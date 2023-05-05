 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   U.S. safety regulators investigating Dodge's new Easy Bake Oven   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
13
    More: Scary, Chrysler, Windshield, Automobile safety, Toughened glass, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Car, Laminated glass, Road traffic safety  
•       •       •

540 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2023 at 5:40 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
H31N0US
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
As if the list of reasons to not buy a Dodge wasn't long enough.
 
BetterMetalSnake [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Lol electric cars are so flammable! Wait, Dodge?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why don't all cars have a manual release for the doors?  And not hidden somewhere under a trim panel or whatever, just the normal door release.
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
CREEEE-EEE-EEE-PY CRAWLEEERRRS!!
 
hammettman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Why don't all cars have a manual release for the doors?  And not hidden somewhere under a trim panel or whatever, just the normal door release.


Everything's fry-by-wire now.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Why don't all cars have a manual release for the doors?  And not hidden somewhere under a trim panel or whatever, just the normal door release.


Well, then you couldn't just "Set it and forget it!" because your rotisserie chicken standin might escape. If you know what I mean.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

H31N0US: As if the list of reasons to not buy a

domestic wasn't long enough.

FTFY
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
American Cars
Fud from McD's and Taco Bell
American Corporate Beer

Why do people even buy these things?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Dodge is a damn fine car!

Ran over my wife with a Dodge.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

hammettman: Geotpf: Why don't all cars have a manual release for the doors?  And not hidden somewhere under a trim panel or whatever, just the normal door release.

Everything's fry-by-wire now.


TFA says it's a plunger on top of the trim panel. It's not hidden from sight. While I'm sure I've never been inside a 2009 Dodge Journey, from the description, it sounds like it's the same sort of lock plunger that they'd been using for decades before then.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
there is a cheap gadget that cuts through safety belts and smashes window. buy one for every vehicle, hopefully you'll never use it.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: there is a cheap gadget that cuts through safety belts and smashes window. buy one for every vehicle, hopefully you'll never use it.


A link or name of the "gadget" would've been a little helpful
 
Geotpf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: sinko swimo: there is a cheap gadget that cuts through safety belts and smashes window. buy one for every vehicle, hopefully you'll never use it.

A link or name of the "gadget" would've been a little helpful


Google "car escape tool".  There's dozens of different types, made by different companies.


assets.leevalley.comView Full Size
i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.