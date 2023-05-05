 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Two indicted for stealing $800,000 in jumping jacks and vibrators, in a criminal exercise sure to cause moaning   (kiro7.com) divider line
13
    More: Interesting, Indictment, Retail, The Home Depot, Law, United States, Crime, Special agent, Theft  
•       •       •

443 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2023 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There's definitely jumping involved. And jacking.
 
Bslim
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
V & JJ's is the name of my oriental massage and hot wings chain
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's one way to cleanse your pallets...
 
MBooda
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
jumping jacks and vibratory plate compactors

?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
For a minute I thought they stole calisthenics and shake weights
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
West coast on this one, a few weeks ago they broke up a similar theft operation in Florida. Interesting it's Homeland Security helping at the fed level. One step is to steal IDs of someone you or your associate can pass for at a glance, which means to question the quality of ID pictures and the ability of a counter person to verify ID. If pictures were bigger and better, it might make IDs harder to "borrow".
 
drewogatory
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Plate Compactor:

Fark user imageView Full Size



Jumping Jack:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Jumping Jack:


As a bonus, one of the major brands is named "Wacker"
 
BetterMetalSnake [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Went to TFA because I was surely missing some context. I was instantly even more confused at the idea that people could buy vibrators at Home Depot.

Took a lot longer for everything to settle into place. Which is a very long way of saying, nice job subby.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
First thing I thought of was
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

And of course, dildos.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: [Fark user image 425x604]


But do you have the original of that?
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.