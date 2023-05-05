 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KING 5 News)   Trial for police officer charged with second-degree murder pushed back yet again after four years of him earning $273,862 on paid administrative leave. Remember, kids, crime doesn't pay   (king5.com) divider line
18
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

439 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2023 at 2:23 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's about $1.1 million total. If he kept his spending moderate he could retire on that alone.
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
^ Though I imagine a good chunk of that is going to his lawyer(s). Assuming representation isn't also part of his compensation package.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

snowjack: ^ Though I imagine a good chunk of that is going to his lawyer(s). Assuming representation isn't also part of his compensation package.


do they have unions?  I'd get legal support for free through my union  (i think?)
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

snowjack: That's about $1.1 million total. If he kept his spending moderate he could retire on that alone.


FTA:

Nelson remains on paid administrative leave and has been paid more than $273,862 since Sarey was killed.

Sounds like that's the total he's gotten paid, not an annual salary. Still, getting 75K+/year while on vacation is a better deal than most of us who don't actually murder people get.

Hopefully if he's convicted the courts find some way to claw that money back.
 
Phaedrus the Vague
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I can't say trust the process with a straight face anymore.

fark Tha Process!
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"We understand the concerns," the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said in a statement. "This is the first time this new statute (I-940) has been interpreted in King County. As such, it requires novel arguments and new legal research."

Look we can't just half-ass it like we do any other police prosecution. We gotta make it look good before we botch it
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
TFA:
"How do we make sure that it's not forgotten?" Simons said. "That's our biggest concern. Is Jesse going to be forgotten?"

By causing the taxes to increase because of the size of your payout. Nothing gets attention like tax increases with fun names like, "This Tax is because officer Shatbritches shot someone for no reason"

Nelson remains on paid administrative leave and has been paid more than $273,862 since Sarey was killed.

Good. The more they pay, the more the court will award the family.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Your Honor, my client - a pillar of the community- has been denied his rights under the 6th Amendment to a speedy trial. I demand this farce comes to an end and my client be awarded eleventy million dollars for the pain and anguish he's been forced to endure by this..by this..witch hunt!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's interesting in TFA the police department pointed out they had to keep paying him based on the union agreement. It sounds like they would have preferred a suspension without pay while the litigation was going on.

/ That is not exactly high support for the officer
 
whidbey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In ♫ Liberal Washington...♫
 
WyDave
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: TFA:
"How do we make sure that it's not forgotten?" Simons said. "That's our biggest concern. Is Jesse going to be forgotten?"

By causing the taxes to increase because of the size of your payout. Nothing gets attention like tax increases with fun names like, "This Tax is because officer Shatbritches shot someone for no reason"

Nelson remains on paid administrative leave and has been paid more than $273,862 since Sarey was killed.

Good. The more they pay, the more the court will award the family.


They've paid nearly $6M in settlements for just this officer since he came on the force in 2008.  He's killed three people and mistreated many more. And he's got just lovely hand tattoos. Guy is a farking menace. 

kuow-prod.imgix.netView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There was another case where two cops continued to collect their salaries for three years AFTER CONVICTION.  The excuse was the case was being appealed.  The appeals court upheld their convictions and they finally went to prison, which put an end to them drawing salaries.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Aren't unions awesome?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WyDave: mehhhhhh: TFA:
"How do we make sure that it's not forgotten?" Simons said. "That's our biggest concern. Is Jesse going to be forgotten?"

By causing the taxes to increase because of the size of your payout. Nothing gets attention like tax increases with fun names like, "This Tax is because officer Shatbritches shot someone for no reason"

Nelson remains on paid administrative leave and has been paid more than $273,862 since Sarey was killed.

Good. The more they pay, the more the court will award the family.

They've paid nearly $6M in settlements for just this officer since he came on the force in 2008.  He's killed three people and mistreated many more. And he's got just lovely hand tattoos. Guy is a farking menace. 

[kuow-prod.imgix.net image 850x583]


Requiring cops to carry their own liability insurance would have priced this thug out of the job.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Four years?  Yikes.  Better hope the defense doesn't make a sixth amendment claim.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WyDave: mehhhhhh: TFA:
"How do we make sure that it's not forgotten?" Simons said. "That's our biggest concern. Is Jesse going to be forgotten?"

By causing the taxes to increase because of the size of your payout. Nothing gets attention like tax increases with fun names like, "This Tax is because officer Shatbritches shot someone for no reason"

Nelson remains on paid administrative leave and has been paid more than $273,862 since Sarey was killed.

Good. The more they pay, the more the court will award the family.

They've paid nearly $6M in settlements for just this officer since he came on the force in 2008.  He's killed three people and mistreated many more. And he's got just lovely hand tattoos. Guy is a farking menace. 

[kuow-prod.imgix.net image 850x583]


ugh... how nature says 'do not touch'
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Four years?  Yikes.  Better hope the defense doesn't make a sixth amendment claim.


The defense is most likely who is causing the delays.  And once they do that, the speedy trial right is tossed aside.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.