a swamp!

Good boy tax chud makes me dry.

Can't I have bad boy rail me while good boy pays me?

That's the ideal situation.  We need three gender roles.  Womxn, man, and cuck.


this is a swing and a miss from you
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
