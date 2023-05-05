 Skip to content
(AP News)   I don't like that NY court, not one bit. Switch my case to this other court   (apnews.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Crime, Lawyer, Prosecutor, New York City, Jury, Law, Court, Trial  
•       •       •

dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another farking delay tictac.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be patient. After NY gets done with TFG, the feds can surely find some more crimes to prosecute in federal court.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he were to succeed, the next step would be to claim immunity since he was President at the time.

Fark him.

Fark him hard.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The title is for temporary hired help as a president, not king.
Being elected is not the same as a royal birth by like miles and miles.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
No surprise there. He wants it in a system where he can pardon it all away after 2024.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So the move would still be Bragg prosecuting state charges, just a different courthouse, judge, and jury.

Why do I think that they expect moving to federal court would mean federal charges.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Somebody's mad they didn't get an invite:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If it's federal court he can be pardoned by the next republican in the white house, right?
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I feel like the larger text on the MAGA hats Trump has been wearing for the past couple of years makes them look like hastily built knockoffs of the originals.

That seems oddly on brand.
 
freetomato
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
No. Sit down, shut up and take the legal reaming you deserve.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is that even possible? This is a state matter not a federal one?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He's mistaken it for a food court.
 
phalamir
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: So the move would still be Bragg prosecuting state charges, just a different courthouse, judge, and jury.

Why do I think that they expect moving to federal court would mean federal charges.


It probably has to do with the expanded jury pool.  As-is, the jury pool will come from Manhattan.  But the federal district is bigger, so they are hoping to get some Staten Island MAGAts
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Isn't that from a Dr. Seuss book?
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I finally know what it must have been like when the Titanic started loading up slowly with the cold ocean waters and all the rats started to climb up out of the lower decks, searching, clawing their way upward, trying to find any safe place to be after hiding in the dark for so long.

Little could they know that the water wasn't going anywhere and the ship wasn't going to stop sinking.

Let them drown.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
no u
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I get the impression he keeps shoveling money at lawyer after lawyer, screaming "Think of something!" Eventually, they find something, no matter how ridiculous.

The indictment and arraignment has already passed. If they wish to appeal to Federal court after the verdict, I believe they can.

Always delays and dodges with this buffoon.
 
bubbadave1056
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kertus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If it's moved to a federal court... he'll whip out a pocket pardon. I guarantee it.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: No surprise there. He wants it in a system where he can pardon it all away after 2024.


Why would Biden pardon him?
 
browneye [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Another farking delay tictac.


THIS times a googleplex!
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
FTFA:"This effort is extremely unlikely to succeed," said Rebecca Roiphe, a professor at New York Law School. "It's not even clear that this would be a particularly effective delay tactic."

and

A federal judge will now weigh whether to grant the request. While that plays out, the case will proceed in state court and all pretrial deadlines will remain in effect.

So at least it is apparently an ineffective delay tactic.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
LOL no
 
GlamrLama
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The feds has every opportunity to charge him and they did not. Can the feds just say "no we are good leaving it at the state level"?
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NotCodger: If he were to succeed, the next step would be to claim immunity since he was President at the time.

Fark him.

Fark him hard.


He'll do that either way.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Trump's still pissed over his trip to Piccadilly Circus when he was president.  They didn't even have any animals or clowns.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I move for a bad court thingy!
 
Soup4Bonnie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: I get the impression he keeps shoveling money at lawyer after lawyer, screaming "Think of something!" Eventually, they find something, no matter how ridiculous.

The indictment and arraignment has already passed. If they wish to appeal to Federal court after the verdict, I believe they can.

Always delays and dodges with this buffoon.


It's not his money.

It's the GOP's money.

BY GRAHAM KATES
UPDATED ON: NOVEMBER 18, 2022 / 9:59 AM / CBS NEWS

The RNC has made five payments this year, totaling more than $885,000 to Necheles Law LLP. That firm comprises two attorneys, Susan Necheles and Gedalia Stern, who are both representing a Trump Organization company in the Manhattan trial. The most recent payments were for $116,181 on Oct. 5 and $235,570.00 on Sept. 7.

Necheles would not discuss her work for the party.

"You know, I really can't talk about it. I'm not going to comment on it," Necheles said.

They did say he was on his own for the stolen documents case but I think they're still footing the bill for several of his other legal complications.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Walker: Somebody's mad they didn't get an invite:
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x270]


Has a sitting US president ever attended a coronation?
 
djfitz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Walker: Somebody's mad they didn't get an invite:
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x270]


American presidents historically do not attended UK coronations. Trump knows this right?
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Damn. I should have been a shiatty lawyer for the GOP.

800k a year to do absolutely nothing?
 
sdd2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: FTFA:"This effort is extremely unlikely to succeed," said Rebecca Roiphe, a professor at New York Law School. "It's not even clear that this would be a particularly effective delay tactic."

and

A federal judge will now weigh whether to grant the request. While that plays out, the case will proceed in state court and all pretrial deadlines will remain in effect.

So at least it is apparently an ineffective delay tactic.


Since motion practice in federal court (especially in criminal matters) runs on a much faster track than the pretrial motion practice in NY state court, as well as the more limited interlocutory appeal opportunities, it probably is not only ineffective but it most likely backfire spectacularly.
 
