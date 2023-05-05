 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   After a year's total drought, the pain in Spain coming mainly from lack of rain   (aljazeera.com) divider line
grumpfuff
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
But is Henning riding on his bike on the train in Spain while talking to a Moroccan named Mohamed?

/it happened in the late 90s
//Most of Fark will not get that reference
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Olive oil will probably hit 10 Euro per Liter this year, and apparently the lack of oil won't ever hit hard before next year.

Thankfully I don't use more than one bottle per month.
 
