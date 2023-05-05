 Skip to content
Serbia's President promises justice after outbreak of America
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Freedom isn't free, Serbia.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gun control. Now. Get ahead of it before the NRA sets up shop
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a Serbian looks like.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just the price for freedom Serbia.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: It's just the price for freedom Serbia.


Too late.  Serbia's government is sucking up to Putin.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so, on a scale of Serbia to America, where is America?   How many Serbias is that?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American exceptionalism: we are exceptional at looking the other way while our citizens get slaughtered because a generation of people thought red dawn was a documentary
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long will it take tots and pears to clear customs?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: What a Serbian looks like.
[Fark user image image 850x850]


I was about to respond with this is what a Serbian Film looks like, but I immediately had to go get the mind bleach.
 
cmb53208
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has Texas annexed It yet?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: OgreMagi: What a Serbian looks like.
[Fark user image image 850x850]

I was about to respond with this is what a Serbian Film looks like, but I immediately had to go get the mind bleach.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's see how a real fascist deals with mass shootings.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Rookies. Merica hit 380 school shootings since 1999.
 
genner
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: [Fark user image 400x300] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Caelistis
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Summoner101: OgreMagi: What a Serbian looks like.
[Fark user image image 850x850]

I was about to respond with this is what a Serbian Film looks like, but I immediately had to go get the mind bleach.


I remember when I watched A Serbian Film for the first time. I went in expecting to be grossed out and wigged out from ten minutes in based on the reactions of others. Outside of the part with the cop and the dead kid, I didn't find it that awful. Maybe because by then I had been exposed to years of Ogrish, Rotten, and other shock sites.
 
Fissile
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Freedom isn't free, Serbia.


The tree of liberty needs to be watered with blood.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Caelistis: Summoner101: OgreMagi: What a Serbian looks like.
[Fark user image image 850x850]

I was about to respond with this is what a Serbian Film looks like, but I immediately had to go get the mind bleach.

I remember when I watched A Serbian Film for the first time. I went in expecting to be grossed out and wigged out from ten minutes in based on the reactions of others. Outside of the part with the cop and the dead kid, I didn't find it that awful. Maybe because by then I had been exposed to years of Ogrish, Rotten, and other shock sites.


Is that you, gorgor?
 
Snazzy1
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sounds like cultural appropriation...

Damn Serbs.
 
Fissile
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Mass shooting: Montreal Canada, 1989.  Reaction: Passage of Bill C-17 in 1992, severely restricting private gun ownership in Canada.

Mass shooting: Dunblane Scotland, 1996  Reaction: Firearms (Amendment) Act 1997, severely restricting private gun ownership in the UK.

Mass shooting: Port Arthur Australia, 1996.  Reaction: Implementation (1996) of the National Firearms Agreement severely restricting private gun ownership in Australia.

Mass shootings: Serbia, 2023.  Reaction: Calls for restricting private gun ownership only two days after the killings.

Mass shooting: US of Murica, 2023 (pick one) Reaction: MOAR GUNZ!
 
