 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   When Gallant misses their flight to LA they just wait for the next one. Goofus here decides a fake bomb threat is the perfect response   (usatoday.com) divider line
5
    More: Dumbass, Los Angeles International Airport, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, JetBlue passenger, United States, Los Angeles Airport Police, Television  
•       •       •

164 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2023 at 7:30 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Nice job, dumbass, now you'll never get there. :|
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It'll get you to a destination. May not be the one you want, though.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Good to know that's only a misdemeanor. Hopefully they at least also destroyed his luggage out of an abundance of caution.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Story reminds me of this....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Good to know that's only a misdemeanor. Hopefully they at least also destroyed his luggage out of an abundance of caution.


Wow. I am really surprised, post 9/11, that that does not get you in some serious sh*t with federal authorities.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.